Iran’s Economy Suffers From Accumulated Shocks

Published: Saturday, 22 February 2020
Iranian government efforts to confront the country’s worsening economic crisis have backfired and things are likely to get worse

An Iranian economist, Ali Saedvandi, revealed some new elements of Iran’s economic disaster in an economic meeting. It showed clearly that the Iranian government is lying about the truth of the economic situation in Iran.

Published by the state-run media Shahrvand, we will write some of the parts of his speeches.

At the meeting, economist Ali Saedvandi discussed Iran's macroeconomic environment, referring to the pains that have plagued the country's economy and said: “By examining the economic history of the country in all the years after the revolution, it is now clear that the economy of the country is suffering from accumulated shock, and the destructive power of this subject on the economy is more effective than anything else.”

With an example, he explained: “Small earthquakes have very limited destructive power, but if the impact of small earthquakes is condensed, we will eventually face a very large earthquake, which is what the Iranian economy is experiencing, so that small economic shocks are accumulated without resolving it and this is still ongoing.”

“One of the economic shocks in the country is inflation. Keep in mind that if for five consecutive years the inflation rate should be below 10 percent of the normal rate of Iran’s today’s economy which is 20 percent, is suppressed, and then this latent inflation is suddenly released, it will not result in a 50 percent inflation rate, but unfortunately, the possibility that we face a super-inflation is very high, and this danger today is a direct threat an Iran’s economy.”

“Shocks accumulated over the years from 2014 to 2019 as well as delaying inflation rather than resolving it had happened, while much of this inflationary energy released in years 2018 and 2019, with the remainder, will be discharged next year and with the government's inflationary budget which its sent to the parliament, we cannot hope that the inflation rate in 2020 will be not significant.”

He also reiterated the issue of the proposed budget for the coming year: “If the proposed budget is adopted with the same icon, we should expect the government will stop its civil and infrastructure activities to stabilize the current budget at the expense of the elimination of the development and construction budget to reduce its deficit. And because of sanctions that have led to lower oil revenues, the government will have to suspend foreign infrastructure contracts, construction, and its buy services.”

“The government will also be obliged to divest a significant portion of its movable and immovable assets, also, the share of transfers of financial assets or securities from government revenues will increase and will use any other means necessary to offset the budget deficit. Combining these with other struggles of the Iranian economy, we cannot have hope to Iran’s economy in 2020.”

He also said: “The pain is that structural reform is said to have occurred in budgeting but in practice, the budgeting process has been repeated in the past. Structural reform in the budget will occur when the government budget is separated from the central bank budget, but in practice, this is not the case.”

Ponzi scheme in the ambush of the Banks

While criticizing the behavior of the central bank, he said: “The central bank outlines a positive path in announcing its policies and announcements, but not in practice, and the output does not match the positive outlined environment. It is also possible that the central bank with this procedure suggests the banks follow the ‘Ponzi Scheme’.”

“Also, the trend taken by the central bank creates the possibility that, given the current economic situation, the granting of facilities will be slowed or even stopped, and together with these factors we will see a recession in the real sector of the country's economy.”

The 28 percent ascending process of the country's liquidity in November 2019 and the growth of the country's monetary base reminds us that if depositors take even a small amount of quasi-money or bank deposits to make a profit from the banks and to get to other markets, we have to wait for increased liquidity and inflation, which is not unlikely. In the past two years, we have seen that only three percent of quasi-money has been converted into currency and the currency rate has tripled since then.”

In the years 2016-2017, the liquidity rate has increased 1.6 percent monthly; in 2018, two percent; and in 2019, 2.25 percent and by analyzing this trend and taking into account the monetary and inflation variables, the volume of liquidity will increase by 25 to 30 percent in 2020.

This is at a time when next year's economic growth rate will be zero in the most optimistic way that seems to be out of reach, and the difference between liquidity growth and economic growth will not yield good results.

Read more:

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Iran Regime Arresting Dissidents

The Iranian Regime has recently started to arrest dissidents en-masse in Tehran and other cities, particularly released political prisoners and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). On February 8,...
Dozens of Detainees of the November Protests Have Died in Iran’s Prisons

Dozens of detainees of the November protests reportedly have died under torture or under physical and psychological pressure in Iran. Following the November protests in Iran, more than 12,000 protesters were...
Executions in Iran in 2020 and the Names of Those Executed

While Human Rights Watch recently released its annual report on the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran under the rule of the Iranian Velayet-e-Faqih (clerical regime) in 2019, systematic violations...
Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's...
Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
MEK Encourages Fellow Dissidents to Boycott Elections

Iranian dissidents, like the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), are encouraging their fellow citizens to boycott the upcoming elections as a way of showing the hard-line regime exactly how...
Maryam Rajavi’s Speech to Stockholm Rally: Part 2 

On the anniversary of the Shah’s overthrow in Iran, freedom-loving Iranian in Stockholm, Sweden, held a rally in support of the Iran uprising and asking the international community to also...
Iranian Youths Attack Iran Interior Ministry

In the early hours of Monday, February 17, defiant youth in Tehran attacked the Interior Ministry of the Iranian regime on Fatemi Street and parts of the building even caught fire. The...
Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
As Iranian Officials Urge More Repression, Activists Target Symbols of Regime’s Violence

On Thursday morning, the office of a high-ranking, hardline Iranian cleric became the latest site of anti-government protests, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The organization’s report noted...
The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
