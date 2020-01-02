Insider news & Analysis in Iran
The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

Scale of Recent Repression Confirmed As Tehran Braces for New Challenges

Attack on the IRGC Base Shows the Iranian People’s Hatred for the Regime

MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

Iran: Luxury Schools and Schools in Slums

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

News

Iran Protests Saw Massive Crackdown That Needs an International Response

Published: Thursday, 02 January 2020 22:04
Fearing the consequences of its crimes against humanity, the Iranian regime, however, continues to resist domestic and international calls to announce the actual number of martyrs, injured, and detained protesters, and is hiding the extent of the killings.

In November 2019, Iran saw a massive protest movement, which began over the increase in fuel costs and swept the country, with the key role played by the People’s Mujahedin Organisation of Iran (PMOI/MEK).

The MEK ‘s role was notable in transforming this from an ordinary economic protest into a nationwide uprising for regime change, with its Resistance Units taking part in extraordinary acts of rebellion by plastering up posters of MEK leaders and slogans across the country.

The MEK reported that the Iranian regime resorted to a bloody crackdown on protests, with over 1500 killed during the protests and 615 victims identified so far by the MEK

A former member of the European Parliament and ardent MEK supporter Struan Stevenson wrote in The Scotsman on December 30 that the nationwide uprising has been largely ignored in Western media, even though Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and so-called ‘moderate’ President Hassan Rouhani ordered their thug troops to shoot-to-kill MEK protesters.

Stevenson, who is the Coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change (CIC) and has spoken at many MEK events, wrote: “IRGC thugs and security agents have scoured the country’s hospitals, dragging the wounded from their beds. While the fate of those imprisoned remains largely unknown, there are many reports of protesters being tortured to death.”

He then named several of the protesters who were tortured to death in prison by the regime, including Hamid Sheikhani, 35, Kaveh Veisani, 30, Halimeh Saimiri, whose age is not noted, and Arvin Ranin, 17.

All four were arrested in different cities on different dates and their families were kept in the dark until they were asked to pick up their loved ones’ body or their relatives’ body was found dumped. Ranin’s family even had to pay for his body to be returned.

Stevenson, who has written many op-eds about the MEK since leaving office in 2014, wrote: “The uprising was triggered by the regime’s decision to triple the price of gas. This was the last straw for a nation whose citizens have been impoverished by the venally corrupt regime that for 40 years has stolen Iran´s wealth for the benefit of its rulers and to wage proxy wars across the Middle East, in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

He explained that this was why the Iranian people attacked the banks and institutions linked to the regime’s security forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). It’s why the MEK led chants like ‘Forget Syria, what about us?’ and ‘The enemy is here; they are lying when they say it is America’. The Iran protests were political with protesters demanding regime change and calling for the ousting of Khamenei and Rouhani.

Stevenson advised that the world must stop treating the Iranian regime like a “normal nation-state” because the regime’s “belligerent, repressive and vicious behavior” shows that appeasement is futile.

He urged the United Nations to establish a fact-finding mission to determine the true numbers of those killed and injured. Then, the UN should hold those responsible to account in the international courts of justice.

 

He wrote: “The ayatollahs have committed appalling crimes against humanity that require an immediate response from the international community… There can be no impunity for those guilty of such chilling atrocities. The West must show support for the oppressed Iranian millions, who now look to the UN Security Council for urgent help.”

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Human Rights

The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Mohammad Moghisseh, 64, is notoriously renowned among Iranians as a “judge” who issues the longest verdicts in the shortest hearings. For many years, he has been giving harsh sentences to...
116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

On December 26, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian regime’s President Mahmoud Vaezi attended an interview and answered reporters’ questions. When asked about the arrest of around 100 teenage...
Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Attack on the IRGC Base Shows the Iranian People’s Hatred for the Regime

As tensions are escalating in the Middle East region, valiant youths in Iran have shown that the archenemy of the Iranian regime is its own people. For many years, Tehran claimed...
Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

On December 27, Ms. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance on Iran (NCRI), visited victims of the recent earthquake in Manzë and Durrës, Albania. Ms. Maryam Rajavi also expressed her sympathies with behalf of the Iranian people and...
Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Insider

Scale of Recent Repression Confirmed As Tehran Braces for New Challenges

On December 15, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced that the number of killed protesters during the Iran protests has reached 1500. A week later, Reuters’s special report that...
MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

The mullahs’ regime press outlets have paid special attention to the role played by the MEK during the November protests in Iran. They point specifically to the role played by...
Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

