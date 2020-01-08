General Idolizing a War Criminal in Iran

Details Published: Wednesday, 08 January 2020 20:09

These days, if we look at the official propaganda and the colorful media of the Iranian government, there is a vicious policy at play against the interests of the Iranian people themselves. This policy is dictated by the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The purpose of this policy is to disguise the crimes committed by Qassem Suleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guards Quds Force and to turn him into a national idol and hero. Along the way, the government's small and large officials give this international criminal titles while mocking and disrespect the national values ​​and beliefs of the people, such as his comparisons to Amir Kabir, Ario Barzan, Sorena, Jalaluddin Khwarazm Shah, 'Nader Shah Afshar' and even 'Raisali Delvari' and 'Mirza Kuchak Khan'.

This a repeated policy by the Iranian regime and everyone is informed about its purpose. For example, building a palace on the grave of the founder of the Iranian regime Khomeini, and calling him ‘Imam’ is one of them. The regime went so far as to add to the splendor of this shrine to diminish the tomb of Shiite Imams, but can someone change the history and hide history from the coming generations?

Other examples are calling the Iranian supreme leader “Imam”. Giving the title, 'Sardar (commander-in-chief) of Islam!' to Ali Sayyad Shirazi who was killed by the MEK/PMOI on 10 April 1999, to damn the words of 'Sardar' and 'Islam'. We have not forgotten that the mullahs to cleanse Qassem Suleimani's crimes in Syria have exalted the beheaded Mohsen Hojaji (an IRGC soldier). In that case, they built a dome for this anonymous IRGC soldier and edified him.

Going back a bit, we will remember that during the Iran-Iraq war, government propaganda provoked children who were sent to the war to walk over the minefields while keys hung on their necks and proclaimed that these were the keys to heaven. Another fact was while during the Iran-Iraq war the mullahs put some people with white costumes on white horses to play the role of Imam Zaman (the last Imam of the Shiite Muslims) on the fronts. While at that time Qassem Soleimani, sent many youths from Kernam to the furnace of the Syrian war. He was one of the main warmongers.

Khamenei's goals of sanctification

By the way, what is the purpose of this charlatanism?

Qassem Suleimani was the central figure of Khamenei's extremist policy and terrorist interference in the framework of the Quds Force. With his loss, this policy received a major blow. Khamenei wants to prevent or limit the spread of the blows to other key elements of his regime and prevent the Iraqi people from ousting his regime from Iraq.

The morale of the regime’s forces is harmed by the death of Qassem Suleimani. Government propaganda had previously made Qassem Suleimani a legendary and invincible figure that Americans would need Spider-Man and Batman to counter. There was no other purpose than to give him different medals and declared him to be above politics and to pave the way for his presidency. The death of Qassem Suleimani struck this monstrous charisma, and now Khamenei wants to restore the lost atmosphere by calling him a holy man.

The mullahs' power in the country faces the risk of an uprising. To reduce the scope of the uprising, these scenes are desperately needed. Since it does not have the power of war, it fears a war with the United States and attempts to remove or deflect the problem of any protest by propagandas risks blowing into the furnace of revenge.

Khamenei, while knowing very well the situation of his regime, seeks to seize the opportunity to create a unity among all the factions in its regime; but knows that this unity is not very reliable, like the time the US designate the IRGC as a terror group and lawmakers wore the uniform of this organization to shoot photos, this unity is ridiculous because this division between the factions will be not removed by such acts.

After the November protests in Iran and in the situation while Khamenei and his regime are weakened, especially after the death of Qassem Suleimani, how much he can reach his goals is another discussion but until now it is worth to say:

If history could be falsely presented and its pyramid could be turned upside down, and foist black as white, and introduce a bloodthirsty killer as the hero of a nation, who is famous as the child killer, other people in history before Khamenei would be ahead and could do it better in a situation while the communication was not so advanced.