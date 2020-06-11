Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Maryam Rajavi on 50,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Iran Regime Brutally Abusing Street Children

Iran’s Health Minister Sacks Spokesperson Amid 2nd Coronavirus Wave

US Secretary John Rood: Iran Regime Is the Greatest Threat

Maryam Rajavi’s Eid Speech: Part 5

Swiss Gov Has A Moral Obligation to Pursue Assassins of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf Picks Soleimani's Assistance as his Deputy

Maryam Rajavi’s Eid Speech: Part 4

Selfless Nurses Face Dilemma of Layoff and Coronavirus

Iranian Regime’s Financial Crisis Is Taking Down Its Propaganda Web

Published: Thursday, 11 June 2020
Closure of the Iran regime's radio and television networks due to financial bankruptcy

The Iranian regime's Extraterritorial deputy for Radio and Television Peyman Jabali: “Radio Dari was shut down after 40 years, and Press TV, Al-Alam, and iFilm are also on the verge of closure.”

Fars News Agency: “In early June, Eutelsat satellite company stopped broadcasting Al-Kawthar network under the pretext of accumulated debts to this company.”

Jabali added: “The loss of this radio and the FM wave, which has been the most important platform for broadcasting, is a major blow to our international advertising. In the coming days and weeks, our major networks such as Press TV, Al-Alam, English, and Arabic iFilm will also be removed from the satellite.

“Officials and institutions that are responsible for providing funding for the broadcaster, and in particular for the foreign exchange of the IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), are either unaware of the tragedies that are happening or do not care, and in both cases, we are becoming increasingly defenseless.”

He then added: “During these last five months, unfortunately, even a dollar, a euro, a dirham, a dinar and… currency has not been given to the broadcaster for that quota and for the workflow that has been done in all legal steps.”

Despite all the regime’s claims that the U.S. and global sanctions are not working, facts like this are showing that the regime is struggling to present a veneer of control over its crises.

The US special envoy to Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday, speaking to Brett D. Schaefer of the Heritage Foundation during an online session, about the effects of the sanctions imposed on the Iranian regime, that “the sanctions on Tehran have led to excellent results and we have deprived the Iranian regime of billions of dollars thanks to the sanctions.”

Brian Hook believes that sanctions imposed by the US have pushed the Iranian regime out of the billions of dollars spent on terrorism. He called the Iranian regime the number one sponsor of terrorism and added that the US is working to maintain UN weapons embargo against the Iranian regime. He said that lifting the arms embargo on Tehran would provide the Iranian regime, “an opportunity to destabilize the region.”

Washington reiterated that if the Security Council does not renew the Iranian regime's arms embargo through the passage of a new resolution or some members vetoes the US draft resolution, Washington may use the 'trigger mechanism” to restore all sanctions of the UN Security Council against the Iranian regime.

About the regime’s situation, he noted that this regime, “Iran is an isolated country and does not enjoy international support.”

Russia and China say the US is not allowed to use the ‘trigger mechanism’ because it has left the JCPOA, but Brian Hook said the US reserves the right to do so because it is one of the Security Council's permanent members and designed the Security Council's sanctions against the Iranian regime.

The U.S. National Security Council tweeted about the regime’s shipping network sanctions:

Proliferator #IRISL supports Iran’s nuclear, ballistic missile, and military programs in violation of UNSCR 2231. Doing business with IRISL now risks WMD sanctions. Maximum pressure will continue until #Iran ceases to be a threat to international peace and security.

 

