How Much Is the Cost of Living for Iran’s Workers?

Published: Wednesday, 18 December 2019 23:47
State-run media outlets reported on Tuesday, October 8, that the country’s food basket, or more commonly known as the poverty line, has surpassed the 80 million rial mark (equal to around $690 according to the street exchange rates).

On December 14, Alireza Heidari, an Iranian expert in the labor sector, revealed that government-approved wages did not improve workers' livelihoods. He also emphasized the necessity of paying attention to workers' minimum salary when setting wages.

Alireza Heidari stated, “Today, any worker who enters the labor market faces numerous costs of housing, livelihoods, food, transportation, education, and healthcare. Regardless of whether a worker enjoys five or ten years of experience and how is his economic status, his or her livelihood needs, and living expenses should be considered. Article 41st of the labor law has assigned the implementation of this task to the employer.”

Given the Iranian government's tough economic situation, he stressed, "This year I think we have a very difficult job to determine the wages of workers." While this expert was trying to summarize his explanation to the labor sector alone, however, he could not ignore the high prices that have broken the back of ordinary people.

While Heidari was claiming that he and his colleagues were assigned to pursue workers' livelihoods, he couldn’t cover different issues that directly or indirectly impact the workers' salaries. He stated, "As a working group, we should always consider different issues during negotiations."

During the past year, workers' living costs have drastically changed and increased due to changes in foreign exchange markets, housing, and basic commodities, etc. Therefore, if they were only seeking to provide the minimum subsistence and needs of workers, they never allowed for decreasing workers' wages under 3.75 million tomans.

Authorities' Negligence Toward Workers' Needs

The sum of workers' living costs is known as the livelihood basket. The government is supposed to provide this basket for all members of the labor society. Factually, the basket contains items that are inevitable and essential for a normal life. In this regard, numbers talk and sum up the labor needs and prices available in the market.

No need to say that workers are one of the vulnerable segments of Iran's society. Thousands of them did not receive their salary for several months, and even more than a year in some cases. Over recent years, workers' arrears are the core of many labor protests and sit-ins.

However, Heidari defends the futile labor law and claims, "The labor law has emphasized the need to pay attention to the minimum living standards of workers." But he immediately attempted to evade the consequences of vast negligence about workers' livelihood among officials. He said there are always several considerations that caused to appear a rift between [workers’] income and expenditure.

Wage Approvals Didn’t Improve Workers’ Livelihood

Referring to the increase in the cost of worker's livelihood basket, Heidari stated, “Last year the committee of wage-setting specified 3.75 million tomans as the minimum wage for workers. We could provide at best 45 percent of this amount. Now our coverage capacity has reduced to less than 35 percent.” This explanation frankly means that a worker’s condition at the end of 2018 was much better than the end of 2019. Therefore, given the inflationary process, the government’s wage approvals not only did not improve workers’ living conditions but also worsened the situation.

Statistics show that at the beginning of the year the rift between workers’ salaries and costs was 50 percent. “Now it is extended to about 70 percent!” Heidari said.

In conclusion, the toiler strata along with women, youths, ethnic and religious minorities, etc. are another victim of Ayatollahs’ squandering national resources. For years, the west wrongly calculated that these segments of Iran’s society support rulers. However, during the recent protests, the world witnessed how poor people demonstrated their wrath against the symbols of a 40-year corrupt rule. Notably, these segments, which are estimated to be 96 percent of Iran’s population, constituted the majority of those killed, wounded, and detained during the protests.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
As Iran’s Nuclear Violations Escalate, European Attitudes Edge Closer to the US

At the start of this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the Iranian regime’s latest violations of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The installation of more advanced centrifuges for...
520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Iran Executes 99th Woman Since 2013

The Iranian government of the so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani has executed 99th woman since 2013.  A woman, identified only as Maryam, was hanged along with her husband, identified only as Mehdi R., in...
Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Facebook Deletes Page of Iran’s Supreme Leader

On Friday, December 6, social media giant Facebook deleted the Arabic page of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei due to breaching its rules. Notably, the Iranian regime shut down the...
Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Maryam Rajavi’s Message on International Support for Iran Protests

Earlier this month, the leader of the Iranian opposition, Maryam Rajavi, sent a message to supporters in Paris who were holding a gathering in support of the Iranian people’s anti-regime...
Maryam Rajavi Issues Urgent Message Over Iran Protests

The leader of the Iranian opposition Maryam Rajavi has issued an urgent message to the international community regarding the crackdown on the ongoing Iranian uprising, which is one of the...
Maryam Rajavi's Speech on Iran Protests for Internationa Human Rights Day

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, sent out a message to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10, where she proudly echoed the cries of the Iranian people for justice...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 2

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, gave an impassioned speech about the role of women in...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
The Iranian Regime’s Twisted Version of the Truth Behind the November Protests

As a result of the widespread anger over the number of protesters killed by the regime in the course of the recent Iran protests, the regime is now attempting to...
