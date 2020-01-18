Iran Mullah Calls for UK Ambassador to Be “Chopped Into Pieces”

Details Published: Saturday, 18 January 2020

The British Ambassador to Iran, who was arrested during anti-regime protests last week, should have been “chopped into pieces”, according to a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday Prayers Imam in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi Province, made this chilling statement to a crowd on January 14.

He said: “Some say the UK Ambassador must be expelled. Expelling the UK Ambassador is the greatest act of kindness toward him. If our people accept for him to be expelled, this would be the greatest act of pardon. No. The UK Ambassador must be chopped into pieces.”

Alamolhoda then called for the execution of protesters, who took to the streets after the regime admitted to downing a passenger jet and killing all 176 civilians on board, including many Iranians, describing the legitimately angry demonstrators as the “enemy’s fifth column” and “American and Israeli [puppets]”.

He also called for all those detained for tearing down or setting fire to posters of Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force Commander, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, to be executed as well.

Alamolhoda said: “A bunch of spies and paid agents took to the streets for 3 [consecutive] days and tore down Soleimani’s pictures, and we are supposed to stay silent? The Judiciary officials should note that we are at the state of war. We launched 13 missiles against American targets, and we are at war with this country. When a country is at a state of war, those who cooperate with the enemy are identified as the fifth column and should be court-martialled and executed.”

He then tried to maintain the official story that Soleimani is being mourned across the country as a national hero, something the authorities tried to show with his sham funeral where they forced and bribed people to take part. Alamolhoda asked why when 7 million people in Mashhad “mourned Soleimani”, weren't there 10,000 to stop protesters destroying his posters? Simply, this is because there are only 3.6 million residents in Mashhad. The rests were government and security employees bussed in from other provinces to make the crowd seem bigger. The reality is Alamolhoda was compelled to admit the regime's procession funeral for Qassem Soleimani merely held for making publicity movies.

Alamolhoda’s remarks highlight the need for the international community to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran to ensure the safety of detained protesters, something called for by Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). They also show that the international community needs to adopt a firm policy regarding the current government and recognize the Iranian people’s right to resistance.

