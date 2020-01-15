Insider news & Analysis in Iran
European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent

Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent

Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction

Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 

Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash

Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash

Previous Next
  • European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal
  • MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies
  • Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change
  • Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4
  • Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing
  • Corruption in Iran’s Red Crescent
  • Iran Uprising Over Plane Downing Gains Traction
  • Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 3 
  • Iran’s Students Protest Ukrainian Airliner Crash

News

Rebellion and the Regime’s Fear of the Breaking "Security Tower" in Iran

Details
Published: Wednesday, 15 January 2020
The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner by the IRGC sparked an outburst of outrage by students and people against the Iranian regime

The shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger airliner by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) sparked an outburst of outrage by students and people against the Iranian regime - outrage that has terrified the entirety of the regime.

Leaders of the regime deceptively presented themselves as the defenders of the victims of the jetliner crash and allowed people only to mourn for the victims of the accident, but not endure any protests of the people and their slogans that have shaken the entire regime once again in the past two days.

The regime suggests that the anger of the people about the death of 176 innocent people should not be expressed by outrage and protests.

The state-run daily Jomhuri Eslami on 13 January called the protesters the "enemy actors" and those who "scratching their own levees during the war."

The fact is that there is nothing in common between the Iranian people and this regime, and each has its own camp.

This is a reality that the people of Iran proclaimed to the world during the past three days with their overthrowing slogans.

The author of the Jomhuri Eslami adds that the subversive slogans are "fluttering in cyberspace" and that "some words and posts seem like they are coming from 'Albania'” and added: " What happened Saturday night and Sunday in Tehran and some cities. What some people have expressed. What has been the motto ... is all about the role they have written for us, and I cannot accept students as the elite of the community to take a step in such a field ... Those who had hard words should believe that if they break the tower and castle of security, the next stones will fall on them.”

The fact is that this writer admits to the fact that the main battle in Iranian society is between the regime and the people and of course the organized resistance. This is the main issue of Iran today.

The Jomhuri Eslami daily in another article called the uprisings of the past days "opportunists" that "set fire the Caesarean because of a tissue" and "that some because of the failure to declare the truth about the crash of the Ukrainian plane and to form a protests rally for the victims of this irritant accident and expecting and dealing with the culprits, is very natural, but that some by the pretext chant against the principles and ideals shows that in our society extremism has been able to produce extremism. Some people allow themselves to criticize the entire regime because of a human error by an IRGC soldier.”

This is also due to the brutality of the mullahs' government, which compares shamelessly the killing of 176 innocent people to a "napkin" and a small thing and calls the people's protests over this big crime opportunism.

It is noteworthy that they have nothing against just mourning for the victims and the people can mourn as long as they want, but slogans like “IRGC! Shame on you! Let go of our country!”, “Death to liars,” “Commander in Chief [Khamenei], Resign, Resign!”, “Death to the dictator,” and “Death to [Ali] Khamenei”, “1,500 of our people were killed in [the] November,” “I’ll kill he who killed my brother,” “My death brother, I’ll avenge your death.” is considered to be insult and extremism.

State-run newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz says the gatherings of students "has not the nature of the people and the students.” (Vatan-e Emrooz, 13 January)

It is clear why this state-run media is also frightened by the slogans of the people in the past two days, as people have targeted the regime’s supreme leader and the principle of clerical rule in their slogans. The fear is that when the core of the regime is targeted, the regime’s writer’s future is also foggy.

The fact is that the uprising people and the students who, according to the writer of the Jomhuri Eslami daily, their slogans are inspired by "Albania" (main base of the MEK/PMOI) have been linked to the revolutionaries. With the resistance units, the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and the Liberation Army are also at the same front, and this has frustrated the whole regime.

The author of Keyhan is also attacking the uprising and the student of why they did not have a "quiet gathering", and their slogans "focused solely on radical slogans rather than focusing on the air crash." (Keyhan 13 January)

The state-run daily Arman also called the gatherings of people in various cities "scattered gatherings " which has happened "in the wake of widespread cyber-space and satellite-based publicity campaigns in honor of Ukrainian passenger airliners." (Arman 23 January)

The real concern of these state-run media is that despite the severe crackdown on the November uprising and the killing of 1500 of the people, the uprising is not extinguished, a fact that from the very beginning of the student and popular gatherings, the slogans were purely political and challenging the entire regime.

They are concerned about the maturity of the Iranian people's uprising and movement that will lead to the overthrow of the mullahs' government. The people who have decided to completely uproot the Velayat-e Faqih (clerical) system.

  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy
  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy
  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy
  • Add to Phrasebook
     
    • No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian...
       
    • Create a new word list...
  • Copy

Nuclear - Terrorism

Iran Takes Its Fourth Step to Reduce JCPOA Commitments, EU Announces Concern Over Iran’s Move

Iran will take the fourth step to scale down its undertakings under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers by injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at Fordow fuel enrichment plant...
Read more

Iran’s Regime to Further Reduce Its Nuclear Deal Commitments This Month

In less than three weeks, the Iranian regime will take the fourth step towards reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action...
Read more

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says They Will Continue Violating the Nuclear Deal

The Iranian Regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Iran will keep reducing its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal until it has the “desired result”, according to his...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran – Summary of Repression in 2019

A summary of repression in Iran in 2019 includes general statistics on executions, arrests, torture, and arbitrary killings: General statistics of executions: According to statistics compiled from various sources, the number of...
Read more

The Crimes in Iran’s Kahrizak Prison and Khamenei’s Scandal

In Iran’s system of Supreme Rule of the Religious Jurisprudent (Velayat-e Faqih), founded by Ruhollah Khomeini, the Supreme Leader decides all. Nothing can or does happen outside his will especially...
Read more

Iran’s Criminal Judges: Mohammad Moghisseh

Mohammad Moghisseh, 64, is notoriously renowned among Iranians as a “judge” who issues the longest verdicts in the shortest hearings. For many years, he has been giving harsh sentences to...
Read more

Middle East

Iran Launches Missile Attacks on U.S. Bases in Iraq

The Iranian regime pursues to escalate tensions in the Middle East by conducting ballistic missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq. It would truly like to conceal the impact...
Read more

Iran: Khamenei’s Strategic Deadlock in Iraq

After the protests on the streets of Beirut and Baghdad reached Tehran, the strategic depth of the Iranian regime is seeing its end. Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, to rescue its...
Read more

Update: Ongoing Protests in Iraq

Iraq has witnessed escalating waves of large protests. State repression and violence are always quick to follow. During this most recent uprising, it is estimated that state security forces and...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

Maryam Rajavi Speech About Iran Protest: Part 4

In late 2019, the Iranian opposition president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, delivered a speech at the Resistance headquarters of Ashraf-3 on the 40th day of the nationwide Iran protests to hail the...
Read more

Rajavi on Fox News: Iran's People Want Regime Change

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi underscored the Iranian people’s desire for regime change during an interview with Fox News Channel on Sunday and called...
Read more

Resistance Units Celebrate Solemani’s Death

The Iranian regime is mourning the death of its top terrorist Qasem Soleimani and insisting that the Iranian people are united in grief and hatred for America, but nothing could...
Read more

Women

Iran: Women Have to Support More Than Three Million Families

In the past ten years, the number of Iranian single mothers has increased by 58 percent. This phenomenon is taking place while statistics show at least three million single mothers...
Read more

40% of Female Grads Unemployed in One Iranian Province

Almost 40% of all female graduates in one Iranian province are unemployed and looking for work. Leila Ajhir, Director General of Women and Family Affairs in Kurdistan, told the state-run Fars...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi on the Role of Women in the MEK: Part 3

Earlier this year, at the Free Iran conference in Ashraf 3. Albania, Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gave an impassioned speech about...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

US Treasury Designates Iranian Shipping Network Helping IRGC and Houthis

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated an Iranian shipping network smuggling lethal aid to Yemen from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

US Steps Up Sanctions Pressure on Iran

Behzad Pourqanad, a smuggler of the Iranian government, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegally exporting carbon fiber from the United States to Iran. In a statement Thursday,...
Read more

US and Six Middle Eastern Countries Apply Sanctions on Iran Network

The United States and six Middle Eastern countries have agreed to impose sanctions jointly on 25 corporations, banks, and individuals that are connected to Iran regime’s support for militant networks,...
Read more

Insider

MEK Leads Protests Over Regime Plane Crash Lies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has admitted responsibility for the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane last week, which killed 176 passengers and crew, and the People's Mojahedin Organization of...
Read more

European Countries Triggering Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

The three European countries that are a party to the 2015 nuclear deal have triggered a formal dispute mechanism following Iran’s breaching of key parts of the deal. France, Germany, and...
Read more

Iranians Continue Protest Over Plane Downing

Thousands of brave Iranians came out to the streets in protest on Sunday for the fourth consecutive day over the Iranian regime shooting down a Ukrainian passenger flight and killing all...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN