Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Tehran Is Contaminated With the Coronavirus – Top Iranian Official

Tehran Is Contaminated With the Coronavirus – Top Iranian Official

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 5

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 5

Again, Shocking News From Iran – The IRGC Sent 15 Ventilators and 5,000 Medical Kits to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Again, Shocking News From Iran – The IRGC Sent 15 Ventilators and 5,000 Medical Kits to Lebanon’s Hezbollah

MEK: Don’t Lift Arms Embargo on Iran 

MEK: Don’t Lift Arms Embargo on Iran 

Iran Regime Made a Bad Decision to Alter National Currency

Iran Regime Made a Bad Decision to Alter National Currency

Who Is the Godfather of the Medicine Mafia in Iran?

Who Is the Godfather of the Medicine Mafia in Iran?

Iran Regime Immersed in Corruption 

Iran Regime Immersed in Corruption 

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 4 

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 4 

Iran: The Creation of ‘Strange Creatures’ to Increase Corruption

Iran: The Creation of ‘Strange Creatures’ to Increase Corruption

Previous Next
  • Tehran Is Contaminated With the Coronavirus – Top Iranian Official
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 5
  • Again, Shocking News From Iran – The IRGC Sent 15 Ventilators and 5,000 Medical Kits to Lebanon’s Hezbollah
  • MEK: Don’t Lift Arms Embargo on Iran 
  • Iran Regime Made a Bad Decision to Alter National Currency
  • Who Is the Godfather of the Medicine Mafia in Iran?
  • Iran Regime Immersed in Corruption 
  • Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 4 
  • Iran: The Creation of ‘Strange Creatures’ to Increase Corruption

News

Even the Regime Admits to Iran’s Dire Economic Situation

Details
Published: Friday, 08 May 2020
Hit by regime's wrong decisions and the coronavirus, drop-in oil prices and global sanctions, Iran’s economy heads for free fall

Even Iranian officials and media are now forced to acknowledge the country’s explosive economic and social situation.

On May 1, the International Workers’ Day, the state-run Jamaran website wrote an article about the devastating economic situation that Iran finds itself in after over 40 years of the mullahs’ rule, where they were surprisingly honest about the “recent decade’s economic crisis” and “40 years of consecutive inflation” which have “destroyed Iran’s middle class”.

The article states that regime officials “created fake state-run unions” after the revolution and banned independent unions, which left the workers of Iran defenseless, with no one to protect their rights. Essentially, this led to a major decrease in the purchasing power of the workers and depleted their share of the national wealth.

The Jamaran website wrote: “If a worker, before the revolution, could purchase a house in 24-year installments, now in 2020, they must pay 137 years of installments to have a house. If in 1979, a worker was able to purchase a Peykan automobile by only saving 13 months of their income, now, in 2020, they can purchase a Perayd automobile by saving 46 months of their income. If in 1979 each worker was able to purchase 74 kg of meat with only one month of their income, now they can purchase only 17 kg of meat with a month’s income. And if in 1979, they were able to use their salary to purchase 12 grams of gold, now they can use their monthly wage to purchase 3.5 grams of gold.”

Now, one might wonder how it is possible that Iranians today can only afford about a quarter of what they could before the 1979 revolution when their wages have increased 900 times.

The answer is that the cost of other goods has risen considerably more. The cost of food, fuel, and cars is about 3000 times more expensive, house prices 6,000 times, and currency prices 10,000 times.

Not to mention the fact that the 5 million workers that have unofficial employment are actually working for much less than minimum wage and do not receive any sort of insurance and social welfare benefits.

 The Jamaran  website suggests that this played a major role in the November 2019 uprising over the tripling of fuel prices, which they say was led by the “unemployed children of these workers”

It asked: “What choice does a government with zero oil revenue and a 50% budget deficit have other than printing banknotes? And this means a higher inflation rate and workers’ table shrinking, making the next protesting force more explosive. Will anyone listen? Is there a will to bring the country out of this bone-breaking deadlock?”

 

Read More:

Iran Regime Made a Bad Decision to Alter National Currency

 

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

Iranian Political Prisoner Sends Message on Labor Day

Annually, laborers celebrate May 1st as a sign of the workforce’s power in achieving their basic rights. In 1886, more than 400,000 American workers initiated a strike to reduce the...
Read more

Iran Prisons See Executions as a Way to Distract From Coronavirus

The situation in Iranian prisons has grown direr ever since the Coronavirus outbreak first hit, with many prisoners, especially political prisoners, contracting the virus because of the regime’s refusal to...
Read more

Iran Executed Eleven People in Two Days

The Iranian regime executed at least 11 prisoners last week, as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began.  The prisoners were killed in the prisons of Raja’i Shahr, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Dastgerd.  On Wednesday, April 22, seven prisoners were hanged in Raja’i Shahr Prison in Karaj. They had all been...
Read more

Middle East

Germany’s Blacklisting of Hezbollah and Protests by Lebanese and Iraqi People, a Prelude to Protests in Iran

Lebanese and Iraqi protesters, who had been protesting Lebanon's Hezbollah and the corrupted government in Iraq, were forced to stop their protests because of the coronavirus pandemic, are returning to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Read more

Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Demonstrations were held...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 5

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) sent out a message to all...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 4 

On the advent of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in a message to all Iranians spoke about their duty to use this time,...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 3 

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the opposition president sent out a message to all Iranians about their duty to use this time, when Muslims across the...
Read more

Women

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

Iran’s Regime Fears the Anger of Hungry People

Masih Mohajeri, editor-in-chief of the Iranian state-run daily “Jomhuri Eslami” and one of the key elements of the regime, expressed fear of the explosive hatred for the regime in society. Recalling...
Read more

Iran: Mullahs’ Concerns About the Level of Society’s Toleration

On April 12, the Iranian regime’s propaganda sounded the alarm about pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the people’s health and livelihood, as well as the lack of “society’s toleration.”...
Read more

An Inevitable Confession to the Killing of Children in Iran’s November 2019 Uprising

The secrecy and the scandal of minimizing of the statistics related to deaths during the November 2019 uprising in Iran that the regime still insists on fearing a social explosion...
Read more

Most Visited

Iran’s teachers are on strike due to their miserable living conditions and low wages. (Archive)
May 01, 2020

Iran’s Forgotten Teachers

editor-m
In Iran, more than 60% of free teachers in non-governmental schools earn less than one…

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN