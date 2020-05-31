70 Percent Drop in Iran’s Exports to China – Economy

Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Marginalization in Iran: A Powder Keg About to Explode

Marginalization in Iran: A Powder Keg About to Explode

‘Ignorants Are Governing Iran,’ Inherent Outcome of So-called ‘Cultural Revolution’

‘Ignorants Are Governing Iran,’ Inherent Outcome of So-called ‘Cultural Revolution’

Raising Electricity Prices, Iran’s Regime Adds Insult to People's Injuries Amid Coronavirus

Raising Electricity Prices, Iran’s Regime Adds Insult to People's Injuries Amid Coronavirus

Details of Coronavirus’ Uptrend and an Increase in the Number of Patients in Iran

Details of Coronavirus’ Uptrend and an Increase in the Number of Patients in Iran

In Mashhad City, 200 Nurses of Medical Sciences University Contracted Coronavirus

In Mashhad City, 200 Nurses of Medical Sciences University Contracted Coronavirus

Maryam Rajavi: Qalibaf Is Responsible for Killing MEK Members

Maryam Rajavi: Qalibaf Is Responsible for Killing MEK Members

MEK: Khamenei Has No Idea What’s Going On in Iran

MEK: Khamenei Has No Idea What’s Going On in Iran

Iran’s Authoritarians Blame Twitter for Violating ‘Freedom of Expression’

Iran’s Authoritarians Blame Twitter for Violating ‘Freedom of Expression’

600 Iranian Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus: Human Rights Defenders

600 Iranian Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus: Human Rights Defenders

Previous Next
  • Marginalization in Iran: A Powder Keg About to Explode
  • ‘Ignorants Are Governing Iran,’ Inherent Outcome of So-called ‘Cultural Revolution’
  • Raising Electricity Prices, Iran’s Regime Adds Insult to People's Injuries Amid Coronavirus
  • Details of Coronavirus’ Uptrend and an Increase in the Number of Patients in Iran
  • In Mashhad City, 200 Nurses of Medical Sciences University Contracted Coronavirus
  • Maryam Rajavi: Qalibaf Is Responsible for Killing MEK Members
  • MEK: Khamenei Has No Idea What’s Going On in Iran
  • Iran’s Authoritarians Blame Twitter for Violating ‘Freedom of Expression’
  • 600 Iranian Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus: Human Rights Defenders

News

70 Percent Drop in Iran’s Exports to China – Economy

Details
Published: Sunday, 31 May 2020
Iran's government forecasts that oil export revenues will be reduced by 70% in this fiscal year.

According to the Chinese Customs Report on trade with the Iranian regime, which was published on 25 May, there has been a significant decrease in the country's imports from the Iranian regime during the first four months of the year.

During this period, the regime's oil exports to China have fallen. Last month, Iran's non-oil exports to China fell 24 percent.

A comparison of statistics for the first four months of this year with the same period in 2018 shows that China's imports from Iran have fallen by more than 70 percent and its exports have fallen by more than 48 percent.

Statistics show that the total decline in oil and non-oil exports of the regime to China have fallen from over $6 billion in the first four months of last year to $2.34 billion in the same period this year.

At the same time, the import of Iran from China has increased by more than 3% during the mentioned period and has reached $2.926 billion. In the last two years, China's trade with the Iranian regime has fallen sharply.

China's statistics show that Iran's non-oil exports to China reached $413 million in April, compared to April last year, with a decrease of about a quarter.

Details of monthly statistics show that China received 127,000 barrels of oil per day from the Iranian regime in April, twice as much as the previous month. But due to a sharp drop in oil prices, last month compared to March, the value of oil delivered from Iran has fallen by less than 4 percent.

In an interview with the state-run ILNA news agency on 25 May, Bijan Zanganeh, Minister of Petroleum, said about the dire economic situation and the impact of sanctions on the regime's economy:

“In the current difficult situation, we must all take a step towards resolving the problems of the people and developing the country through interaction and jihadist spirit; Now is not the time to deal with marginal issues.”

Zanganeh added: “No one can predict oil prices in the current situation because oil prices are subject to supply and demand. The reality is that the demand side is very vague because it's not clear when the global economy will be active.”

He also spoke about the situation of Iranian gas exports to Turkey: “Iran's gas pipeline to Turkey, which was damaged by an explosion earlier this year, has not been repaired; However, it did not take more than a few days to repair the line. Iran said it was ready to help repair the gas pipelines, but the offer was not welcomed by the other side.

“The current situation in the country is much more difficult than during the imposed eight-year war. The difference is that the dead and wounded are not very tangible.”

 

Read More:

Iran’s Economy Suffers From Accumulated Shocks

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

600 Iranian Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus: Human Rights Defenders

According to obtained reports by the domestic network of the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), nearly 600 prisoners of the Central Prison of Karaj have...
Read more

Iran Regime Pressuring Protesters’ Families to Accept Blood Money for Their Deaths

The Iranian authorities are pressuring those who lost relatives during the regime’s crackdown on the November 2019 uprising over fuel price rises to accept money and “martyrdom”, rather than have...
Read more

The Iranian Regime Brutally Oppresses Students

Following the latest anti-government protests in Iran in November 2019 and January 2020, the Iranian regime increased its pressure and violence against Iranian students in fear of any upcoming protests. On...
Read more

Middle East

Iran’s Supreme Leader Continues to Meddle in Palestinian Affairs Under the Banner of Quds Day

Every year on the last Friday in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, under the banner of the Qods Day, the Iranian regime pretends that it is defending the Palestinian people...
Read more

Germany’s Blacklisting of Hezbollah and Protests by Lebanese and Iraqi People, a Prelude to Protests in Iran

Lebanese and Iraqi protesters, who had been protesting Lebanon's Hezbollah and the corrupted government in Iraq, were forced to stop their protests because of the coronavirus pandemic, are returning to...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi: Qalibaf Is Responsible for Killing MEK Members

Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi issued a statement today regarding the regime’s new parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, saying that he has been directly responsible for the deaths of several members...
Read more

Young Iranians Commemorate MEK Founders

Members of the Iranian Resistance Units have been commemorating the fallen founders of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) this week, on the 48th anniversary of their death. Mohammad Hanifnejad, Saeid Mohsen and Ali...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi’s Ramadan Speech: Part 9

On the eve of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition movement sent out a video message to all Iranians about their duty...
Read more

Women

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

Protests Over Water Shortages in Iran

Residents of the Gheyzanieh district near Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, held another protest on Monday over severe water shortages that are threatening people’s lives, especially when the heat is excruciating and...
Read more

Iran, the Killings in the 2019 November Protests and the Consequences for the Regime

One of the issues that Iran’s regime is facing with it daily is the fate and the numbers of the people who were killed in the November 2019 protests. The regime...
Read more

Khamenei Address Basij Expressing Fear of Anti-regime Uprising in Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei expressed his fears over looming anti-government protests by young people during a video conference meeting with members of paramilitary Basij forces, who posed as students.  During the annual...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN