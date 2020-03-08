Iran – Coronavirus Sweeps Away the Mullahs’ Economy

Insider news & Analysis in Iran
The Coronavirus Crisis and Warnings About a More Dangerous Crisis for Iran’s Regime

The Coronavirus Crisis and Warnings About a More Dangerous Crisis for Iran’s Regime

Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020

Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020

Exclusive Report about Coronavirus Outbreak in Bushehr, Southern Iran

Exclusive Report about Coronavirus Outbreak in Bushehr, Southern Iran

Iran: 1,500 Death Toll of COVID-19, But the Regime Conceals the Real Figures

Iran: 1,500 Death Toll of COVID-19, But the Regime Conceals the Real Figures

Who Are the MEK and How Can Topple Iran’s Regime? 

Who Are the MEK and How Can Topple Iran’s Regime? 

Even Regime Officials Are Dying from Coronavirus Cover-Up in Iran

Even Regime Officials Are Dying from Coronavirus Cover-Up in Iran

Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 5 

Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 5 

Iran Regime Should Be Prosecuted for Silence Over Coronavirus 

Iran Regime Should Be Prosecuted for Silence Over Coronavirus 

Iran Regime’s Lies about Coronavirus Are in Their DNA 

Iran Regime’s Lies about Coronavirus Are in Their DNA 

Previous Next
  • The Coronavirus Crisis and Warnings About a More Dangerous Crisis for Iran’s Regime
  • Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020
  • Exclusive Report about Coronavirus Outbreak in Bushehr, Southern Iran
  • Iran: 1,500 Death Toll of COVID-19, But the Regime Conceals the Real Figures
  • Who Are the MEK and How Can Topple Iran’s Regime? 
  • Even Regime Officials Are Dying from Coronavirus Cover-Up in Iran
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 5 
  • Iran Regime Should Be Prosecuted for Silence Over Coronavirus 
  • Iran Regime’s Lies about Coronavirus Are in Their DNA 

News

Iran – Coronavirus Sweeps Away the Mullahs’ Economy

Details
Published: Sunday, 08 March 2020
Iranian regime officials suspended large cultural and sports events, reducing working hours and the people were forced to close their shops because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In less than a few days, a virus that the Iranian regime rejected for two weeks challenged the mullahs' economy.

The embargo on oil and metal and petrochemical products forced the Iranian regime to trade non-oil goods with neighboring countries. These exports and imports, which amounted to $70 billion during 2018, were overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The collapse of Iran's economy is nothing more than the result of 41 years of plunder and the spending of the Iranian people's wealth in foreign wars and terrorisms. Billions of dollars have been spent on the expansion of fundamentalism and terrorism, and this brought for the people nothing other than poverty and misery.

Just to note, a few weeks after the outbreak of the coronavirus, medical masks, and medical supplies for the medic staff or hospital beds for the sick have become the most pressing problem for the people.

The coronavirus outbreak shows how unstable, fragile and vulnerable the regime’s economy is. After a few weeks when the outbreak became public, most of the regime’s economy has collapsed.

The price of US dollars was the first place that reacted and was blown by the outbreak and the national currency Rial is now 150000 to the dollar.

Manufacturing workshops and small guilds have become one of the earliest places of the serious coronavirus attack because there is no hygiene in these workshops to stay safe from the virus.

"Because car companies are unable to stop the spread of coronavirus among workers in the expanse of workshops and lack of sanitation, it is better that they decrease their work activities," said Mojtaba Hajizadeh, head of the Automobile Industry Workers Union. (IRNA, 1 March 2020)

The coronavirus outbreak, along with currency fluctuations, has had a widespread economic impact. Some businesses, such as cinemas, concerts, theaters and even hotels in some provinces of the country, are completely closed.

The closure of these businesses has caused a lot of damage to their owners. Smaller businesses, too, are not immune. Travel agencies, restaurants, coffee shops, and so forth are businesses that have come close to bankruptcy after the coronavirus outbreak, many of which have closed their stores themselves.

Jamshid Hamzadzadeh, head of the Iranian Association of Professional Hoteliers, pointing out that the occupancy rate of all hotels in the country has fallen below 5%. "Many hotels have closed spontaneously, but in some provinces such as Ardabil, part of Gilan, Mazandaran, and Qom hotels have been shut down due to the emphasis and insistence of the Coronavirus National Headquarter. Whether hotels are closed or not, they currently have no occupants, and occupancy has fallen below five percent." (Jahan-Sanat, 5 March 2020)

Said Motameni, President of the Union of Exhibitors of the capital, says: "It can be said that nowadays, the business of our partners in this area has decreased by 80% before the spread of the coronavirus.” (Khabar-Fori, 3 March 2020)

"These countries have by no means allowed Iranian planes to fly to their countries," the secretary of the Airlines Association said, adding that Turkey, Georgia, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, Turkmenistan, Iraqi Kurdistan, and Iraq have all banned flights to Iran. (Kayhan, 26 February 2020)

At present, the coronavirus blows are not limited to the loss of airlines, as the regime’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on the downward trend in oil prices. The virus has shut down economic activity in China and reduced demand for oil. (Kayhan)

 

Read More:

Iran: The Hidden Part of the 2020–2021 Budget

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Human Rights

Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020

1. Executions: According to reports from Iran’s news media and other human rights resources, the death sentence for 20 inmates in various prisons was carried out in February 2020. All of these...
Read more

Iran Regime Uses Coronavirus As Cover to Place Political Prisoners With Dangerous Inmates

Iranian political prisoners infected (or suspected of being infected) with the Coronavirus (Covid19) are being held amongst dangerous prisoners on the quarantine ward. Amir Hossein Moradi, a peaceful protester arrested during...
Read more

The IRGC and the Coronavirus 

After news of the coronavirus outbreak in China broke, various airlines across the globe immediately halted their flights to the country for fear of spreading the virus and making the...
Read more

Middle East

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's...
Read more

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Who Are the MEK and How Can Topple Iran’s Regime? 

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) was founded by university students in 1965 who opposed the Shah’s regime. They used their democratic and tolerant interpretation of Islam to shape...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi’s Speech on the Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution: Part 5 

On February 11, leader of the opposition president, Maryam Rajavi gave a speech to mark the 41st anniversary of the Iranian regime stealing the people’s revolution. She began by paying tribute to...
Read more

New Book on MEK in Ashraf

Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan an expert on Iran policy and a professor at Baltimore University, has recently published a book on the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). This book, entitled...
Read more

Women

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

Insider

As Iranian Officials Urge More Repression, Activists Target Symbols of Regime’s Violence

On Thursday morning, the office of a high-ranking, hardline Iranian cleric became the latest site of anti-government protests, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The organization’s report noted...
Read more

The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN