  • Iran: Who Is Hossein Nejat?
  • Iran’s Growing Isolation Crisis
  • Iran: Dramatic Rise in the Price of Chicken
  • Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)
  • In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination
  • Psychological Security of Society or Security of Iran’s Regime?
  • Iran: Second Coronavirus Wave in Isfahan Prison, Golestan Province
  • Why Iran’s Regime Fears the IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution?
  • Iranian Villagers Migrate to the Cities As Water Shortage Worsens in South Khorasan

Protests by Iran’s Workers and People This Week

Published: Saturday, 27 June 2020
The rally of the creditors of the Zagros Arghavan Housing Project in Sanandaj

This week Iran witnessed many protests in various parts of the country by many of Iran’s workers and other social strata.

The protests were because of the Iranian regime’s continued refusal to address their basic demands including over poor conditions of livelihood and unpaid wages.

On 23 June, the workers of the Chahar Gonbad copper mine from the Bolourd section of Sirjan, which is a subset of the Foulad Pension Fund, protested in front of the workers’ office of the Sirjan county. They protested over two months of unpaid wages and the incomplete implementation of the classification of the jobs plan and other demands.

 

Written on the placard: Some workers sell their kidneys due to poverty.

The poultry farmers of Semnan, Garmsar, and Sorkheh held a protest on 24 June, in front of the governor’s office in Semnan to protest the price of poultry feed and the approved price of chicken. Iran’s market faced an increase in the price of chicken this week, which led to tensions between the regime’s officials and poultry farmers.

The protesting poultry farmers

For the eleventh consecutive day on 25 June, the workers of Haft Tapeh Sugarcane company continued their strike and held their protest in front of the company’s management office on the company’s site.

On the same day, the workers of the Asaluyeh’s number 19 oil refinery protested the Contractor's negligence regarding their livelihood demands and their basic rights.

The protest and strike of the Asaluyeh and Haft Tapeh workers had the following demands:

  • Returning to work colleagues who were fired, including Iman Akhzari, Ismail Bakhshi, Salar Bijani, and Mohammad Khanifar.
  • Payment of wages in April and May and renewal of their insurance
  • Job security and ending corrupt privatization at Haft Tappeh.

 

Haft Tapeh sugarcane workers protest on the company’s site.

Retirees of Isfahan Steel gathered in front of the regime's judiciary on 27 June to protest inefficient treatment, non-compliance, and the deplorable state of the pension fund, and non-payment of claims since 2012 despite promises made by the association's managers.

 

Read More:

Haft-Tappeh Sugarcane Workers Protest Injustice in Iran

 

Rally of the Isfahan steel retirees

In Ahvaz, residents of the village of Om al-Atmir blocked the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road due to problems caused by frequent water cuts, unemployment, lack of facilities and services, and frequent power outages in the village.

According to the state-run Mehr news agency’s reporter, the residents of the Om al-Atmir village of Ahvaz are facing a long water shortage and frequent cuts, so they asked for their demands by blocking the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road. By cutting down some trees and burning them on the street they blocked the traffic.

 

Residents of the village of Om al-Atmir in Ahvaz protest and close the old road to Khorramshahr

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran's Concerns About the Nuclear Deal’s Dispute Mechanism 

In recent months and following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian officials were hoping to blackmail other signatories of the accord to offer economic privileges. The Iranian government has made genuine efforts to persuade France, Germany, and the...
Read more

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Human Rights

Iranian Prisoner Tortured to Death; Family Forced to Say It Was Coronavirus

An Iranian prisoner was tortured to death by intelligence officers but his father was forced to sign the death off as coronavirus, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, even though...
Read more

Swiss Gov Has A Moral Obligation to Pursue Assassins of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

On April 24, 1990, a terror squad of the Iranian regime targeted a prominent dissident, Prof. Kazem Rajavi, in public in Geneva. Prof. Rajavi was the elder brother of the...
Read more

Lawmaker Fears Iran Protests Death Toll Will Be Announced at UN Human Rights Council

The November 2019 uprising in Iran began on 15 November in protest to rising gasoline prices. The protests quickly spread to more than 191 cities. More than 1,500 people were killed...
Read more

Middle East

Why Does the Iranian Regime Fear US-Iraq Talks?

When Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, it was concluded that the course of events promised an end to the interference of...
Read more

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more. Despite the fact...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Fears Impending Syria Sanctions

Major US sanctions will be imposed on the Syrian regime in the middle of this month. The sanctions imposed under the 'Caesar's Law' serve as part of a campaign of...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)

  A court in Germany ruled on Wednesday that a hit-piece last month by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) contained false allegations against Iran’s main opposition group People’s Mojahedin Organization of...
Read more

The Iranian People Show Their Strength of Will Continue the Fight Against the Tyrannical Regime

 Every nation around the world has its own history of resistance against tyranny and evil governments and regimes who are trying to choke the voice of the people, to blind...
Read more

June 20, 1981–Mullahs Showed They Don’t Want to Let Go of Power in Iran

For 41 years, Iran has been under the heel of religious fascism that has not only prohibited citizens from their natural political rights but banned citizens from their basic civil...
Read more

Women

In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination

The human rights environment for women in Iran continues to be characterized by inequality and exclusion. Iran is one of just six UN member states that have not signed the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

Haft-Tappeh Sugarcane Workers Protest Injustice in Iran

From mid-April, the mullahs’ regime pushed millions of Iranian workers back to work despite many areas of the country having yet to pass the coronavirus peak. Iranian leaders practically left low...
Read more

NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising

The Iranian opposition coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has obtained and published the names of 60 people injured during the Iranian Regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide uprising over the gas price...
Read more

Protests Over Water Shortages in Iran

Residents of the Gheyzanieh district near Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, held another protest on Monday over severe water shortages that are threatening people’s lives, especially when the heat is excruciating and...
Read more

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

