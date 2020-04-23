Insider news & Analysis in Iran
MEK Political Platform

MEK Political Platform

Iran: 600,000 Workers Dismissed in Three Weeks

Iran: 600,000 Workers Dismissed in Three Weeks

What Is the Point of Iran’s Coronavirus Control Task Force?

What Is the Point of Iran’s Coronavirus Control Task Force?

Maryam Rajavi Statements on Coronavirus Crisis in Iran

Maryam Rajavi Statements on Coronavirus Crisis in Iran

Iran; Coronavirus for Citizens, Stellar Salaries for Lawmakers

Iran; Coronavirus for Citizens, Stellar Salaries for Lawmakers

Iran’s Political Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus

Iran’s Political Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus

MEK: Iran Regime’s Handling of Coronavirus Is a Crime Against Humanity

MEK: Iran Regime’s Handling of Coronavirus Is a Crime Against Humanity

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

MEK: How Iran Regime Could Solve the Coronavirus Crisis

MEK: How Iran Regime Could Solve the Coronavirus Crisis

Previous Next
  • MEK Political Platform
  • Iran: 600,000 Workers Dismissed in Three Weeks
  • What Is the Point of Iran’s Coronavirus Control Task Force?
  • Maryam Rajavi Statements on Coronavirus Crisis in Iran
  • Iran; Coronavirus for Citizens, Stellar Salaries for Lawmakers
  • Iran’s Political Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus
  • MEK: Iran Regime’s Handling of Coronavirus Is a Crime Against Humanity
  • 200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money
  • MEK: How Iran Regime Could Solve the Coronavirus Crisis

News

Iran Regime Loots From Workers During Coronavirus Crisis

Details
Published: Thursday, 23 April 2020
By sacrificing public health to politics, the clerical regime turned Iran into a coronavirus bomb exploding across the Middle East.

During the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian regime has been looting a business supposedly owned by workers and retirees, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

On April 15, the Social Security Investment Company (Shasta) was listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange and became the largest initial public offering in the Exchange’s history with 10% of Shasta shares up for purchase.  

Shasta, for those not familiar, is conglomerate of eight industrial-financial groups that that manages 187 different companies in the sectors of 

  • oil, gas, and petrochemicals
  • medicine
  • cement and ceramic tiles
  • electricity and energy
  • banking and insurance
  • land and sea transport
  • agriculture
  • food

It also has an unmanaged stake in 100 other industrial, manufacturing, and service units. 

Shasta is owned by workers and retirees, but its CEO and board of directors are appointed by Mohammad Shariatmadari, the Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare, which means that the real owners have no managing role and were not able to stop this public offering.

Regime officials had said that Shasta had a deficit of 25,000 billion tomans and bank debt of 39,000 billion tomans, which was the excuse given for selling shares. Not mentioned was that the regime owes over 250,000 billion tomans to Shasta.  Rather than the regime paying off its debt, it sold shares in the company that has already looted.

This is unfair. The shares should be given to the workers and retirees for free, otherwise, it will go to the regime’s inner circle. After all, at a time when the economy is decreasing because of a global pandemic, who can afford Shasta shares? Only the people who have been ripping off the workers for decades.

Even officials, like former Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhundi, have criticized this move.

The “privatization” of Iranian companies is never a good thing. The businesses are only ever sold off to the regime’s cronies who drain the assets, run the company into the ground, and leave the workers – who cannot afford food, let alone shares right now – in a worse state than ever before. (See Haft Tappeh Sugarcane factory and Hepco  Company.)

The NCRI wrote:  “As a result of the regime’s negligence and criminality in concealing the prevalence of the coronavirus, there is a severe blow that the consequences of this concealment will have on the lives and health of the people and the sick economy of the country. This will be manifested in the form of crushing economic pressure on workers, retirees, wage earners, peddlers, and all the deprived sections of society. “

 

Read More:

Iran’s Regime Insults the Country’s People in the Worst Way

 

Nuclear - Terrorism

Rajavi: Iran Regime Breaking Nuclear Deal; Sanctions Needed

The leader of the Iranian opposition said that the Iranian Regime’s announcement on Sunday about limiting its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal is tantamount to withdrawal from the agreement...
Read more

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges

On December 18, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his visit to Malaysia said that his country is running much faster and more advanced model centrifuges to enrich more uranium, all...
Read more

Iran’s Fourth Step in Breaching the Nuclear Deal; Aggression or Inevitable?

Wednesday, November 6, spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi announced that Iran has taken the fourth step in breaching the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known...
Read more

Human Rights

Iran’s Political Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus

Kurdish political prisoner Esmail Moridi, who is being held in Iran’s Dizel Abad Prison, has sewn his lips shut and gone on hunger strike to protest the authorities’ decision to deny him temporary leave given the coronavirus...
Read more

UN Rapporteurs Call for Immediate Release of Iranian Political Prisoners Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

On April 17, rapporteurs and human rights experts of the United Nations called on the Iranian regime to immediately release the prisoners of conscience, dual and foreign nationals at risk...
Read more

Iran Regime Destroys Poor People’s Homes

The prosecutor of Khorramabad and numerous members of the so-called security forces invaded the poor district of Falak-e-din on Tuesday and destroyed houses that the impoverished people had built with...
Read more

Middle East

Iran’s Regime Panics Over US Military Movements in Iraq

The recent US military actions in Syria and Iraq against the Iranian regime's proxy terrorist groups have caused panic among the heads of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), its officials...
Read more

Iran’s Khamenei Rudely Claws to Re-Dominate Iraq

On March 8, Iraqi people, particularly women and girls, honored the international women’s day by holding widespread demonstrations in several provinces including Babylon, Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Basra. Demonstrations were held...
Read more

Who Is Abdulaziz Al-Mohammadavi, the New Head of Iran-Backed Militias in Iran?

