Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Floods in Southeastern Iran Cut off People’s Communication Routes

Floods in Southeastern Iran Cut off People’s Communication Routes

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent

Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent

Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction

Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 

Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash

Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash

Iran Admits to Shooting Down Ukrainian Airliner

Iran Admits to Shooting Down Ukrainian Airliner

Previous Next
  • Floods in Southeastern Iran Cut off People’s Communication Routes
  • Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change
  • Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4
  • Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing
  • Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent
  • Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction
  • Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 
  • Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash
  • Iran Admits to Shooting Down Ukrainian Airliner

News

40-Year Lying and Insisting on Secrecy

Details
Published: Wednesday, 15 January 2020
The Iranian regime finally was forced to admit its role in bringing down a Ukrainian airliner with 176 passengers on broad, which raised the society's wrath

On January 11, under the international pressure, the Iranian regime finally accepted responsibility for downing a Ukrainian passenger airliner three days earlier.

This admission was raised while during the previous three days, Iran’s authorities including political officials, head and spokesperson of the civil aviation organization, commanders of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), etc. firmly rejected any speculation over the regime’s involvement in this national catastrophe. However, undeniable evidence like eyewitness footage and reports resulted in official confession to this crime by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

In this context, different officials became deeply worried about raising public anger because of their concealment. Of course, the protests that followed proved they were right to be concerned. “What have our people done wrong that they have to endure us as officials? The people graciously passed by the incidents of November [a reference to the recent protests],” the state-run website Etemad Online quoted a member of the parliament [Majles] …. on January 11.

Bahar, a state-run newspaper, also criticized the systematic lying to escape its superiors from the consequences of the Ukrainian airliner crash. This newspaper issued a piece titled, “Lying and insisting on secrecy is unforgivable.” “Systems that are so secretive and opaque, what else did they hide or were able to conceal?” Bahar wrote in the piece.

The fact is the same entity that targeted the civil jetliner and killed all 176 innocent passengers abroad who also previously murdered more than 1,500 protesters in Iran’s streets during nationwide protests last November. In the issue of the Ukrainian airliner crash, international pressure forced the regime to admit and express apologies to the victims’ families. However, Iran’s oppressive apparatus still denies announcing the real death toll of November’s protests and providing any information over thousands of disappeared protesters.

In this context, there are many cases that are yet unanswered. For instance, two years ago, in February 2018, more than 65 passengers were killed after a plane struck the Dena mountain during a domestic flight between Tehran and Yasouj. Authorities promised to launch an investigation to deter more possible tragedies. However, not only no investigation was conducted, but another tragedy took place. Another relevant example is the collapse of the Plasco building, the 17-story high-rise landmark building in Tehran after it caught on January 19, 2017.

Iranian authorities do not hold any responsibility for social and environmental disasters like flash floods in the northern and southern parts of the country the last April. Notably, the international environmental organizations recognized IRGC’s role in the disaster through nonstandard dam-building, but this terrorist organization was never held accountable inside the country.

Clearly, a  regime that has killed more than 120,000 of freedom-loving people won’t be able to prosecute its own agents. Therefore, it is necessary that the international community stands alongside the Iranian people as the first victims of the major state-sponsor of terrorism in the world. The world should hear Iranians’ cries and recognize their struggle that is led by an organized resistance toward freedom and justice. The fact is the Iranian people and their Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its main pillar the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are the best allies for the civilized world to get rid of governmental fundamentalism forever.

  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy
  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy
  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
Read more

The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Read more

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Mohammad Moghisseh, 64, is notoriously renowned among Iranians as a “judge” who issues the longest verdicts in the shortest hearings. For many years, he has been giving harsh sentences to...
Read more

Middle East

Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Read more

Iran: Khamenei’s Strategic Deadlock in Iraq

After the protests on the streets of Beirut and Baghdad reached Tehran, the strategic depth of the Iranian regime is seeing its end. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to rescue its...
Read more

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Read more

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s desire for regime change during an interview with Fox News Channel on Sunday and called...
Read more

Floods in Southeastern Iran Cut off People’s Communication Routes

Since January 11, floods in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have made many problems for the region’s people. Reports show that floods have seriously harmed the residents of this...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Thousands of brave Iranians came out to the streets in protest on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day over the Iranian regime shooting down a Ukrainian passenger flight and killing all...
Read more

Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction

Students at Iranian universities gathered to hold protest rallies for the third consecutive day on Monday, despite intense security measures by the regime.  These protests began after regime officials admitted to downing a civilian plane en-route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and killing all 176 passengers and crew, most of...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 

In late December, Mrs.  Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCIR) gave a speech at the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) headquarters of Ashraf-3, Albania, on the 40th day...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN