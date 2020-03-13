Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran: Controversial Tweet Exposes Officials’ Bogus Coronavirus Death Toll

Iran: Controversial Tweet Exposes Officials’ Bogus Coronavirus Death Toll

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, NCRI and Its Dedication to Bringing Freedom

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, NCRI and Its Dedication to Bringing Freedom

40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

The MEK: A Short History

The MEK: A Short History

Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran

Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran

NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report

NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2

Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2

Previous Next
  • Iran: Controversial Tweet Exposes Officials’ Bogus Coronavirus Death Toll
  • The National Council of Resistance of Iran, NCRI and Its Dedication to Bringing Freedom
  • 40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province
  • Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3
  • Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence
  • The MEK: A Short History
  • Exclusive Citizen Report About Coronavirus Outbreak in Mashhad, Northeastern Iran
  • NCRI Women’s Committee Annual Report
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Conversation With El Espanol: Part 2

News

Coronavirus Aid Should Be Given to the Iranian People, Not Mullahs

Details
Published: Friday, 13 March 2020
According to the plundering background of the Iranian regime and wasting the national resources in adventurous policies, the international monetary aids should directly deliver to the public

Over 3,650 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday afternoon, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) said, but this number has risen by the hundreds since, according to eyewitnesses. 

The rising death toll, is affecting 160 cities in all 31 provinces, but these are the deaths reported per province since the latest death toll was gathered:  

  • Khorasan Razavi – 348 
  • Mazandaran – 300 
  • Golestan – 296 
  • Alborz – 230 
  • Markazi – 191 
  • Lorestan – 102 
  • East Azerbaijan – 58 
  • Ardabil – 21 
  • West Azerbaijan – 15 
  • Semnan – 15 
  • Kerman – 12 
  • Hormozgan – 10 
  • North Khorasan – 10 
  • Chahar Mahal & Bakhtiari – 7 

To give you an idea of the scale of the disease, in KhafKhorasan Razavi Province, the governor ordered the mayor to dig dozens of 4-meter deep mass graves for coronavirus victims. 

Of course, the regime has been trying to hide the true numbers of infections and deaths, which has led to many healthcare workers calling them out. 

Dr. Khalu, the ICU chief at Ali Ashgar Hospital of Shiraz, said: “Many officials are not aware of the conditions we are in. Please put political issues aside… There is nothing wrong with delivering true stats. Wrong is our people dying of this illness.” 

While Behrouz Kelidari, deputy dean of Isfahan Medical Sciences University, said: “Isfahan has the highest rate of coronavirus expansion across the country… Kashan is in a complex situation. With a population of 450,000, this city has the casualty rate of a city with 4.5 million people. As a result, there is a possibility of obstruction in the work of our medical staff. In Isfahan Province, the number of patients in need of ICU care is increasing at the same rate of patients entering hospitals. There are no cities in Isfahan Province immune from the COVID-19.” 

Now, the mullahs have decided to request a $5 billion loan to fight coronavirus from the International Monetary Fund, but Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), warned that the regime has a long history of enriching themselves with money that is meant to protect the people of Iran. 

She said:  “I emphasize that all international aid must be directly sent to hospitals and the public, without any interference by this plunderer regime. The mullahs’ plunderer regime is not qualified or capable of containing coronavirus. Whatever money given to this regime will be plundered and nothing would reach the public in Iran. 

 

Read More:

40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

Fall in Oil Prices Due to the Coronavirus, Adds to the Troubles of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei

  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran Political Prison Threatened With Death and Sexual Violence

An Iranian civil activist has received threats of death and sexual violence from another inmate, according to her mother. In a letter to the head of the Iranian Judiciary Ebrahim Raisi,...
Read more

Summary of Repression and Violations of Human Rights in Iran – February 2020

1. Executions: According to reports from Iran’s news media and other human rights resources, the death sentence for 20 inmates in various prisons was carried out in February 2020. All of these...
Read more

Iran Regime Uses Coronavirus As Cover to Place Political Prisoners With Dangerous Inmates

Iranian political prisoners infected (or suspected of being infected) with the Coronavirus (Covid19) are being held amongst dangerous prisoners on the quarantine ward. Amir Hossein Moradi, a peaceful protester arrested during...
Read more

Middle East

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Iraq Heads Toward Freedom and Independence

For the last four months, the Iraqi people have continued their struggle toward freedom from the Iran-backed governing system that brought nothing for Iraqis except corruption, bloodshed, and sectarianism. Iraq's...
Read more

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, NCRI and Its Dedication to Bringing Freedom

 In 1981, Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian resistance, set up the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).  The NCRI is a coalition of democratic Iranian resistance groups, with the People’s Mojahedin...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Interview With El Espanol: Part 3

The leader of the Iranian opposition movement, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, recently spoke with El Espanol about the crises faced by the Iranian regime, and how the Iranian people and their...
Read more

The MEK: A Short History

On September 5, 1965, three young engineers founded what would become the largest, most popular, and longest-lasting pro-democracy movement in Iran’s history; the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Mohammad Hanifnejad,...
Read more

Women

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

Insider

As Iranian Officials Urge More Repression, Activists Target Symbols of Regime’s Violence

On Thursday morning, the office of a high-ranking, hardline Iranian cleric became the latest site of anti-government protests, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The organization’s report noted...
Read more

The Rift Between Iran’s Regime and the People Widens

During recent months, Iran’s society has experienced an unprecedented acceleration in sociopolitical crises. These conditions put the regime in a tougher and tighter state. The fact is authorities are unable to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
Read more

Most Visited

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN