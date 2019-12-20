Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

US Indicates Iran's Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Why the MEK Will Topple Iran's Regime

Why the MEK Will Topple Iran’s Regime

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Maryam Rajavi's Message on International Support for Iran Protests

Maryam Rajavi’s Message on International Support for Iran Protests

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

Iran's Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

Newsweek's Misinformation for Iran's Regime: When the Passage of Time and Shady Profits Shift Dignity

Newsweek’s Misinformation for Iran’s Regime: When the Passage of Time and Shady Profits Shift Dignity

Iran: The Hidden Part of the 2020–2021 Budget

Published: Friday, 20 December 2019 22:41
When we examine what other Iranian outlets and experts working with Iran have to say about the budget bill, we see that it is criticized for a lack of transparency

Before the presentation of the budget bill of 2020 by the Iranian government, gasoline prices rose by 300%, which led to the November uprising in more than 191 cities.

The budget deficit was set as the main reason for the gasoline price increase. Now, with the budget scrutiny, it is clear that many of the national and public wealth and funds are also looted.

The Iranian government replenishes some of his budget by increasing prices and rationing the gasoline. With a 300 percent increase in gasoline prices as well as rationing, it is expected to significantly reduce the use of gasoline about 103 million liters daily. The government will export this reduced rate at 58 cents. In other words, each liter of gasoline will be sold for more than 6,000 tomans. This will also cover a significant portion of the government’s budget deficit.

Gasoline exports have begun since the summer of 2018. No sanctions on gasoline, unlike oil, can be said to be one of the main reasons for the rise in gasoline prices, while the government officials have not mentioned this.

As the oil sanctions pressure mounted on the government, the government raised the price of gasoline in a maneuver and rationed it to cover a significant portion of the budget deficit through the sale of gasoline.

But rising gas prices domestically and exporting it is not the only source of funding for the 2020 budget deficit. In addition to these two sources, the government has earmarked other budget deficits.

Taking 3 trillion from National Development Fund resources

In the budget bill of 2020 it is stipulated, that 3 trillion tomans should be taken from the National Development Fund resources for the current expenditures. Taking from the Development Fund means taking from future generations of a country that has been auctioned in the budget bill.

Sale of 80 trillion of debt securities

Another provision to finance the budget deficit in 2020 is the sale of bonds. This causes sudden inflation. Another concept that results from the sale of debt securities is the postpone of government’s debt to next governments and accumulating it.

Sale of movable and immovable property

Another issue is the sale of movable and immovable property by the Rouhani government. These include buildings and facilities, lands, machinery and equipment, barracks, corporate houses, nomadic lands, prisons, forage depots, and resources from the completion of semi-finished projects.

In addition, the most significant sign in this looting policy is the multiplier increase of these subjects in the budget of 2020. In previous years, this issue was included in the budget bill, but it was very small and included some unnecessary assets. But in the budget of 2020, this subject has increased by 1000% compared to the recent year and will amount 50 billion tomans.

9.545 trillion tomans will be derived from the sale of buildings, machinery and land, and in addition 4 trillion tomans will be derived from the sale of property which has been referred as "surplus" property.

The first budget bill after Hassan Rouhani took over as President, the budget of 2014, determined that the government would allocate 1080 billion tomans from the sale of movable and immovable property to finance part of its budget deficit. Now, after six years, for the budget of 2020, the government wants to increase the income from this place to 5000% compared to 2011.

The increase is so large that the government’s share from the sales of movable and immovable properties is 2 percent higher than the government's oil revenues in 2020, and 19 percent of Rouhani's government revenues.

The sale of movable and immovable property has "no formalities"

In the 2020 budget bill, however, is expected that about 50 trillion tomans of movable and immovable property will be sold, while it stresses that the sale will be "without formalities".

According to the rules of the Iranian government, these "formalities" relate to the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers referred to in Article 115 of the country's General Accounting Law.

This article reads as follows: “The sale of immovable property by ministries and government agencies that are identified as surplus on demand, with the exception of the following immovable property:

1. Immovable property of the nation.

2. Military installations and fortifications and weapons and ammunition factories

3. Monuments

4. Immovable property which is in the relation of the national interest and in the possession of the State, are forbidden to sale.

Upon the suggestion of the Minister concerned and the  approval by the Cabinet, and the observance of other regulations concerned, the proceeds of the sale of such property shall be deposited into the public revenue account of the country.

But in the 2020 Budget Bill, the government has abandoned all these rules and formalities and has formally stated in the Budget Bill that the sale of this movable and immovable property will be "without formalities".

Perhaps by looking at the conceding of fishing in the southern seas to China, the transfer of an amount of the Caspian Sea to the northern states of the sea, the Rouhani administration is repeating the shameless Turkmanchai contract, thus one can understand why the term "no formalities" is included in the budget bill.

All of this will be also approved by the parliament and will adopt a legal face so that no one can complain about it.

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
As Iran’s Nuclear Violations Escalate, European Attitudes Edge Closer to the US

At the start of this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the Iranian regime’s latest violations of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The installation of more advanced centrifuges for...
Human Rights

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Iran Executes 99th Woman Since 2013

The Iranian government of the so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani has executed 99th woman since 2013.  A woman, identified only as Maryam, was hanged along with her husband, identified only as Mehdi R., in...
Middle East

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Facebook Deletes Page of Iran’s Supreme Leader

On Friday, December 6, social media giant Facebook deleted the Arabic page of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei due to breaching its rules. Notably, the Iranian regime shut down the...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Iran National TV (INTV), which also broadcast the activities of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) launched its 24th telethon on Friday, December 13, gathering donations from Iranians around the...
Maryam Rajavi’s Message on International Support for Iran Protests

Earlier this month, the leader of the Iranian opposition, Maryam Rajavi, sent a message to supporters in Paris who were holding a gathering in support of the Iranian people’s anti-regime...
Women

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 2

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, gave an impassioned speech about the role of women in...
Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Insider

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
The Iranian Regime’s Twisted Version of the Truth Behind the November Protests

As a result of the widespread anger over the number of protesters killed by the regime in the course of the recent Iran protests, the regime is now attempting to...
