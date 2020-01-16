U.S. Court Sentences Iran’s Agents to Prison for Espionage Against the MEK

Details Published: Thursday, 16 January 2020

On Wednesday, January 15, a Washington court announced that an Iranian American citizen is sentenced to serve three years in prison on charges of espionage. Around a year and a half ago, the FBI arrested Ahamd Reza Doostdar on charges of collecting information and plotting against members of the Iranian resistance in the United States.

“He was observed walking slowly, reviewing his surroundings and looking into cars and the reflection of store windows. He took circuitous routes to meetings, changing his clothes beforehand, employing an approach that bore hallmarks of ‘intelligence tradecraft,’ an FBI agent wrote in 2018,” the National Law Journal published on January 15.

These bizarre behaviors of Doostdar prompted FBI agents’ suspicions. Additionally, several documents proved that he and his recruit, Majid Ghorbani, were collecting information about members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) to deliver them to Tehran. Following this unquestionable evidence Doostdar admitted to his service for the Iranian regime’s purposes against dissidents, which openly was in violation of U.S. sanctions against the mullahs.

Later, in September 2018, the FBI arrested Ghorbani and tried him with Doostdar. Ghorbani was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

In the two-hour hearing before the U.S. District of Columbia, prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine shed light on covert topics. Ballantine said Doostdar had recruited Ghorbani to photograph and identify MEK members based in the U.S., with the goal of disrupting the group.

It is worth reminding that the Iranian regime has a horrible record of targeting PMOI/MEK members in different countries. In this context, observing members of the mullahs’ archenemy and getting photographs to endanger the security of the group’s members. As the prosecutor highlighted, “These are not just pictures.” In fact, Tehran’s agents were openly assisting the first world’s sponsor of terrorism in the implementation the terror attacks against the opponent group based on what they had been trained by Iranian intelligence services.

Notably, Iranian authorities have massacred 120,000 members and supporters of the PMOI/MEK. The mullahs also assassinated dozens of opponents in Europe and the Middle East. After signing a ceasefire with the Iraqi government, the regime boosted its extraterritorial forces to silence any opposite voice even abroad. They orchestrated more than 450 terrorist attacks against dissidents. 150 operations were conducted against the PMOI/MEK members in Iraq. Since 2003, the Iranian regime’s mercenaries orchestrated more than 20 attacks that resulted in around 150 killed among PMOI/MEK members. All the attacks were masterminded by agents of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force (IRGC-QF).

After the relocation of MEK members from Iraq to Albania in 2016, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) in coordination with the IRGC-QF has launched a new effort to assassinate these stiff opponents in Europe and the United States. The case of Doostdar and Ghorbani is merely one of the majors attempts by the MOIS and the IRGC-QF against MEK members outside Iran.