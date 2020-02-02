Destruction of Iran’s World Heritage Site Qeshm Geopark

Details Published: Sunday, 02 February 2020

Qeshm is one of the most spectacular islands of Iran, with its natural attractions for the tourism industry being one of the national attractions of Iran.

One of the wonders of the island is the salt cave, which is the longest cave in the world, citing information from the Geological Survey of Iran - a cave with a length of more than 6 kilometers and an average height of 237 meters.

In addition, experts cite the Namakdan salt cave because of the best salt and its medicinal uses, and it is a good place to treat patients with asthma and respiratory distress.

Namakdan Cave, along with other natural and historical monuments such as the Naz Islands, the Kharbas, and the Dukuhok Bird Wetlands in Qeshm Island, is some of the areas that are part of the Qeshm Geopark in Hormozgan Province.

Definition of Geopark

UNESCO says: UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, and sustainable development. A UNESCO Global Geopark uses its geological heritage, in connection with all other aspects of the area’s natural and cultural heritage, to enhance awareness and understanding of key issues facing society, such as using our earth’s resources sustainably, mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing natural disasters-related risks.

By raising awareness of the importance of the area’s geological heritage in history and society today, UNESCO Global Geoparks give local people a sense of pride in their region and strengthen their identification with the area. The creation of innovative local enterprises, new jobs, and high-quality training courses is stimulated as new sources of revenue are generated through geotourism, while the geological resources of the area are protected.

But the Iranian regime, which does not care about the environment or the national resources of Iran, will bring about their destruction.

Local reporters recently reported that more than 200 hectares of land around the salt dome had been cultivated to shrimp, eliminating all the efforts of giving a global audience to this national treasure.

According to local media, its shareholders are Abdul Jalil Amini (current chairman of Qeshm city council) with an 80 percent stake and Mohammad Amini with a 20 percent stake.

Alireza Amri Kazemi, Director of Qeshm World Geopark and Head of Qeshm Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Management, told the state-run ISNA news agency, citing the news of the transfer, "Due to the negligence of the authorities, there has now been major damage on the main part of the site. However, the project not only did not stop, but it also continued with strength."

Despite complaints from locals, no action has been taken to stop the demolition.

A UNESCO periodic visit to the site will take place early this year. What is worrying is that Qeshm World Geopark may be removed from the UNESCO list. The countdown has started.