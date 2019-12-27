News Commemorating the 40th Day of the Victims of Iran November Protests

Details Published: Friday, 27 December 2019 21:09

40 days have passed from the nationwide Iranian protests in mid-November and the brutal response by the regime. The protests showed Iranians’ thirst for freedom and justice.

The uprising also proved that the Iranian people believe their dire economic conditions are the result of 40 years of corruption and mismanagement by rulers instead of any foreign elements.

Officials initially threatened protesters and boasted about issuing orders of absolute suppression via live ammunition. The supreme leader Ali Khamenei made public remarks about protests and described protesters as “thugs.” He also frankly ordered the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and security forces to suppress demonstrations at all costs. “No wise person who loves his country, who loves his suitable life, mustn’t help these [protesters]. These are ‘hooligans’!” Khamenei said during his primary lecture on November 17.

However, there are several questions on the table: has the Iranians’ revolt against the state finished, or does it continue? Have the authorities been successful in ultimately cracking down on youths’ demonstrations and putting an end to the story? Or a new Iranian revolution is on the way despite the degree of suppression that the regime employs?

Dangerous class of the Society!

Evidence displays that the November uprising was merely a preface for upcoming protests in the near future. In this regard, statements of experts and officials that are occasionally leaked by the media outlets are very significant. “We witness the creation of a new social class that is the result of the collapse of various economic classes of the society and dissatisfaction is their common attribute,” Mohammad Mehdi Mojahedi, member of the scientific commission of economic college of the Allameh University of Tehran, said on December 17. “This new class, which consists of the restless impoverished, is called the ‘dangerous class’ because it has no common message or specific announcement, but it protests the whole status quo,” Arman Melli also quoted Mojahedi as saying later on December 21.

Crossing from Discontent to Anger and Hatred

On the other hand, Iranian authorities obviously declare that society is crossing from the demonstration of discontent to the stage of anger and hatred against the ruling system. No need to say that while “the people enter the anger phase; they are ready to do something to show their wrath. Then, when the anger reaches the hatred stage, the outraged people only seek to destroy and disturb; this phase is dangerous,” Mohammad Fazeli, a sociologist, said in a session titled, “Review the social logic of the November protests,” on December 18.

Thus, signs show that the protests continue, and decisive incidents will take place in the coming days and months. As the people previously announced their will for continuing the protests by chanting the slogan, “40 years of crying is enough, we will stand [resist].” However, they have proven that they won’t acquiesce to the suppression and excessive violence implemented by the mullahs and their thugs across the country on peaceful demonstrations, which resulted in over 1,500 killed, 4,000 wounded, and at least 12,000 detainees who are definitely under torture.

Holding 40th-Day Commemoration for Victims of Iran’s November Protests

On December 22, on the eve of the 40th-day commemoration of the martyrs of the Iran uprising, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held a session in Ashraf 3, Albania.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), expressed her “sincerest and heartfelt condolences” for the families who lost their loved ones. She also described the regime’s violence against protesters as the most horrific crime against humanity in the 21st century, saying, “According to reports obtained to date, the number of martyrs definitely exceeds 1,500. Of course, the actual number is much higher. This means that the regime has killed at least 60 times more than the number of people slain during the uprising of December 2017-January 2018. Many more were wounded using knives, axes and pellet guns, among other weapons.

“Indeed, these were instances of crimes against humanity carried out on the streets, right in front of the eyes of defenseless people. The world has witnessed one of the most horrific crimes of the 21st century.”

Mrs. Rajavi also mentioned that the massacres that the Iranian regime committed against citizens are the sign of the end of the mullahs’ inhuman rule. She said, “Let me emphasize that in the face of these arisen youth, the regime cannot forestall its overthrow. Khamenei and his IRGC are dead wrong if they think that they can continue their rule by filling the marshlands of Mahshahr with the blood and corpses of our defenseless people. These massacres signal the end of the mullahs’ inhuman regime.”