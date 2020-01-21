News Iranians Resist Regime With All Possible Means

Details Published: Tuesday, 21 January 2020

The Iranian regime is still attempting to make a martyr of its top terrorist Qasem Soleimani and show the world some national unity, but the Iranian Resistance,

including supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and Iran’s young people are carrying out actions that show the real desire of the country.

They set fire to the regime’s centers of suppression and fundamentalism in Tehran, Zanjan, Mashhad, and Iranshahr.

They torched posters of Qasem Soleiman in Tehran and Iranshahr, while they set fire to posters of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in Zanjan.

Away from the fires, resistance units put up posters of resistance leaders Massoud and Maryam Rajavi, featuring their quotes, across Mashhad, Karaj, Tehran, and Zanjan.

According to the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the praise for the resistance leader Massoud Rajavi is particularly timely considering that it is the anniversary of him being freed from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979. Having spent eight years in prison, Rajavi was one of the last political prisoners to be freed after the Shah fled Iran.

The posters read:

“Honored by Jan. 20, marking Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s jail”

“Happy Jan. 20, the anniversary of the freedom of Massoud, the hope for the people and the nation”

“World must know that Massoud is our leader”

“The death of Qasem Soleimani will expedite the overthrow of the regime”

“2020 will be the year of the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule”

“Resistance Units are paving the way for the rebellious youth of Iran”

“The Iranian people and their resistance are committed to overthrowing this regime”

“It is time to free all of Iran from occupation and chains”

“Khamenei, your demise has arrived”

“Wheels of overthrow will turn with greater speed”

“The flames of the uprising will not be extinguished”

“By massacring the youth, Khamenei is digging his own grave”

Resistance Units also used graffiti to hammer home their point, calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime, urging Khamenei to resign, praising the MEK, telling the military to surrender to the people, and celebrating Soleimani’s death, all across Karaj, Kerman, Eslamshahr, Tehran, Kermanshah, and Zanjan. This included the slogans “Death to Khamenei”, “Mullahs, your days are numbered. We will kill those who killed our brothers,” and “Death to the oppressor, be he the Shah or the Leader”.

This is incredibly brave because the penalty for supporting the MEK inside Iran can be death. In June 2014, MEK supporter Gholamreza Khosravi Savadjani was executed for donating a small amount of money to the opposition TV station Sima-ye Azadi (Voice of Freedom) during one of their telethons. According to Amnesty International, Savadjani was arrested for this in 2008 in Rafsanjan, Kerman Province.