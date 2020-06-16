MEK: Uprisings in Iran Will Continue

Details Published: Tuesday, 16 June 2020

In a previous article, we spoke about recent protests by supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and defiant youth.

Here, we will speak about the most recent protests by the MEK’s supporters, as well as the large protests and nationwide uprisings that have become all the more common over the past three years.

First off, let’s acknowledge the brave young people in Isfahan and Mashhad, who spent the past three days destroying three regime centres there for the role these centres and the mullahs who run them have played in the theft of the Iranian people’s wealth. These centres were also used to suppress the Iranian people and spread fundamentalism.

The defiant youth also destroyed images of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late commander of the terrorist Quds Force Qassem Soleimani.

In the past three years, Iranian people have taken to the streets multiple times to call for a true democracy, which would only be possible by removing the regime as a whole. The MEK will refuse to remain silent while the regime continues to exact brutal abuses on the Iranian people.

Here are just some of the reasons for Iran protests over the past three years:

Collapsed economy

Rising unemployment

Increasing poverty

Stealing of the Iranian people’s wealth to fund terrorism and proxy groups

Social oppression of women, youths, and other marginalised groups

Torture and execution of political prisoners en-masse

One of the biggest protests recently was the nationwide November 2019 uprising, which led to a brutal crackdown by the regime on unarmed protesters, which led to 1,500 people being killed.

At these protests, the MEK made it clear how they felt with the slogans:

“No crown, no turban, Khamenei your time is up”

“No to the oppressor, be it the shah, or the supreme leader”

“We will fight, we will die, but we’ll take back Iran”

Just two months later, following the regime’s downing of a civilian aeroplane, which killed all people on board. One of the most common slogans was “Khamenei, have some shame, let go of the state!” The MEK Resistance Units were the main force keeping up the momentum of the protests.

Even the state-run Erja News acknowledged the MEK’s role here and its growing support amongst the Iranian people. They said that through the Resistance Units thousands of people are now supporting the MEK.

It’s easy to see the appeal of the MEK for the Iranian people. After all, they have one goal, which is to overthrow the tyranny of the mullahs and create a free and fair democratic society to benefit all Iranians, not just the regime.

This is exemplified in the brave words of the opposition leader Maryam Rajavi, who said that “the only force which could end the Iranian regime’s terrorism and belligerence is the uprising of the people of Iran with their organized resistance”. The MEK must be supported if the Iranian people are ever to be free.

Read More:

Iran, the Killings in the 2019 November Protests and the Consequences for the Regime