Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

Iranian Opposition’s Growing Influence Is Tehran’s Main Concern

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

News

Teachers Strike Across Iran in Line With the November Iran Protests

Published: Tuesday, 24 December 2019 20:14
In the past year, Iranian teachers have held dozens of rallies to demand their rights along with other Iranians especially workers and government employees, who have protested economic woes, government corruption and lack of political freedom.

In response to a previous call for a strike, teachers in many parts of Iran went on strike on Monday, November 23. Reports indicate that teachers from the cities of Bushehr, Saqqez, Marivan, and Sanandaj refused to show up in classes and took part in the strike.

The teachers on strike protested the continuous inequality in paychecks and pensions for working and retired teachers and skyrocketing inflation. They also demanded the release of their imprisoned colleagues.

In another development, retirees from across the country gathered outside the regime’s Majlis (parliament) in Tehran on Monday in a protest that coincided with the teachers' strike across Iran. The participants held signs reading, “People’s demands should not be responded to with bullets and imprisonment” and “We will continue our efforts until our demands are met.”

On Saturday, workers of the Fasa sugar cube factory in Fars Province, southern Iran, held a protest outside the local governor’s office for not receiving their wages during the past four months. They have also been deprived of their insurance pensions for the past three months.

Reports from Shahr-e Kord, Isfahan Province, indicate that employees of a local cement factory held a protest outside the factory on Saturday and demanded their delayed paychecks. They also protested the harsh working conditions. The regime’s Maskan (Housing) Foundation is the shareholder of this factory.

Also on Saturday, contract workers of the Hatami factory in the Chadormalu industrial complex of Yazd Province launched a strike and held a rally protesting the officials’ refusal to equalize working conditions.

In other reports, 23 employees of the Ghazvin steel factory have been laid off from work as their contracts came to an end on Saturday, December 21. Around 150 employees are working in this site and 23 have been laid off from work during the past month.

These protests and strikes are indeed the continuations of the November uprising that shook the Iranian regime in its entirety. Regime officials are voicing ongoing concerns in this regard. They say it is necessary to act to prevent any recurrence of the Iran protests.

The clerical regime ruling in Iran is incapable of solving people’s social problems and difficulties, especially economic problems. It seeks one way or another to prolong its life and preserve its rule. Therefore, the authorities are continuing to plunder and steal people’s property. A vast part of public assets and the country’s capital is used for the regime’s warmongering policies and funding terrorist proxies and continuing proxy wars in the region.

Versus this economic turmoil, Iranian people’s daily protests continue to spread across the country.

 

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Read more

Human Rights

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Read more

Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Read more

Iran Executes 99th Woman Since 2013

The Iranian government of the so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani has executed 99th woman since 2013.  A woman, identified only as Maryam, was hanged along with her husband, identified only as Mehdi R., in...
Read more

Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Read more

Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Read more

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Iran National TV (INTV), which also broadcast the activities of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) launched its 24th telethon on Friday, December 13, gathering donations from Iranians around the...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Read more

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
Read more

MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
Read more

