Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

What Khamenei Didn’t Say at the Friday Prayers

What Khamenei Didn’t Say at the Friday Prayers

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

The message of four-day protests in 19 Iran provinces

The message of four-day protests in 19 Iran provinces

European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Previous Next
  • Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6
  • 105 Women Executed Under Rouhani
  • Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets
  • What Khamenei Didn’t Say at the Friday Prayers
  • Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash
  • The message of four-day protests in 19 Iran provinces
  • European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal
  • MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies
  • Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

News

Iranians Resist Regime With All Possible Means

Details
Published: Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Iranians torch images of regime dictator Khamenei, Qassem Soleimani

The Iranian regime is still attempting to make a martyr of its top terrorist Qasem Soleimani and show the world some national unity, but the Iranian Resistance,

including supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and Iran’s young people are carrying out actions that show the real desire of the country.

They set fire to the regime’s centers of suppression and fundamentalism in Tehran, Zanjan, Mashhad, and Iranshahr.

They torched posters of Qasem Soleiman in Tehran and Iranshahr, while they set fire to posters of regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in Zanjan.

Away from the fires, resistance units put up posters of resistance leaders Massoud and Maryam Rajavi, featuring their quotes, across Mashhad, Karaj, Tehran, and Zanjan.

According to the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran,  the praise for the resistance leader Massoud Rajavi is particularly timely considering that it is the anniversary of him being freed from the Shah’s prison on January 20, 1979. Having spent eight years in prison, Rajavi was one of the last political prisoners to be freed after the Shah fled Iran.

The posters read:

  • “Honored by Jan. 20, marking Massoud Rajavi’s freedom from the Shah’s jail”
  • “Happy Jan. 20, the anniversary of the freedom of Massoud, the hope for the people and the nation”
  • “World must know that Massoud is our leader”
  • “The death of Qasem Soleimani will expedite the overthrow of the regime”
  • “2020 will be the year of the overthrow of the mullahs’ rule”
  • “Resistance Units are paving the way for the rebellious youth of Iran”
  • “The Iranian people and their resistance are committed to overthrowing this regime”
  • “It is time to free all of Iran from occupation and chains”
  • “Khamenei, your demise has arrived”
  • “Wheels of overthrow will turn with greater speed”
  • “The flames of the uprising will not be extinguished”
  • “By massacring the youth, Khamenei is digging his own grave”

Resistance Units also used graffiti to hammer home their point, calling for the overthrow of the mullahs’ regime, urging Khamenei to resign, praising the MEK, telling the military to surrender to the people, and celebrating Soleimani’s death, all across Karaj, Kerman, Eslamshahr, Tehran, Kermanshah, and Zanjan. This included the slogans “Death to Khamenei”, “Mullahs, your days are numbered. We will kill those who killed our brothers,” and “Death to the oppressor, be he the Shah or the Leader”.

This is incredibly brave because the penalty for supporting the MEK inside Iran can be death. In June 2014, MEK supporter Gholamreza Khosravi Savadjani was executed for donating a small amount of money to the opposition TV station Sima-ye Azadi (Voice of Freedom) during one of their telethons. According to Amnesty International, Savadjani was arrested for this in 2008 in Rafsanjan, Kerman Province.

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Human Rights

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Three days after hiding the truth about the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, finally under international pressure, the Iranian government was forced to speak about the real reason for the crash -...
Read more

Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
Read more

The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Read more

Middle East

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Read more

Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Read more

Iran: Khamenei’s Strategic Deadlock in Iraq

After the protests on the streets of Beirut and Baghdad reached Tehran, the strategic depth of the Iranian regime is seeing its end. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to rescue its...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

In late December, the leader of the Iranian opposition, and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of  Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, gave a speech at Ashraf-3, Albania, on...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Read more

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s desire for regime change during an interview with Fox News Channel on Sunday and called...
Read more

Women

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

The message of four-day protests in 19 Iran provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
Read more

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of...
Read more

European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

The three European countries that are a party to the 2015 nuclear deal have triggered a formal dispute mechanism following Iran’s breaching of key parts of the deal. France, Germany, and...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN