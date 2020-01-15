Rebellion and the Regime’s Fear of the Breaking "Security Tower" in Iran

Details Published: Wednesday, 15 January 2020

The shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger airliner by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) sparked an outburst of outrage by students and people against the Iranian regime - outrage that has terrified the entirety of the regime.

Leaders of the regime deceptively presented themselves as the defenders of the victims of the jetliner crash and allowed people only to mourn for the victims of the accident, but not endure any protests of the people and their slogans that have shaken the entire regime once again in the past two days.

The regime suggests that the anger of the people about the death of 176 innocent people should not be expressed by outrage and protests.

The state-run daily Jomhuri Eslami on 13 January called the protesters the "enemy actors" and those who "scratching their own levees during the war."

The fact is that there is nothing in common between the Iranian people and this regime, and each has its own camp.

This is a reality that the people of Iran proclaimed to the world during the past three days with their overthrowing slogans.

The author of the Jomhuri Eslami adds that the subversive slogans are "fluttering in cyberspace" and that "some words and posts seem like they are coming from 'Albania'” and added: " What happened Saturday night and Sunday in Tehran and some cities. What some people have expressed. What has been the motto ... is all about the role they have written for us, and I cannot accept students as the elite of the community to take a step in such a field ... Those who had hard words should believe that if they break the tower and castle of security, the next stones will fall on them.”

The fact is that this writer admits to the fact that the main battle in Iranian society is between the regime and the people and of course the organized resistance. This is the main issue of Iran today.

The Jomhuri Eslami daily in another article called the uprisings of the past days "opportunists" that "set fire the Caesarean because of a tissue" and "that some because of the failure to declare the truth about the crash of the Ukrainian plane and to form a protests rally for the victims of this irritant accident and expecting and dealing with the culprits, is very natural, but that some by the pretext chant against the principles and ideals shows that in our society extremism has been able to produce extremism. Some people allow themselves to criticize the entire regime because of a human error by an IRGC soldier.”

This is also due to the brutality of the mullahs' government, which compares shamelessly the killing of 176 innocent people to a "napkin" and a small thing and calls the people's protests over this big crime opportunism.

It is noteworthy that they have nothing against just mourning for the victims and the people can mourn as long as they want, but slogans like “IRGC! Shame on you! Let go of our country!”, “Death to liars,” “Commander in Chief [Khamenei], Resign, Resign!”, “Death to the dictator,” and “Death to [Ali] Khamenei”, “1,500 of our people were killed in [the] November,” “I’ll kill he who killed my brother,” “My death brother, I’ll avenge your death.” is considered to be insult and extremism.

State-run newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz says the gatherings of students "has not the nature of the people and the students.” (Vatan-e Emrooz, 13 January)

It is clear why this state-run media is also frightened by the slogans of the people in the past two days, as people have targeted the regime’s supreme leader and the principle of clerical rule in their slogans. The fear is that when the core of the regime is targeted, the regime’s writer’s future is also foggy.

The fact is that the uprising people and the students who, according to the writer of the Jomhuri Eslami daily, their slogans are inspired by "Albania" (main base of the MEK/PMOI) have been linked to the revolutionaries. With the resistance units, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Liberation Army are also at the same front, and this has frustrated the whole regime.

The author of Keyhan is also attacking the uprising and the student of why they did not have a "quiet gathering", and their slogans "focused solely on radical slogans rather than focusing on the air crash." (Keyhan 13 January)

The state-run daily Arman also called the gatherings of people in various cities "scattered gatherings " which has happened "in the wake of widespread cyber-space and satellite-based publicity campaigns in honor of Ukrainian passenger airliners." (Arman 23 January)

The real concern of these state-run media is that despite the severe crackdown on the November uprising and the killing of 1500 of the people, the uprising is not extinguished, a fact that from the very beginning of the student and popular gatherings, the slogans were purely political and challenging the entire regime.

They are concerned about the maturity of the Iranian people's uprising and movement that will lead to the overthrow of the mullahs' government. The people who have decided to completely uproot the Velayat-e Faqih (clerical) system.

Add to Phrasebook No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian... Create a new word list...

Copy

Add to Phrasebook No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian... Create a new word list...

Copy

Add to Phrasebook No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian... Create a new word list...

Copy