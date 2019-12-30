Insider news & Analysis in Iran
MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

Iran: Luxury Schools and Schools in Slums

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

News

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

Published: Monday, 30 December 2019 21:44
Evidence clarifies that the next year's budget bill has been drafted on tax-based revenues. In the next year's budget, the amount of tax revenue estimated at best is between 160-175 trillion tomans.

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials.

Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that resources, which the budget relies on, are abstract and the government has no genuine plan to compensate for the huge deficit. Today, the budget deficit is only one of the Iranian government’s crises.

Various factions also concur that the Rouhani administration intends to address its economic problems at the expense of ordinary people. This matter raises concerns among the political elite over igniting a new round of protests. Therefore, the Iranian media outlets are filled with finger-pointing and warnings about the future.

Desperation Among Rouhani’s Advocates Over Next Year’s Budget Bills

“The 2020-21 budget is the most unrealistic bill ever offered. Closing the budget based on exporting one million crude oil barrels per day, is unrealistic. Planners of the budget are also aware of this matter. This budget bill will make some segments of the society even poorer,” said Hossein Raghfar, an economic expert and Rouhani advocate, on December 26.

The reality is for many years, the budget deficit sank Iran into fundamental challenges and “the people don’t see a bright future,” Raghfar added. In this regard, economic experts foresee “the continuation of the status quo will render even worse economic conditions.” For instance, Raghfar shows his concern about upcoming protests. “… the experience of the November protests should lead the government to grasp [the reality of the current conditions] and change its failed procedure over the past three decades,” the state-run website Entekhab published on December 26.

How Do Khamenei’s Proponents Deal with the 2020-21 Budget Bill?

On the other hand, the “principlists” also are voicing concerns about the consequences of next year’s budget bill. They bluntly emphasize that the 2020-21 budget plan is ”absolutely unjust” and has been blueprinted “without considering the people’s livelihoods” and especially the vast poverty across the entire country.

“The analysis shows that the 2020-21 budget bill will empty the country’s entire exchange reserves. In this regard, the Islamic Republic will face numerous crises and public dissatisfaction in the future,” the state-run website Siasat-e Ruz published on December 25. Siasat-e Ruz also warned about the stage of social intolerance in accordance with economic pressures. “In the end, [the government] has to acquiesce the [consequences of] negotiations worse than the JCPOA [referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiations between the P5+1 and Iran].”

Other Khamenei-affiliated media are also sounding alarms about the beginning of a new round of negotiations. In fact, they are concerned about the consequences of the budget deficit resulting in more concessions. For example, the Vatan-e Ruz website issued a warning about the ironic attempt to establish a non-petrol economy. This outlet announced on December 25 that “achieving a non-petrol economy through imposing pressures on the poor segments of the society will spell into tensions and severe sociopolitical instability.”

The state-run TV also unveiled the deeper scope of infighting over the budget bill approval. “The oil sale is unrealistic and raises the question of why [the Rouhani administration] has closed the budget plan in such a manner? ... In fact, the administration has to either borrow from the Central Bank to compensate for the budget deficit or acquiesce the United States to sell our oil… Many [officials] believe that this budget has closed to draw the government into negotiations and to acquiesce U.S. aggression,” according to a program aired on December 25.

In conclusion, Iran’s 2020-21 budget bill highlights the Iranian government’s crises that are compelling authorities to make tough decisions. In parallel with the U.S. sanctions noose tightening around Tehran’s neck, the Islamic Republic’s survival is endangered by protests. This places Iranian officials before a strong impasse.

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Nuclear Watchdog Finds Iran Has Breached Nuclear Agreement Again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations nuclear watchdog that monitors Iran regime’s compliance to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has said that Iran has committed...
Human Rights

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Mohammad Moghisseh, 64, is notoriously renowned among Iranians as a “judge” who issues the longest verdicts in the shortest hearings. For many years, he has been giving harsh sentences to...
116 Teenagers Detained, 20 Killed During Iran’s November Protests

On December 26, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian regime’s President Mahmoud Vaezi attended an interview and answered reporters’ questions. When asked about the arrest of around 100 teenage...
Iran MP Admits Solitary Confinement Is Widely Used Against Political Prisoners

In an unprecedented confession by an Iranian parliamentarian, Mohammad Kazemi on 22 December unveiled a covert crime that has been going on by Iran’s regime for the past 40 years. He...
Middle East

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Uprising in Iraq: Pro-Iranian Militias Assassinate Political Activists

Iraq has been rocked by mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services since 1 October. At least 473 Iraqi protesters have so far been killed in the anti-government...
Iraq’s Uprising Continues

Tensions in Iraq rose Friday night after gunmen linked with Iran-backed militias fired on demonstrators throughout Baghdad’s protest hotspots. 25 protesters were killed and over 130 wounded, after a bloody...
Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Visits Quake-Hit People in Albania

On December 27, Ms. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance on Iran (NCRI), visited victims of the recent earthquake in Manzë and Durrës, Albania. Ms. Maryam Rajavi also expressed her sympathies with behalf of the Iranian people and...
Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 2

In our last piece on the Iranian opposition leader, we promised to look at Maryam Rajavi’s positions on various topics. It is easy to determine her positions because she has...
Who Is Maryam Rajavi? Part 1

Given the ongoing Iranian uprising, it seems more certain than ever that the Iranian regime will fall in 2020, so with that in mind, we wanted to look at Mrs....
Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Economy

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Iran Regime’s economic problems caused by military interference

By INU Staff INU - Iran’s economy is set to contract by 6% in 2019, while also facing 40% inflation, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2019  Regional Economic Outlook for...
Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Insider

MEK Role in Iran November Uprising

The mullahs’ regime press outlets have paid special attention to the role played by the MEK during the November protests in Iran. They point specifically to the role played by...
Iran: Little Porter Dies in Blizzard

On Friday, 20 December, Iranians in the town of Marivan buried the lifeless, frozen body of a 14-year-old boy Farhad Khosravi, who was trapped and killed in a storm and...
Iran’s Rulers Are Afraid of Losing Time

These days, not a day goes by without Iran’s state-run media outlets warning and blaming authorities about the country’s breathtaking crises and their consequences. This is, of course, the natural...
