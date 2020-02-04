Iran: Rouhani’s Cover-Up of Ukraine Plane Crash

Details Published: Tuesday, 04 February 2020

There is now proof that the Iranian regime was well aware that their missiles fired by the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) were responsible for bringing down the Ukrainian civilian airliner and killing all 176 people on board on the day that it happened but still choose to cover this up.

The Ukrainian television channel, TSN, aired an audio file of a conversation between the control tower at Tehran airport and an Aseman Airlines co-pilot who was landing his plane. In it, the co-pilot reports seeing two missiles fired at the Ukrainian flight and the control tower tries to contact the Ukrainian pilots nine times

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this audio recording’s authenticity and said that Iranian officials had access to it from the start, so clearly knew the cause of the crash.

This is true. Are we supposed to believe that the control tower didn’t notify the regime’s Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) or that the CAO didn’t notify President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei? That would be ridiculous.

But yet, the regime spent three days blaming a fictitious mechanical problem, before eventually revealing that they were at fault after the US presented other evidence.

Then, on January 11, when the regime made its admission, Rouhani’s spokesman Ali Rabiee claimed that the regime did not know the cause of the crash until the day before, while IRGC Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh claimed that officials knew immediately. Even in their cover-up, the regime can’t decide on a single narrative; perhaps they just want to confuse the rest of us until the truth stops having meaning.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote in a statement: “Khamenei and Rouhani, therefore, directed an extensive cover-up to conceal, lie, and mislead the public and the international community at all levels of the regime with the complicity of all its factions. The IRGC general, the Civil Aviation Chief, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and Rouhani’s spokesman claimed one after the other on January 8, 9, and 10, that the crash had been due to a mechanical failure. Nearly a month later the regime continues to stall and lie, and refuses to hand over the plane’s black boxes to relevant authorities in a bid to prevent the disclosure of the truth about this major crime.”

It should be noted that Zelensky once again demanded that Iran send the flight’s black box recorders to Ukraine for a full and proper investigation.

NCRI President Maryam Rajavi said the incident was a major crime that Iranians would neither forgive or forget. She called for Khamenei, Rouhani, and the IRGC commanders to be prosecuted and punished.