At dawn on January 3, Abu-Mahdi al-Muhandis, fugitive deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, was killed along with the commander of the Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force (IRGC-QF)...
Read more

Analysis & Policy

Iran: There Is No Lesser Evil Anywhere in the Leadership

By INU Staff INU - President Hassan Rouhani won his second term last month. He was up against Ebrahim Raisi (the candidate preferred by Supreme Leader Khamenei). However, Rouhani’s election has...
Read more

Iran: Rouhani Faces Attacks on All Sides

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad which, according to Reuters, may affect his ability to run the country. Reuters notes that Rouhani, who was re-elected...
Read more

Power Struggles Make Iran's Regime Unstable

Although many believed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was preparing conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to be his heir by placing him in the presidency, the election results gave Hassan Rouhani...
Read more

Iranian Opposition

MEK Political Platform

Given the mullahs’ deadly mishandling of the coronavirus crisis in Iran, it will not be too much longer before the Iranian people and their organized resistance force, the People’s Mojahedin Organization...
Read more

Maryam Rajavi Statements on Coronavirus Crisis in Iran

On Monday, the Iranian opposition led by Maryam Rajavi reported that 32,800 people have died from the Coronavirus in Iran. They have gathered their figures from the medical professional and local residents,...
Read more

MEK: Iran Regime’s Handling of Coronavirus Is a Crime Against Humanity

The Iranian people are furious with the mullahs over their handling of the coronavirus, according to the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). We began to explore this in a previous piece, entitled “MEK: How Iran...
Read more

Women

Iran: Regime’s Officials Sexually Abuse Women Heads of Households

Female heads of households in Iran have been subjected to sexual harassment, violence, and even rape by Tehran municipal officials and employees, according to reports published in Iranian media recently. Over...
Read more

Iraqi Women Roar Against the Mullahs and Their Mercenaries

On February 15, Iraqi women and girls in Dhi Qar, Basra, Babylon, Maysan, and several other provinces held widespread demonstrations against Moqtada al-Sadr, an Iran-backed Shiite cleric. They demonstrated their wrath...
Read more

105 Women Executed Under Rouhani

Two women were executed in Shiraz and Mashhad last week, bringing the total number of women executed during the reign of supposed moderate Hassan Rouhani to 105. Many human rights organizations...
Read more

Economy

Iran’s 2020–21 Budget Is a Genuine Dilemma

On December 8, the administration of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani published the 2020-2021 budget bill, triggering a new round of infighting among Iranian officials. Significantly, Rouhani’s allies and opponents agree that...
Read more

New Evidence Emerges of Rampant Corruption in Iran’s Oil and Export Markets

By Edward Carney On Tuesday, IranWire published an article that attached a dramatic figure to the closely-related issues of Iran’s escalating economic crisis and the corruption of entities in both the...
Read more

Iran’s export to Iraq drop by 50%

By INU Staff INU - Iraq has significantly reduced its imports from the Iranian Regime in the past month, according to an economic-focused newspaper published in Tehran. The report notes that part...
Read more

Sanctions

200,000 Barrels of Oil, and Iran Regime’s Lack of Money

The monthly report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on 16 April states that the Iranian regime's crude oil production in March decreased by 52,000 barrels per day...
Read more

Stevenson: IMF Should Not Give Iran $5B to Fight Coronavirus 

The former member of the European Parliament Struan Stevenson has warned the International Monetary Fund against sending Iran $5 billion in emergency aid to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.  Stevenson, the...
Read more

Terzi: EU Must Increase Pressure on Iran and Hold Zarif Accountable

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference on Friday, although he may well miss the event, as he did with the World Economic Forum...
Read more

Insider

Iran’s Regime Fears the Anger of Hungry People

Masih Mohajeri, editor-in-chief of the Iranian state-run daily “Jomhuri Eslami” and one of the key elements of the regime, expressed fear of the explosive hatred for the regime in society. Recalling...
Read more

Iran: Mullahs’ Concerns About the Level of Society’s Toleration

On April 12, the Iranian regime’s propaganda sounded the alarm about pressures of the coronavirus crisis on the people’s health and livelihood, as well as the lack of “society’s toleration.”...
Read more

An Inevitable Confession to the Killing of Children in Iran’s November 2019 Uprising

The secrecy and the scandal of minimizing of the statistics related to deaths during the November 2019 uprising in Iran that the regime still insists on fearing a social explosion...
Read more

Latest INU tweet

GETTING TO KNOW IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Latest News

Estimating Support for the...

Read more

US Raises Concerns After 1000...

Read more

NCRI-US Reveals New Details...

Read more

Ayatollah ‌BBC Repeats Lies...

Read more

Iran: Protesters handed harsh...

Read more

Rubio asks for Justice...

Read more

THE STORY OF THE 1988 MASSACRE IN IRAN