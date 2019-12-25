Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

Iranian Opposition’s Growing Influence Is Tehran’s Main Concern

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

News

Gas Price Hikes Sank Iranians Into More Poverty

Published: Wednesday, 25 December 2019 19:48
On October 7, the state-run Arman daily, quoting the Iranian regime’s Statistics Center and Pasteur Institute, wrote: “The food basket of a family in the month of September passed 8 million tomans (around $700) with an increase of 489 thousand tomans (around $42).”

The Statistical Centre of Iran recently released a report about incomes and economic conditions of Iranian families after the gas price hikes in mid-November. The report reveals that the expenditure of the livelihood basket, in comparison to last month, has raised by 4.1 percent among lower-income deciles.

While the rich segments of the society, who don’t even receive government aids, only faced a 3.1-percent increase in the expense of their needs. Analysts argue the economic shock that took place by the fuel price hikes caused catastrophic results in the livelihoods of poor and low-income people. In addition, the monthly inflation of basic needs like food and drink has raised by 6.9 percent for the poorest decile of the society. however, the figure for the rich decile is estimated to rise by 2.9 percent alone. Growth of transportation cost is another impact of the gasoline price rise on Iranian families’ livelihood basket. In the transportation sector, inflation is estimated at 14.7 percent across the country, 14.1 percent in urban areas, and 17.9 percent in rural areas.

The Growing Trend of Point to Point Inflation Rate in Iran

The latest report of the Statistical Centre also shows that between October 20 and November 20, the monthly inflation rate was 1.6 percent, while it rose to 3.2 percent during November 20-December 20 periods. The point to point inflation rate also increased by 0.8 percent in the same period. Notably, the increase of the monthly inflation index to 3 percent is the highest inflation rate since March until now. In addition, before raising the gas price, the country was experiencing a decrease in point to point inflation index. However, the recent spike of gasoline price changed the trend from a shrinking to growth.

The Impact of Raising the Petrol Price in Iran’s Inflation Rate

Factually, the diversion of these factors, monthly inflation index and point to point inflation rate, displays the impact of the gas price hikes on the country’s inflation. In this context, economic experts envisage that the impact of raising the petrol price will emerge in upcoming months. Earlier, the chief of the Central Bank of Iran estimated the maximum impact to be 2 percent, and he said that it is expected to contain some part of this amount if the currency and money market remain stable. However, its prospects that given the stability of the government financial system and Central Bank monetary system, the inflation rate will reach 35 percent by the end of next year.

Rural Inflation Surpasses Urban Inflation

The latest report of the Statistical Centre says that from November 20 to December 20, the average growth of prices of consumer goods and services in urban areas of Iran was 3 percent in comparison to the previous month in the Persian calendar. This figure was 27.6 percent during the same period last year and 39.3 percent during the past twelve months. Meanwhile, the inflation growth in Iran’s rural areas was 4.2 percent in proportion to last month, 28.9 percent toward the same period in the last year and 43.9 percent during the past twelve months.

The Pressure of Inflation on Needy Strata of the Iranian Society

In this regard, the needy segments of society bear more economic pressures. The report declares a 4.1-percent increase in the expenditure of livelihood basket of low-income people, who classify as the tenth decile. However, rich people, who consistently remain in the first decile, face the lowest figure of rising prices by 3.1 percent toward their goods. The poor and low-income people deal with a 6.9-percent increase in prices of food and drinks, while the first decile faces less than half of this amount—2.9 percent alone.

Spike of Inflation through Transportation Channel

The report of the Statistical Centre of Iran portrays the genuine impact of raising the gasoline prices on the country’s official inflation.  Statistics show that the decision made by the heads of branches caused the prices of the transportation sector to rise by an estimated 14.7 percent. Notably, transportation accounts for 9.41 percent of Iranian families’ livelihood basket. Therefore, it is forecasted that the consequences of fuel prices spikes will be repeated in the transportation sector. It is significant that raising gas prices in the transportation sector caused more effects in rural areas rather than urban areas.

The Impact of Inflation on the Iranian People’s Capacity in Purchasing Food and Drinks

According to the official narrative of the statistical institute of Iran, the average price of food and drinks has increased by 4.2 percent compared to the last 30 days. It also experienced a 28.7-percent rise in comparison to the same period in the previous year, in addition to the 55.7-percent increase of prices toward last year.

In conclusion, contrary to officials’ statements who were vowing that raising gas prices won’t affect other prices, the society is dealing with a relentless increase in prices of essential needs. Therefore, needy segments of Iran’s population should bear more discrimination and economic pressures. In such circumstances, any mistake by the rulers is potential to trigger another round of protests that may eradicate the pillars of the 40-year corrupt ruling system.   

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Read more

Human Rights

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Read more

Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Read more

Iran Executes 99th Woman Since 2013

The Iranian government of the so-called moderate Hassan Rouhani has executed 99th woman since 2013.  A woman, identified only as Maryam, was hanged along with her husband, identified only as Mehdi R., in...
Read more

Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Read more

Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Read more

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Iran National TV (INTV), which also broadcast the activities of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) launched its 24th telethon on Friday, December 13, gathering donations from Iranians around the...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Read more

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
Read more

MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
Read more

