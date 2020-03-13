Coronavirus Aid Should Be Given to the Iranian People, Not Mullahs

Details Published: Friday, 13 March 2020

Over 3,650 people in Iran have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday afternoon, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) said, but this number has risen by the hundreds since, according to eyewitnesses.

The rising death toll, is affecting 160 cities in all 31 provinces, but these are the deaths reported per province since the latest death toll was gathered:

Khorasan Razavi – 348

Mazandaran – 300

Golestan – 296

Alborz – 230

Markazi – 191

Lorestan – 102

East Azerbaijan – 58

Ardabil – 21

West Azerbaijan – 15

Semnan – 15

Kerman – 12

Hormozgan – 10

North Khorasan – 10

Chahar Mahal & Bakhtiari – 7

To give you an idea of the scale of the disease, in Khaf, Khorasan Razavi Province, the governor ordered the mayor to dig dozens of 4-meter deep mass graves for coronavirus victims.

Of course, the regime has been trying to hide the true numbers of infections and deaths, which has led to many healthcare workers calling them out.

Dr. Khalu, the ICU chief at Ali Ashgar Hospital of Shiraz, said: “Many officials are not aware of the conditions we are in. Please put political issues aside… There is nothing wrong with delivering true stats. Wrong is our people dying of this illness.”

While Behrouz Kelidari, deputy dean of Isfahan Medical Sciences University, said: “Isfahan has the highest rate of coronavirus expansion across the country… Kashan is in a complex situation. With a population of 450,000, this city has the casualty rate of a city with 4.5 million people. As a result, there is a possibility of obstruction in the work of our medical staff. In Isfahan Province, the number of patients in need of ICU care is increasing at the same rate of patients entering hospitals. There are no cities in Isfahan Province immune from the COVID-19.”

Now, the mullahs have decided to request a $5 billion loan to fight coronavirus from the International Monetary Fund, but Maryam Rajavi, head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), warned that the regime has a long history of enriching themselves with money that is meant to protect the people of Iran.

She said: “I emphasize that all international aid must be directly sent to hospitals and the public, without any interference by this plunderer regime. The mullahs’ plunderer regime is not qualified or capable of containing coronavirus. Whatever money given to this regime will be plundered and nothing would reach the public in Iran.”

Read More:

40 People Die From Coronavirus Each Day in One Iranian Province

Fall in Oil Prices Due to the Coronavirus, Adds to the Troubles of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei