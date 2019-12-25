Insider news & Analysis in Iran
News

Iran: The November Protest and the Shockwaves to the Regime’s Reign

Details
Published: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 19:49
The regime’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, extremely alarmed by the Iranian people’s angry reaction to his regime, and growing international outrage and condemnation of the crimes his regime committed during the November uprising in Iran

The November Iran protests showed that the regime in its entirety has no real popular base and the only reason why it has survived until now is the repression of the people and appeasement of the regime by the international community.

As the past forty years have shown, Iran’s regime is incapable of a change of behavior.

And they cannot deceit the people by changing the government from Rafsanjani to Khatami and at now Rouhani. The time has changed and now the puppets of the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei are forced to admit some interesting facts which show the real situation in Iran:

Consider a few examples:

Mullah Hassan Mosleh: “One of the potential threats to public security in Dashtestan is the possession of unauthorized weapons in the hands of a number of people, who must first and foremost be justified and encouraged to hand them over, and at the second step with legal actions the weapons must be collected. The existence of weapons in their hands provides insecure grounds for the carriers of the unauthorized weapons and, subsequently, cause for others concern and insecurity.”

Mullah Fatah Damavandi: “If we have to criticize the government, the parliament, the judiciary, and even the leadership, it should be followed in its own legal way.”

Mullah Qasem Al-Hayayi Sahar: “Many said why the leadership supported the head of the three branches, while they saw the process of overthrow.” (He was referring to Khamenei’s support for the three branches of power that decided in November to raise gas prices, which led to the Iran protests.)

Mullah Mohamad Bagher Farzaneh: “People's anger is hidden. People can bear a lot. A nation can bear a lot. Their valence is high, but God forbid if it explodes, nothing can stop it…  Today's anger does not stem from the Shah and his damn Son; rather there is another anger, another frustration, which stems from elsewhere - well if God forbid (we) ignore the people, it is known what will happen… One of the things that if officials neglect and ignore, it is dangerous, and it is dangerous to ignore the people and this danger shows itself sometimes on some places, and I don’t want to say that it is not dangerous, by the reason as you know, the nearest accident was that in November. If the leader didn’t express some words, and the “people” (i.e. the regime’s suppressive organizations) didn’t act, we cannot say what would have happened to Iran. (Astan Razavi TV, 20 December)

While these people are the main representatives of the Iranian Supreme Leader in Iran’s cities, they are the barometers of the situation of the Iranian regime. And what this shows is that new cracks are appearing in the pillars of the regime’s reign.

A big 'No' by the majority of Iranians to the regime

Mullah Hojat Allah Esmaili admitted and said: I was a member of a Telegram channel last week. I saw this channel is polling, and in its poll, it was saying that 80 percent of the people don't vote, they will not run in the election, just a few will elect the fundamentalists, a few the leftists and so on. I told the owner of the channel that in my opinion what you are doing is not very nice. He said why? I said this is ruining the psychological atmosphere and is now saying that people are not going to vote, and it would lead the people to think that they should not vote and why should they vote? This flood is moving, and yes if the people didn’t vote this will be a “No” to the Islamic Republic.

Let's not be unfair. Sometimes the mullahs of Iran say the truth, but now they are forced to say the truth because of the protests in November and its extreme influence on the regime. While they fear being overthrown.

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Read more

Human Rights

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Read more

Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Read more

Iran Executes 99th Woman Since 2013

The Iranian government of the so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani has executed 99th woman since 2013.  A woman, identified only as Maryam, was hanged along with her husband, identified only as Mehdi R., in...
Read more

Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Read more

Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Read more

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Iran National TV (INTV), which also broadcast the activities of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) launched its 24th telethon on Friday, December 13, gathering donations from Iranians around the...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Read more

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
Read more

MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
Read more

