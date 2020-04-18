Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Billions in Theft and Embezzlement of People’s Wealth by Iran Regime’s Leaders

Iran’s Regime and the Distrust of the People

Iran: 111 Medical Staff Have Died of Coronavirus So Far, Regime Lays Off Nurses

Iran’s Regime Insults the Country’s People in the Worst Way

Iran Regime Destroys Poor People’s Homes

Maryam Rajavi on the Iranian Regime’s Continued Nuclear Program

Iran’s Lies Over Coronavirus Will Lead to Rebellion

Maryam Rajavi Warns of Committing Crimes Against Humanity in Iranian Prisons

MEK Reveals New Details About the Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran’s Prisons

News

Iran's State Media Admits to Repeated Story of Large-Scale Financial Violations by the Government

Details
Published: Saturday, 18 April 2020
A little boy in Iran holding a placard with the slogan: “End to hungry is our inalienable right”, which is showing the extreme bad economic situation of the people, and the regime as the main cause.

Following the report of the head of the Iranian regime's Court of Audit on 14 April in the regime’s parliament regarding the disappearance of $4.8 billion in the budget deficit in 2018, the Aftab Yazd daily wrote in an article titled 'Bitter truth that makes people's palate more bitter':

“A flashback to the 1380th (Persian calendar) shows that this story is still being repeated. There have been reports of large-scale violations by governments, but the result was zero, and in principle, the governments have not taken any responsibility, from Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to Hassan Rouhani.”

Aftab Yazd adds: “As an example, according to the statistics of 'Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli', the head of the Court of Audit in February of 2009, during the presentation of the report on budget deduction in 2007, he said: In the report of the budget deduction this year (2007), there are two thousand deviations from the clauses, notes, and rules, that in the shadow of these debates $1 billion has been neglected.

“Ahmad Tavakoli, the head of the Parliamentary Research Center at that time, also wrote in a note to some violations in the import of petroleum products: ‘In 2009, the government imported $ 5.8 billion worth of petroleum products instead of the legal limit of $ 3.8 billion. The law was broken clearly, the parliament was silent in the face of this blatant breach of the law, billions of dollars more than allowed by the law, foreign exchange resources were wasted, and all the damage from increasing gasoline consumption was imposed on the people.’

“Ali Larijani, the then speaker of the parliament at that time, after reading the report on budget deduction in 2007 in the parliament, demanded the investigation of the $1 billion surpluses of oil prices that were not deposited in the country's treasury. But no investigations have happened.”

The newspaper further wrote: Shahrbanoo Amani wrote in a note in this regard last Thursday: “In general, it seems that the Court of Audit, for whatever reason, does not use its legal powers as it should and perhaps does, and has contented itself with reporting. The Court of Audit must say what practical steps its prosecutors have taken to prevent and oversee the events, that only reports behind the podium were announced, will be a sign of helplessness, and that the result will only be distrust among public opinion and will not be particularly effective.”

Aftab Yazd newspaper wrote: “In the media and the public, it has become clear that an amount of nearly 768 trillion rials has been lost. For an economy that is struggling in recent years, such a figure is staggering.

“The report quickly made a lot of noise, and faced many with the question, when the fate of such money is unclear and no one knows about it, how the government has been consulting for more than a month, that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should lend $ 5 billion in loans, to be a cure for the corona pains in health and economy.”

The new extortion of Vali-e-Faqih under the pretext of the coronavirus

In tandem with this news is the shocking act of the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. While in recent days the non-use of large financial resources of foundations and monetary giants under Khamenei's control to counter the corona has been severely undermined inside and outside Iran, Khamenei has launched a special section to receive financial assistance for the victims of the coronavirus on his website.

On 16 April, Khamenei's website wrote in an ad under the pretext of confronting the coronavirus:

“The information office of the Supreme Leader's Office has activated the option of financial assistance to the victims of coronavirus. Those who are interested in entering the site and referring to the payment section of Sharia funds should choose the section to help the victims of Corona.”

 

Read More:

Iran’s Regime Insults the Country’s People in the Worst Way

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran Regime Destroys Poor People’s Homes

The prosecutor of Khorramabad and numerous members of the so-called security forces invaded the poor district of Falak-e-din on Tuesday and destroyed houses that the impoverished people had built with...
Read more

MEK Reveals New Details About the Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran’s Prisons

Following the death of several Iranian prisoners of the novel coronavirus in different provinces, the country witnessed a week of prison riots. Inmates in Khorramabad, Aligoudarz, Tabriz, Saqqez, Shiraz, Mahabad,...
Read more

NCRI Calls for Release of Iran’s Prisoners Over Coronavirus Crime Against Humanity

The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Committee on Security and Counterterrorism has released yet more damning evidence about the cover-up of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country; this time regarding...
Read more

Middle East

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Read more

Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Demonstrations were held...
Read more

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi on the Iranian Regime’s Continued Nuclear Program

In a recent statement on her website, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and leader of the Iranian opposition, spoke about the mullahs’ Regime...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Warns of Committing Crimes Against Humanity in Iranian Prisons

Maryam Rajavi has once again warned that the Iranian regime is committing crimes against humanity in Iranian prisons by refusing to release inmates, especially political prisoners, during the Coronavirus pandemic. In...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Comments on Coronavirus

On April 8, the Iranian opposition, led by Maryam Rajavi, announced that at least 22,000 people had died from the coronavirus in Iran. As of writing, these are the latest...
Read more

Women

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Insider

Iran’s Regime Fears the Anger of Hungry People

Masih Mohajeri, editor-in-chief of the Iranian state-run daily “Jomhuri Eslami” and one of the key elements of the regime, expressed fear of the explosive hatred for the regime in society. Recalling...
Read more

Iran: Mullahs’ Concerns About the Level of Society’s Toleration

On April 12, the Iranian regime’s propaganda sounded the alarm about pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the people’s health and livelihood, as well as the lack of “society’s toleration.”...
Read more

An Inevitable Confession to the Killing of Children in Iran’s November 2019 Uprising

The secrecy and the scandal of minimizing of the statistics related to deaths during the November 2019 uprising in Iran that the regime still insists on fearing a social explosion...
Read more

