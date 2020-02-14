Iranian Government’s Missile Drops in Zahedan Suburb, Southeastern Iran

Details Published: Friday, 14 February 2020

In history, several events are surprisingly similar. During World War II, Adolf Hitler tried hard to obtain an atomic bomb. Nuclear weapons could enable Nazis to occupy all of Europe and strengthen their authoritarian regime, in addition to changing the path of war and human history.

However, the defeat of Reich's army in Leningrad, currently Saint Petersburg, and the advance of the Red Army toward the gates of Berlin, caused Hitler to lose his chance for achieving these destructive weapons.

In our time, the covert attempts of the Iranian government to work on nuclear technology and ballistic missiles capability are another example of relentless attempts of another authoritarian regime to terrorize the civilized world and boost its hegemony inside the country.

Since the 1980s, the Iranian government engaged in nuclear projects, resuming efforts launched by the toppled monarchical regime.

In this respect, when the world was focusing on Iraq, Kuwait, and other developments in the Middle East, the ayatollahs seized the opportunity and pursued their costly nuclear programs by using several North Korean and Pakistani scientists like Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of the Pakistani bomb.

Many years of secrecy by the highest officials of the Iranian government and spending billions of dollars and the national properties show the importance of achieving nuclear weapons for the ayatollahs. Additionally, possessing an atomic bomb and long-range, ballistic missiles enable the religious regime to strengthen its military structure and enter the club of nuclear-weapon states.

Thanks to efforts of the Iranian opposition, including dozens of disclosure conferences, meetings, and interviews, the world gradually realized the threat of the most dangerous state in the world obtaining the most dangerous weapon.

However, the ayatollahs could deceive the world by a misinformation campaign and push the then-U.S. administration and 40 other countries who had made up the Multi-National Force.

The Iranian government successfully diverted the international community's attention to Iraq and continued its atomic ambitions.

The propaganda and fake news, of course, have been continued as the intelligence community of the U.S. claimed that the Iranian government obeys the nuclear deal signed in 2015 between the P5+1 and Iran, which is known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Finally, the Iranian government was only compelled to restrict nuclear projects when the United Nations Security Council decided to end turning a blind eye to the covert nuclear activities on Iran.

After that, the ayatollahs couldn’t continue their atomic ambitions and signed the JCPOA given international sanctions. However, they didn’t completely comply with their obligations under the nuclear deal regarding the appeasement policy implemented by the former U.S. administration.

“Iran has lost nothing as a result of signing the agreement and history will prove this. We have preserved our capabilities in the field of enrichment. We are…continuing to manufacture new centrifuges. We are doing everything we need to do,” Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization, said in an interview in January 2019.

On the other hand, Iranian authorities took advantage of flaws in the JCPOA and opposite to the goals of the accord, which were expected to be comprehensive, they improved their ballistic missiles capability under the pretext of “scientific research.” One of the famous “research” was the launch of “communication satellites.”

Fourth Failure in Fourth Attempt

Since January 2019, the Iranian government tried to send a satellite to space three times. All attempts failed. On the eve of the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, the government tried to launch its most progressive satellite under the name of “Zafar” to Earth’s orbit. However, this attempt failed like many other failures the Islamic Republic has suffered over its history.

Pentagon recently reported that, only in 2017, the ayatollahs’ government spent more than $20.7 billion on improving military programs.

These contributions enabled the Iranian government to produce and contain the biggest arsenal of missiles even as they simultaneously made the Iranian people poorer and needier.

Meanwhile, the government’s failures are not limited to the nuclear scene alone. Due to the vibrant conditions of the society, any failure of the Islamic Republic is synonymous to losing more credit and authority, which directly causes more defection among the pro-government people on one hand, and also pave the way for more anti-establishment protests and demonstrations.

In this context, as the Iranian people have said, the ayatollahs’ adventurous failures along with its scandalous ceremony on occasion of the 41st anniversary of the “revolution,” have spelled the countdown to the regime’s downfall.

However, the people were and are the first victims for cost foreign policies as the February 10 satellite eventually landed in a suburb in Zahedan, southeastern Iran.

Read more:

Iran Is Testing the World’s Will With Its Centrifuges