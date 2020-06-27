Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iran: Who Is Hossein Nejat?

Iran: Who Is Hossein Nejat?

Iran’s Growing Isolation Crisis

Iran’s Growing Isolation Crisis

Iran: Dramatic Rise in the Price of Chicken

Iran: Dramatic Rise in the Price of Chicken

Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)

Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)

In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination

In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination

Psychological Security of Society or Security of Iran’s Regime?

Psychological Security of Society or Security of Iran’s Regime?

Iran: Second Coronavirus Wave in Isfahan Prison, Golestan Province

Iran: Second Coronavirus Wave in Isfahan Prison, Golestan Province

Why Iran’s Regime Fears the IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution?

Why Iran’s Regime Fears the IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution?

Iranian Villagers Migrate to the Cities As Water Shortage Worsens in South Khorasan

Iranian Villagers Migrate to the Cities As Water Shortage Worsens in South Khorasan

Previous Next
  • Iran: Who Is Hossein Nejat?
  • Iran’s Growing Isolation Crisis
  • Iran: Dramatic Rise in the Price of Chicken
  • Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)
  • In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination
  • Psychological Security of Society or Security of Iran’s Regime?
  • Iran: Second Coronavirus Wave in Isfahan Prison, Golestan Province
  • Why Iran’s Regime Fears the IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution?
  • Iranian Villagers Migrate to the Cities As Water Shortage Worsens in South Khorasan

News

A Person With Over 2,000 Houses in Iran

Details
Published: Saturday, 27 June 2020
As many citizens are homeless in Iran, several persons possess hundreds of empty houses across the country

The state-run media in Iran reported that increasing the price of houses and rents has frustrated many Iranian citizens, particularly in major cities.

Following the people’s protests against an irregular rise in the price of mortgage and rents, officials claimed that they would soon implement the plan for imposing taxes on empty houses. This is while the plan had been passed by the Parliament (Majlis) several years ago, and it is unclear why the administration has yet to implement the plan.

“The government not only should impose taxes on empty houses but also everyone’s property in the housing sector must be controlled,” Fars news agency quoted Jafar Rasti, an MP from Eastern Azarbaijan, as saying on June 27.

“In other words, we must legislate that each person in Tehran should not be able to register more than five houses in his name. According to our statistics, a person in Iran has registered more than 2,000 houses in his name. How can a person have registered more than 2,000 houses in his name? A person with 2,000 houses can easily adjust prices,” he added.

He also admitted that many people have used their capital to purchase and maintain houses rather than invest in constructing factories.

These remarks have been raised while millions of Iranians have become homeless or pushed to reside in slums. On June 4, Tasnim news agency quoted the deputy minister of roads and urban development Mahmoud Mohammadzadeh as saying, “From 2006 to 2016, the number of tenant families has increased by 30 percent across the country and by 42 percent in the Iranian capital Tehran.”

In an interview with the News Channel TV on June 15, an expert in the housing sector revealed, “In the past four decades, we had a 10,000-fold growth in house prices in Iran.”

Over the past 41 years, the mullahs’ corruption and mismanagement have contributed to the creation of an unprecedented level of embezzlement, theft, rent-seeking, and the rise of sultans of gold coin, bitumen, paper, car, cigarette, sugar, face mask, flour, livestock feeds, and foreign currency. Now, it seems that Iranian rulers have been succeeded in creating the “sultan of housing.”

Conventional wisdom has it that the mullahs’ excessive regulations allow no one to start a business without having strong ties with influential individuals or entities in power. Furthermore, the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei controls over 60 percent of Iran’s economy through financial institutions and major holdings. Also, the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) dominate approximately all the country’s borders and crossings. Ironically, in June 2011, the former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad described IRGC commanders as his “smuggling brothers.”

 

Read More:

Massive Corruption in Iran Regime: Ali Shamkhani

 

Iranian authorities are genuinely concerned about the public ire against their economic mismanagement that has pushed the country to the brink of collapse. In such circumstances, they publicly blame and criticize each other to cease citizens’ rage. However, the Iranian people believe that all of them are cut from the same cloth. In this respect, citizens frequently chant the slogan, “Reformists, Hardliners, the game is over,” as a sign of their hatred against the mullahs’ regime in its entirety.

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran's Concerns About the Nuclear Deal’s Dispute Mechanism 

In recent months and following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian officials were hoping to blackmail other signatories of the accord to offer economic privileges. The Iranian government has made genuine efforts to persuade France, Germany, and the...
Read more

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Human Rights

Iranian Prisoner Tortured to Death; Family Forced to Say It Was Coronavirus

An Iranian prisoner was tortured to death by intelligence officers but his father was forced to sign the death off as coronavirus, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, even though...
Read more

Swiss Gov Has A Moral Obligation to Pursue Assassins of Prof. Kazem Rajavi

On April 24, 1990, a terror squad of the Iranian regime targeted a prominent dissident, Prof. Kazem Rajavi, in public in Geneva. Prof. Rajavi was the elder brother of the...
Read more

Lawmaker Fears Iran Protests Death Toll Will Be Announced at UN Human Rights Council

The November 2019 uprising in Iran began on 15 November in protest to rising gasoline prices. The protests quickly spread to more than 191 cities. More than 1,500 people were killed...
Read more

Middle East

Why Does the Iranian Regime Fear US-Iraq Talks?

When Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, it was concluded that the course of events promised an end to the interference of...
Read more

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more. Despite the fact...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Fears Impending Syria Sanctions

Major US sanctions will be imposed on the Syrian regime in the middle of this month. The sanctions imposed under the 'Caesar's Law' serve as part of a campaign of...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Court Fines German Daily for Publishing Fake News About the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK)

  A court in Germany ruled on Wednesday that a hit-piece last month by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) contained false allegations against Iran’s main opposition group People’s Mojahedin Organization of...
Read more

The Iranian People Show Their Strength of Will Continue the Fight Against the Tyrannical Regime

 Every nation around the world has its own history of resistance against tyranny and evil governments and regimes who are trying to choke the voice of the people, to blind...
Read more

June 20, 1981–Mullahs Showed They Don’t Want to Let Go of Power in Iran

For 41 years, Iran has been under the heel of religious fascism that has not only prohibited citizens from their natural political rights but banned citizens from their basic civil...
Read more

Women

In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination

The human rights environment for women in Iran continues to be characterized by inequality and exclusion. Iran is one of just six UN member states that have not signed the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

Haft-Tappeh Sugarcane Workers Protest Injustice in Iran

From mid-April, the mullahs’ regime pushed millions of Iranian workers back to work despite many areas of the country having yet to pass the coronavirus peak. Iranian leaders practically left low...
Read more

NCRI: Names 60 Protesters Wounded by Iran Regime in November Uprising

The Iranian opposition coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has obtained and published the names of 60 people injured during the Iranian Regime’s brutal crackdown on the nationwide uprising over the gas price...
Read more

Protests Over Water Shortages in Iran

Residents of the Gheyzanieh district near Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province, held another protest on Monday over severe water shortages that are threatening people’s lives, especially when the heat is excruciating and...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN