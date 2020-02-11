Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran Parliamentary Elections Riddled With Crises

Anti-Regime Rallies Around World

A Brief Look at the MEK: Part 1: History

Inside the Aerial Murder of the Iranian Government

Justice for MEK Victims of 1988 Massacre

The Public Hatred Against the Supreme Leader in Iran

Iranians and MEK Supporters Rally Worldwide in Solidarity With Iran Protesters

Khamenei Begs for Votes in Horror of Election Boycott

Dozens of Detainees of the November Protests Have Died in Iran’s Prisons

Strategic Corruption in Iran’s Government

Published: Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Corruption in Iran lead by the government

"Today, corruption has attacked the revolution like a termite, and while some in the country are in dire need of bread, others are looting it," said Eshagh Jahangiri, the deputy of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani. (Tasnim – 29 January)

While he is now for many years the vice president of Iran, Jahangiri did not explain who really these looters are.

But are the confessions constantly made during the infightings on the eve of the parliamentary elections to end corruption and fraud in the corrupt mullahs' regime? Or, each time the firefight of the mafia factions escalates, are they exposing the frauds of each other?

Jahangiri as a government broker at the highest levels during these years said at various stages:

"They tossed the economy into a pit, which is a very difficult job if you want to get out of this pit and move on."

But what he did not say is who threw the country's economy into the pit.

And elsewhere, he said, "social damage has reached a dangerous stage ... 11 million suburbs around the country’s cities have created serious dangers." (Government Information Website – 19 September 2017)

As usual, he did not say who caused the oppressed people of Iran such damage that has now reached such a dangerous stage.

And elsewhere he said: "$30 million is lost! ... A group decided to bring money from one of the foreign countries during the sanctions. They handed over to the $130 million and… when they returned to Iran, they handed over $100 million to the central bank. When it comes to asking what happened to the $30 million, they say we don't know what it is missing,” (Eghtesad Online, 23 August 2016)

And here too he is not saying who lost and stole those $30 million, but in this speech, he still cites examples like this: "A young man behind the curtain deals got $2.7 billion, part of that in oil and part of it in money… ”(same source)

Jahangiri, like in other speeches, just revealed a part of the story. He does not say what happened to the $2 billion while a young and unemployed man just because of the need for bread and a small and inevitable robbery, gets his hand chopped off.

It does not say who stole $2.7 billion, equivalent to hundreds of chain stores, belongs to which branch of Khamenei's supported mafia gangs. With what band of looters in the government did it come about, and how can a person of this age take such a wealth of oil and other national resources?

And surprisingly Iran’s Vice President ends his words with, "Not to hurt the people’s mind, we will not speak about many things." (State-run website Namank, 24 August 2016)

Perhaps he meant not to offend the opposing factions’ mind, which could, in turn, lead to the disclosure of large-scale government robberies.

By a counteract Kayhan daily revealed only a handful of activities of Jahangiri's brother, Mehdi Jahangiri, who was arrested for corruption and wrote:

"Mehdi Jahangiri, head of tourism finance and vice president of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, brother of the vice president, founder of Tourism Bank, director of the Iranian Cultural Heritage and Tourism Investment Company, which could establish six major satellite companies in a small-time.”

“Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bonab Steel Industry Complex, Member of the Board of Directors of Handball Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Negin Tourism Company, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mahan Industries and Mines Holding Company, etc.” (Kayhan, 6 October 2017)

These are just the snippets of the crime and plunder of looting factions that were revealed very limited before the election, and during the fight for power in the government much more is revealed:

For example, the state-run media Rouydad 24 in the preface to a documentary entitled "Incredible Documents About Khalibaf's Wife Charity" wrote: "While Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is registered for the Eleventh Parliamentary Elections and the Guardian Council believes he has no contamination on his financial records, documents currently under investigation in the Tehran municipality show that one of the things that have not been determined yet is how some lands were donated to Zahra Moshir Estekhareh, Ghalibaf's wife.”

In the report of Rouydad 24, read the correspondence documents of the Tehran Municipality's Department of Finance and Urban Economy with Tehran’s Municipality security report show the bizarre way of handing over land and paying 250 billion tomans without documents.”

The government responded to the deceit of Qalibaf, who claimed to be building a public hospital and his wife was a member of the hospital's board while introducing the board of trustees who were her accomplices in this project and wrote:

"In 2011, only 5% of the property price was paid in advance to the municipality and the other 5% was paid in cash and the rest will be paid in installments. Such a contract was completely one-sided and in the other party's favor, and most importantly the sale of the property was essentially unrelated to the organization of the partnership and this action had to be done through the real estate agency ... If you think the wonders of this contract will end with the non-payment of the land price, you are seriously mistaken;

“In a formal letter to the Department of Finance and Urban Economics, the official statement claims that property prices were inaccurate from the outset and that the property was sold at one-fifth of the price.” (Rouydad, 9 February 2020)

Of course, corruption in the mullahs' system is not confined to one or more factions and individuals but is deeply rooted and systematically institutionalized from the highest point in the current state to encompass all the dependent organs.

Mustafa Mirsalim, a member of the Expediency Council's Supervisory Board, while admitting that "in some provinces, they give money to the people to vote", he explicitly said, "We are witnessing strategic corruption, which is the root of much other corruption." (state-run media Mostaqel, 9 February 2020)

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Dozens of Detainees of the November Protests Have Died in Iran’s Prisons

Dozens of detainees of the November protests reportedly have died under torture or under physical and psychological pressure in Iran. Following the November protests in Iran, more than 12,000 protesters were...
Executions in Iran in 2020 and the Names of Those Executed

While Human Rights Watch recently released its annual report on the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran under the rule of the Iranian Velayet-e-Faqih (clerical regime) in 2019, systematic violations...
Iran Regime Systematically Getting Detained Protesters Addicted to Drugs

Iran Human Rights Monitor has received a report that the Iranian Judiciary is systematically trying to get detained protesters, including many young people, addicted to drugs in order to make...
Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's...
Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Anti-Regime Rallies Around World

On the eve of the Iranian regime’s anniversary, Iranians and their supporters across Iran, Europe, and North America staged a major anti-regime campaign in support of freedom in Iran. In Iran,...
A Brief Look at the MEK: Part 1: History

As the Iranian regime nears its inevitable downfall, with ever-increasing domestic and international crises, we think it's important to look at the group that has been fighting the mullahs since...
Justice for MEK Victims of 1988 Massacre

We have entered a new year and can say with sadness that 2019 was another year that we did not see justice for the 30,000 political prisoners killed during the...
105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
The Message of Four-Day Protests in 19 Iran Provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
