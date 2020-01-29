News US Congress Passes Resolution in Support of Iran Protests

Details Published: Wednesday, 29 January 2020

At its official session on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, the United States House of Representatives unanimously passed Resolution 752 condemning the mullahs' rule in Iran and supporting the nationwide protests and uprising of the Iranian people.

The resolution is titled: “Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes.”

The resolution calls on the US government to call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council and condemn continued human rights abuses in Iran and establish a mechanism for the UN Security Council to monitor human rights abuses by the mullahs:

“(6) urges the Administration to work to convene emergency sessions of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council to condemn the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian regime and establish a mechanism by which the Security Council can monitor such violations;”

Referring to the high number of people killed during the November uprising, the resolution stresses that the US House of Representatives stands with the Iranian people during their legitimate demonstrations against the repressive and corrupt regime ruling Iran, and calls on all governments and democratic bodies in the world to face the challenge.

It “calls on all democratic governments and institutions to clearly support the Iranian people’s right to live in a free society.”

The House of Representatives' resolution also requires the US government to take the necessary steps to connect the Internet to demonstrators in Iran. It urges companies to reject the regime's demands to cut off the Iranian people from social media and other communications platforms.

While, “Iranian authorities began implementing a near-total shutdown of internet services, stopping nearly all means of online communications for people inside Iran, to preclude the sharing of images and videos of deadly violence being used by security forces;”

The House of Representatives “(8) calls on companies to reject requests by the regime to cut off the Iranian people from social media and other communications platforms.”

The House Resolution, which is backed by all Democrats and Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee, demands conviction of the Iranian regime’s leaders because “(1) in 1988, the Iranian regime carrying out the barbaric mass executions of thousands of political prisoners by hanging and firing squad for refusing to renounce their political affiliations and in some cases for possessing political reading material, including prisoners of conscience, teenagers, and pregnant women.”