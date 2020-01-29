Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Maryam Rajavi Message to Iran Freedom Convention: Part 2

The Truth Is a Weapon Against the Iranian Regime 

Iran’s Bluff of Exiting the Nuclear NPT

Regime Tries to Praise Soleimani; Iranians Inside and Outside the Country Reject This

Iran's Concerns About the Nuclear Deal’s Dispute Mechanism 

Teen Protester Attempts Suicide in Iran

80% of Flood Victims in Iran Cannot Get Clean Water

Terrorism and Suppression, the Core of Iran’s IRGC

The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

US Congress Passes Resolution in Support of Iran Protests

Published: Wednesday, 29 January 2020
This resolution, sponsored by Congressman Ted Deutch (D- Florida), was introduced soon after the nationwide Iran protests in November and enjoyed bipartisan support.

At its official session on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, the United States House of Representatives unanimously passed Resolution 752 condemning the mullahs' rule in Iran and supporting the nationwide protests and uprising of the Iranian people.

The resolution is titled: “Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes.”

The resolution calls on the US government to call for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council and condemn continued human rights abuses in Iran and establish a mechanism for the UN Security Council to monitor human rights abuses by the mullahs:

“(6) urges the Administration to work to convene emergency sessions of the United Nations Security Council and the  United Nations Human Rights Council to condemn the ongoing human rights violations perpetrated by the Iranian  regime and establish a mechanism by which the Security Council can monitor such violations;”

Referring to the high number of people killed during the November uprising, the resolution stresses that the US House of Representatives stands with the Iranian people during their legitimate demonstrations against the repressive and corrupt regime ruling Iran, and calls on all governments and democratic bodies in the world to face the challenge.

It “calls on all democratic governments and institutions to clearly support the Iranian people’s right to live in a free society.”

The House of Representatives' resolution also requires the US government to take the necessary steps to connect the Internet to demonstrators in Iran. It urges companies to reject the regime's demands to cut off the Iranian people from social media and other communications platforms.

While, “Iranian authorities began implementing a near-total shutdown of internet services, stopping nearly all means of online communications for people inside Iran, to preclude the sharing of images and videos of deadly violence being used by security forces;”

The House of Representatives “(8) calls on companies to reject requests by the regime to cut off the Iranian people from social media and other communications platforms.”

The House Resolution, which is backed by all Democrats and Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee, demands conviction of the Iranian regime’s leaders because “(1) in  1988, the Iranian regime carrying out the barbaric mass executions of  thousands of political prisoners by hanging and firing  squad for refusing to renounce their political affiliations and in  some cases for possessing political reading material, including prisoners of conscience, teenagers, and pregnant women.”

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Human Rights

Teen Protester Attempts Suicide in Iran

A teenage Iranian protester attempted suicide on Saturday, in the Greater Tehran Penitentiary, after learning that he was to be sentenced to ten years in prison for taking part in the...
Read more

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Three days after hiding the truth about the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, finally under international pressure, the Iranian government was forced to speak about the real reason for the crash -...
Read more

Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
Read more

Middle East

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Read more

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Read more

Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Message to Iran Freedom Convention: Part 2

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), sent a message to the “Iranian people’s uprising for freedom” convention in California on January 11 where...
Read more

Regime Tries to Praise Soleimani; Iranians Inside and Outside the Country Reject This

As all factions of the Iranian regime come together to present the West with the lie that the Iranian people view the now-dead Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force Chief Qasem...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Message to Iran Freedom Convention: Part 1

Maryam Rajavi, leader of the Iranian opposition, sent a message to the “Iranian people’s uprising for freedom” convention in California on January 11 where she noted that the uprising in...
Read more

Women

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
Read more

The Message of Four-Day Protests in 19 Iran Provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
Read more

