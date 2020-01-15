40-Year Lying and Insisting on Secrecy

Details Published: Wednesday, 15 January 2020

On January 11, under the international pressure, the Iranian regime finally accepted responsibility for downing a Ukrainian passenger airliner three days earlier.

This admission was raised while during the previous three days, Iran’s authorities including political officials, head and spokesperson of the civil aviation organization, commanders of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), etc. firmly rejected any speculation over the regime’s involvement in this national catastrophe. However, undeniable evidence like eyewitness footage and reports resulted in official confession to this crime by Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

In this context, different officials became deeply worried about raising public anger because of their concealment. Of course, the protests that followed proved they were right to be concerned. “What have our people done wrong that they have to endure us as officials? The people graciously passed by the incidents of November [a reference to the recent protests],” the state-run website Etemad Online quoted a member of the parliament [Majles] …. on January 11.

Bahar, a state-run newspaper, also criticized the systematic lying to escape its superiors from the consequences of the Ukrainian airliner crash. This newspaper issued a piece titled, “Lying and insisting on secrecy is unforgivable.” “Systems that are so secretive and opaque, what else did they hide or were able to conceal?” Bahar wrote in the piece.

The fact is the same entity that targeted the civil jetliner and killed all 176 innocent passengers abroad who also previously murdered more than 1,500 protesters in Iran’s streets during nationwide protests last November. In the issue of the Ukrainian airliner crash, international pressure forced the regime to admit and express apologies to the victims’ families. However, Iran’s oppressive apparatus still denies announcing the real death toll of November’s protests and providing any information over thousands of disappeared protesters.

In this context, there are many cases that are yet unanswered. For instance, two years ago, in February 2018, more than 65 passengers were killed after a plane struck the Dena mountain during a domestic flight between Tehran and Yasouj. Authorities promised to launch an investigation to deter more possible tragedies. However, not only no investigation was conducted, but another tragedy took place. Another relevant example is the collapse of the Plasco building, the 17-story high-rise landmark building in Tehran after it caught on January 19, 2017.

Iranian authorities do not hold any responsibility for social and environmental disasters like flash floods in the northern and southern parts of the country the last April. Notably, the international environmental organizations recognized IRGC’s role in the disaster through nonstandard dam-building, but this terrorist organization was never held accountable inside the country.

Clearly, a regime that has killed more than 120,000 of freedom-loving people won’t be able to prosecute its own agents. Therefore, it is necessary that the international community stands alongside the Iranian people as the first victims of the major state-sponsor of terrorism in the world. The world should hear Iranians’ cries and recognize their struggle that is led by an organized resistance toward freedom and justice. The fact is the Iranian people and their Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its main pillar the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) are the best allies for the civilized world to get rid of governmental fundamentalism forever.

