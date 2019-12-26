Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

Iranian Opposition’s Growing Influence Is Tehran’s Main Concern

Iranian Opposition’s Growing Influence Is Tehran’s Main Concern

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?

US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Previous Next
  • Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners
  • Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq
  • Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families
  • Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2
  • Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard
  • Iranian Opposition’s Growing Influence Is Tehran’s Main Concern
  • Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges
  • Iran Floods: Natural Phenomenon or the Result of Mismanagement?
  • US Indicates Iran’s Regime Responsible for September Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

News

Corruption in Iran’s Banking System Under the Pretext of “Development Bank”

Details
Published: Thursday, 26 December 2019 23:13
Approximately 731 banks and 140 government sites were torched in recent unrest in Iran, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said in remarks published by the official IRNA news agency

These days, Iran is wrestling with economic crises it has never seen before. Authorities endeavor to rescue the country’s banking system as a part of their obstacles by resorting to innovations like the establishment of development banks.

The Iranian Parliament (Majlis) even stepped further and passed legislation of development banks’ frameworks. However, regardless of claims, it would be helpful to assess the feasibility of the implementation of this plan.

What Is A Development Bank?

Since the 1950s, development banks have been established as national or regional financial institutions designed to provide medium- and long-term capital for assistance in industrial sectors as well as agriculture in poor countries. They may give loans, engage in productive investment, often accompanied by technical assistance for specific national or regional projects. The large regional development banks include the Inter-American Development Bank, established in 1959; the Asian Development Bank, which began operations in 1966; and the African Development Bank, established in 1964. These banks also make efforts to promote investment opportunities.

Development banks played an essential positive role in poor and undeveloped countries to improve their industries. Therefore, they received a warm welcome across the globe to aid economic development plans. Notably, more than 500 development banks and institutions are running across the world to provide financial resources and technical advisory for private and non-private sectors. This kind of banks direct investments according to the countries’ economic policies and financial infrastructures. They also assist the poor and undeveloped nations to advance their industrial, agricultural, and cooperative sectors.

Development Banks in Iran

Today, four development banks are running various branches across Iran. They include Sanaat va Maadan bank, for supporting the industrial and mineral sectors; Keshavarzi bank, for supporting agricultural sectors; Maskan bank, for supporting home building sectors; Tose’eh Saderat, for supporting exportation sectors. Whatever the effectiveness of these banks in Iran’s corrupt system is under a question mark.

It is worth noting that Iran’s industrial and agricultural sectors are in heavy bankruptcy. Exports approached zero and the government is experiencing heavy unprecedented sanctions that no other country has been subject to. There is also no sign of ceasing sanctions regarding the costly and adventurous foreign policies of the Ayatollahs. In addition, there is no optimistic sign in the housing sector, which has lost its credibility after recent earthquakes.

Approval of the “Islamic Banking Plan” by the Parliament

On 17 December, members of Majles passed frameworks of the Islamic banking plan, which also includes development banks. Of course, this is not the Iranian government’s first try to fix its crumbling banking system through this kind of bank. It is worth reminding that the Qarz Al-Hasaneh Mehr bank was established during the tenure of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. However, Qarz Al-Hasaneh Mehr failed to achieve its specified goals.

Observers say that principlists seem to be supporting this plan. A while ago, the supreme leader Ali Khamenei spoke about “the administration of revolutionary and Hezbollah youth.” Earlier, Khamenei time and again remarked about “Jihadist management.” Therefore, banks and the banking system are supposed to be sacrificed by Khamenei’s proponents.

“Now, they [Khamenei’s supporters] have mixed the law of the Central Bank and the law of monetary and banking system and are looking for establishing a development bank. This is taking place while we had many banks in this sector like Tose’eh Keshaverzi, Sanaat va Maadan, and Saderat va Taavon. Therefore, there is no necessity for establishing this bank and it can do nothing,” former chief of the Institute of monetary and banking Ahmad Mojtahed said about the approval of establishing development bank at the Majlis session on December 17.

Mojtahed also continued that the development bank “reduces the power of the Central Bank. So, it is not welcome by the Central Bank of Tose’eh Jomhuri Eslami, which is supported by the Central Bank.” He also warned, “[the plan] may result in raising the liquidity in the society.”

The bankruptcy of Existing Banks

For a long time, analysts are speaking about the bankruptcy of the banking system under the Ayatollahs’ corrupt rule. Officials vehemently deny this issue, but the rapid approval of this plan is very strange. In addition, the approval of 200 articles that must be passed by the parliament reveals that the existing banks face an absolute impasse. But the government tries to conceal the scope of this economic crisis by some publicity stunts. Evidence hint that the plan is stillborn.

Manufacturers Have Been Sacrificed by Banks

“Banks of the country take between 30-33 percent interests from manufactures to compensate for some parts of their bankruptcy. This is taking place under the surveillance of the Majlis and its members. The Majlis is controlled by owners of power and wealth,” said economic expert Hossein Raghfar on November 30.

The news of banks’ bankruptcy widely spread among the people, in social media, and in media outlets. “The media outlets ask me about some subjects like if we are compelled, will we block the people’s assets in banks?” the head of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on December 21.

On the other hand, the approval of development banks is happening concurrently with the confiscation of many factories and leaving many workers unemployment. “Banks absorbed factories and left employers and workers unemployed… accumulate debts, destroyed producers’ properties…” ILNA News Agency published on December 24.

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

In an unprecedented confession by an Iranian parliamentarian, Mohammad Kazemi on 22 December unveiled a covert crime that has been going on by Iran’s regime for the past 40 years. He...
Read more

520 Martyrs in Iran Protests Now Named

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has released the names of 16 more martyrs of Iran’s nationwide uprising, bringing the total number of victims identified to 520. The MEK said that over...
Read more

Iran’s Attorney-General Swears We Won’t Hold Innocent Protesters

While Iranian authorities deal with escalating condemnations in the country and abroad about their unprecedented violence against the fed-up people, Iran’s current Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri endeavored to ease pressures. On...
Read more

Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Read more

Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Read more

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Read more

What the INTV Telethon Tells You About the Struggle for Freedom in Iran

Iran National TV (INTV), which also broadcast the activities of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) launched its 24th telethon on Friday, December 13, gathering donations from Iranians around the...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Read more

Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
Read more

MEK: Over 1,500 people Killed in Recent Iran Protests

In a shocking revelation, the main Iranian opposition group, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced on December 15 that the number of slain protesters during the nationwide Iran protests...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN