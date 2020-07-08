Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Increase in COVID-19 Deaths in Tehran

Increase in COVID-19 Deaths in Tehran

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Ingrid Betancourt: Part 1

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Ingrid Betancourt: Part 1

Political Prisoner Nearly Dies From Suicide in Iran Prison

Political Prisoner Nearly Dies From Suicide in Iran Prison

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Rama Yade

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Rama Yade

Iran: Why Is Zarif Asking to Activate Nuclear Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Iran: Why Is Zarif Asking to Activate Nuclear Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Resistance Units Continue Anti-Regime Actions Across Iran

Resistance Units Continue Anti-Regime Actions Across Iran

Iran FM Admits to Collaboration With Terrorist

Iran FM Admits to Collaboration With Terrorist

A Look at Iran’s Human Shield Tactics

A Look at Iran’s Human Shield Tactics

Internet Censorship and Repression in Iran’s Clerical Regime

Internet Censorship and Repression in Iran’s Clerical Regime

Previous Next
  • Increase in COVID-19 Deaths in Tehran
  • MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Ingrid Betancourt: Part 1
  • Political Prisoner Nearly Dies From Suicide in Iran Prison
  • MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Rama Yade
  • Iran: Why Is Zarif Asking to Activate Nuclear Dispute Resolution Mechanism
  • Resistance Units Continue Anti-Regime Actions Across Iran
  • Iran FM Admits to Collaboration With Terrorist
  • A Look at Iran’s Human Shield Tactics
  • Internet Censorship and Repression in Iran’s Clerical Regime

News

Iran Economy in Collapse

Details
Published: Wednesday, 08 July 2020
Iran's economy is on the verge of a complete collapse due to a combination of US sanctions and the rampant corruption of regime officials.

The Iranian national currency is declining in value rapidly against the US dollar, with $1 worth 21,700 tomans on the Iranian market at the time of writing, compared with 18,800 tomans on June 19.

That’s an increase of 20% in less than three weeks, which means that in that short timeframe, the purchasing power of ordinary Iranians has decreased by 20% and the people have effectively become poorer by 20%. This, along with high inflation and liquidity, puts added pressure on Iranians and is a sign of the regime’s total economic bankruptcy. 

The state-run media reports that the liquidity amount has reached 2651 trillion tomans, which will cause a spike in inflation, at a time when the regime has already increased the prices of all goods to steal more money from the people to prop up the regime’s terror program.

Sadegh Ziba-Kalam, a regime expert close to Hassan Rouhani’s government, said on June 25: “Let’s start with simple math and initial division of this year’s budget to determine why each dollar is equivalent to 20,000 tomans? 

"The general budget of the government this year is about 480 trillion tomans … Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the government did not have 150 trillion tomans or nearly one-third of its 480 trillion toman budget. The budget was approved by [the regime’s] Parliament in December. Approximately half of this budget comes from taxes [195 trillion tomans] and oil exports [at least one million barrels per day at an average of $50 a barrel].” 

Ziba-Kalam tried to blame the budget deficit on US sanctions and the pandemic, which have decreased demand for Iranian oil, something that vice president Eshagh Jahangiri also said in June. While this is technically true, we mustn’t forget that the regime’s institutionalized corruption and support for terrorism are siphoning off a great deal of the people’s wealth.

 

Read More:

Iran – Economic Growth Below Zero, Liquidity Growth Above 2651 Trillion Tomans

 

Hussain Raghfar, another regime economist, told ILNA news agency: “Many of these speculations are in line with the economic policies in Iran, which go beyond the government. The entire political-economic system has decided to use the people’s pockets for the time being to pay the [regime’s] expenses.

"One of the most important decisions to make is to raise the exchange rate. Certainly, the consequences of this decision will be on all people, society, production, and the future of the economy.”

The Parliament Research Centre reports that the poverty line of four-person households in Tehran increased from 2.5 million to 4.5 million tomans in just the past two years, when inflation has soared 80%, and this will only increase in the near future.

"But the regime isn’t prepared to do anything. President Hassan Rouhani said on June 23 that the exchange rate increase “temporary” and “passing“, even if all evidence points to the contrary.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: “All the promises by the mullahs to the deprived and calamity-stricken people of Iran are hollow and worthless. The only way to end poverty, destitution, and unemployment is to end the mullahs’ evil dictatorship and establish freedom and people’s sovereignty.”

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran’s Bluff of Exiting the Nuclear NPT

The uprising of the Iranian people and the rebel youth in November not only set the stage for a new cycle of developments but also had a significant impact on...
Read more

Iran's Concerns About the Nuclear Deal’s Dispute Mechanism 

In recent months and following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian officials were hoping to blackmail other signatories of the accord to offer economic privileges. The Iranian government has made genuine efforts to persuade France, Germany, and the...
Read more

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Human Rights

Political Prisoner Nearly Dies From Suicide in Iran Prison

An Iranian political prisoner, arrested during the November 2019 uprisings and subsequently put on death row, has been placed under so much physical and mental pressure that he almost died...
Read more

Iran’s Inhuman Judiciary

The lawyers of the three defendants who were arrested during the November 2019 protests revealed the truth of Iran’s corrupt and inhuman Judiciary. While the regime now for a month is...
Read more

Iran Regime’s Increases Pressure on Political Prisoners in June

Iran Human Rights Monitor released its report into the situation of human rights in Iran in June 2020 this week, specifically highlighting a crackdown on political prisoners and an attempt...
Read more

Middle East

Why Does the Iranian Regime Fear US-Iraq Talks?

When Qassem Soleimani was killed by the United States near Baghdad airport in January 2020, it was concluded that the course of events promised an end to the interference of...
Read more

Iranian Regime’s Crisis of Dominance in Lebanon and Syria

Every day that goes by, the Iranian regime’s dominance in counties which it sought to turn into centers for “confronting the global imperialism” is fading more and more. Despite the fact...
Read more

Iran’s Regime Fears Impending Syria Sanctions

Major US sanctions will be imposed on the Syrian regime in the middle of this month. The sanctions imposed under the 'Caesar's Law' serve as part of a campaign of...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Ingrid Betancourt: Part 1

On June 20, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held an international online conference to mark the 39th anniversary of the Day of the Martyrs. This event was attended...
Read more

MEK Virtual Conference: Remarks of Rama Yade

On June 20, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held an international online conference to mark the 39th anniversary of the Day of the Martyrs and like all MEK...
Read more

Resistance Units Continue Anti-Regime Actions Across Iran

The Iranian Resistance Units, which are linked to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), continued their anti-regime activities for three days last week, calling for regime change and public support...
Read more

Women

In Iran, Women Face the Most Discrimination

The human rights environment for women in Iran continues to be characterized by inequality and exclusion. Iran is one of just six UN member states that have not signed the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Iran’s Women Heads of Households Face Double Deprivation

One of the most downtrodden and oppressed sections by the Iranian regime are women heads of households, who, according to a member of the regime’s parliament, number more than 5...
Read more

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

International Reactions to Iran’s Regime Missile Race

While the Iranian people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, which has deeply affected their daily life mostly their insignificant incomes, the regime is playing with missile...
Read more

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Insider

Iran’s Regime Fears the Tolerance Threshold of the People Is Reaching Its Peak

The explosive and unstable situation in Iran’s society is alarming regime officials and experts, especially the Assembly of Experts. An regime's official warned about the occurrence of “Social violence and bitter...
Read more

Iran Regime Terrified of New Uprising So Cracking Down on Protesters

The Iranian regime is terrified that ongoing protests will result in a new nationwide uprising, somewhat like those seen in November 2019 and January 2020, so they have resorted to arresting...
Read more

Haft-Tappeh Sugarcane Workers Protest Injustice in Iran

From mid-April, the mullahs’ regime pushed millions of Iranian workers back to work despite many areas of the country having yet to pass the coronavirus peak. Iranian leaders practically left low...
Read more

Most Visited

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN