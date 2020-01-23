Insider news & Analysis in Iran
Iranian Regime Divides the People Into Iranian and Non-Iranian

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Maryam Rajavi Message to UK Politicians

Iran: A Crisis Over the Share of Power and Wealth in Face of the So-Called Election

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

What Khamenei Didn’t Say at the Friday Prayers

News

Women’s Role in Protests

Details
Published: Thursday, 23 January 2020
Brave women of Iran and female students have been actively and widely participating in the new wave of protests against the mullahs’ supreme leader

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) is the main opposition to the Iranian regime and has spent decades working to overthrow the mullahs in order to bring freedom and democracy to the country.

For this, as well as its commitments towards democracy, human rights, freedom, equality, the separation of religion and state, and peace, the MEK is incredibly popular amongst the Iranian people.

Recently, the played a leading role during the Iranian people’s uprising against the regime and we have women at the forefront of this movement. In fact, Alireza Jafarzadeh, member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted about three brave girls who tore down a large poster of regime terrorist Qassem Soleimani just hours after his funeral.

 Of course, this is perhaps not surprising considering that women are treated as second-class citizens by the mullahs and are repressed in many areas. By comparison, the MEK champions gender equality, viewing the role of women in all sectors as essential, and the Iranian opposition movement is actually led by a woman, Maryam Rajavi.

Indeed, the participation of women in these protests is ever increasing. Many of the photos and videos of the MEK-led uprising in November shows the significant participation of women, with brave MEK’s female supporters out in the streets, calling for the overthrow of the mullah and denouncing the corruption, mismanagement, and brutality of the regime.

This was despite the increased presence of security forces, the regime’s horrific crackdown on peaceful protesters, and the internet blockade designed to stop protesters from communicating with each other and the outside world. Over 400 women were killed, according to the MEK and many more arrested, facing torture and even sexual violence in prison.

The MEK said: “Not only were women participating in the protests, but they were also leading them.”

This is especially true in the recent protests by students, which began after the regime admitted to downing a Ukrainian airliner and killing all 176 people on board. (The regime admitted this on January 11, following three days of denials and blaming technical problems, saying they had mistaken the place for an incoming retaliatory missile, as Iran had fired missiles at US bases in Iraq earlier that day.)

It is the young women who are leading the movement, risking arrest, imprisonment, and execution to make their support for the MEK and opposition to the regime known. Videos circulating online show that women are standing up to the regime’s security forces, who were sent to quash their protest.

Even the regime has been forced to admit the presence of women during the recent protests, with the country’s saying that women have a “special role” in leading the unrest and describing their presence as “remarkable”.

While Rajavi has praised the MEK Resistance Units, the women of Iran, the students, and the rebellious youth for their role in the uprising, as well as encouraging them to continue to pressure the regime. She urged the international community to back the Iranian people in their legitimate demands for freedom, democracy and the respect of human rights.

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Human Rights

Khamenei’s Curtains of Lies and Deceit over Iran Plane Crash

Three days after hiding the truth about the reason for the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, finally under international pressure, the Iranian government was forced to speak about the real reason for the crash -...
Read more

Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
Read more

The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Read more

Middle East

Iraqi Protests Against Iran Regime

After the deaths of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the mullahs in Tehran have been desperately trying to paint these...
Read more

Iraqi Protesters Return to Streets

Since the beginning of October, the Iraqi people started a new round of demonstrations against the corrupt political system that takes its orders from the mullahs’ regime in Iran. Despite...
Read more

Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Message to UK Politicians

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian opposition, sent a message to a parliamentary conference in Britain on Tuesday, regarding supporting the Iran uprising and a decisive policy on Iran,...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 6

In late December, the leader of the Iranian opposition, and the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of  Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, gave a speech at Ashraf-3, Albania, on...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Read more

Women

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

Iran’s Regime Terrified by the Explosive Conditions of Society

Instead of presenting a solution to the crises surrounding Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Qods Force chief Qassem Soleimani's death and the Ukrainian passenger plane which was hit by an IRGC missile,...
Read more

The Message of Four-Day Protests in 19 Iran Provinces

The resumption of anti-regime protests by thousands of Iranians in Tehran and other cities in 19 provinces for four days earlier this week, made it palpably clear that subsequent to...
Read more

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of...
Read more

