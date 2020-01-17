Insider news & Analysis in Iran
News

Funeral for Plane Crash Victims Turns into Anti-Iran Regime Protests

Published: Friday, 17 January 2020
Shortly after funeral of the two victims of a Ukrainian airliner crash, the gathered crowd in Sanandaj began to chant anti-regime slogans

The funeral of two victims of last week’s airliner crash in Tehran, which happened because the regime’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the plane, quickly turned into anti-regime demonstrations on Thursday, despite the extensive presence of suppressive forces.

Shortly after the funeral of Dr. Arvin Moratab and Dr. Ayda Farzaneh in Behesht Mohamadi cemetery in Sanandaj, Kurdistan province, the gathered crowd began to chant anti-regime slogans, in line with the protests that have been occurring since the regime admitted fault on Saturday.

They chanted, “People didn’t die for us to praise the disgraceful leader”, which is a reference to supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Other slogans aimed at Khamenei, include:

  • “Khamenei, listen. We are the people, not thugs”
  • “Khamenei is a murderer, and his rule is obsolete”
  • “Death to the dictator”

The regime had spent three days denying responsibility for the crash on January 8, claiming that the Ukrainian Airlines flight, which was headed for Kyiv, crashed due to mechanical failure. However, Iran refused to hand over the black box, which is used to determine the cause of plane crashes, to the manufacturer or to Ukraine, prompting widespread speculation that they shot down the flight, mistaking it for a missile, after firing 20 missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Following the release of mounting evidence, the regime finally admitted it stuck the flight with two missiles. This triggered a new wave of protests, just a month after the regime cracked down brutally on a nationwide uprising over fuel prices.

These new protests, started by students mainly, emphasize that the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime, with cries of “Death to the tyrant, be it the Shah or the Leader” or “Our enemy is right here, [the regime] is lying that it’s the US”, a common occurrence.

Other slogans include:

  • “I will kill whoever killed my brother”
  • “Death to Rouhani”
  • “They killed our best, put mullahs in their place” 

The student protests, which spread to other universities and other cities in Iran, have tapped into the Iranian people’s general resentment of the mullahs. The protesters, who are bravely defying the Iranian security forces, are risking their lives to see a free Iran.

The protesters will often chant against the security forces as well, with the slogans “Basiji, IRGC, you’re ISIS to us”, “Cannons, tanks, firecrackers, Bassijis must get lost”, and “IRGC shame on you, leave the country alone”

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Human Rights

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Three days after hiding the truth about the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, finally under international pressure, the Iranian government was forced to speak about the real reason for the crash -...
Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Middle East

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Iran: Khamenei’s Strategic Deadlock in Iraq

After the protests on the streets of Beirut and Baghdad reached Tehran, the strategic depth of the Iranian regime is seeing its end. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to rescue its...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s desire for regime change during an interview with Fox News Channel on Sunday and called...
Resistance Units Celebrate Solemani’s Death

The Iranian regime is mourning the death of its top terrorist Qasem Soleimani and insisting that the Iranian people are united in grief and hatred for America, but nothing could...
Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Insider

The message of four-day protests in 19 Iran provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of...
European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

The three European countries that are a party to the 2015 nuclear deal have triggered a formal dispute mechanism following Iran’s breaching of key parts of the deal. France, Germany, and...
THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN