Zarif Accuse MEK of Terrorism, When He Is the Terrorist

Details Published: Monday, 17 February 2020

Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used his speech at the Munich Security Conference to accuse the Iranian Resistance group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), of terrorism.

In his rant, Zarif also accused the MEK of being funded by Saudi Arabia.

This is obviously a lie and should not need to further discussed, but we will address the lies here and tell you the truth.

The MEK is not a terrorist group

The MEK, which has spent 55 years fighting two dictatorships in Iran, has no ties to terrorism. The only reason they ended up on the terrorist watch lists in the US, the UK, and France, was because those countries were trying to appease the mullahs.

Through many subsequent court battles, the MEK proved that they had no links to terrorism and that any terrorist attacks they were blamed for could, in fact, be linked to the Iranian Regime and its proxies.

The MEK is not funded by any other country

All of the MEK’s money to fight the regime comes from donations by Iranians inside and outside of Iran, despite the risk of arrest or execution by the regime as a result of supporting the MEK.

Of course, this doesn’t stop the regime from claiming that the MEK is funded by a rival state in a blatant attempt to discredit them. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made this exact same claim in the January 2018 uprising. Zarif’s regurgitation of these lies only shows how desperate regime leaders are to discredit the ongoing anti-regime uprising.

The Regime is actually the terrorist entity

In just under two years, seven of the Iranian regime’s diplomats have been expelled from European countries for their direct involvement in terrorism and another is in jail awaiting his trial.

Of course, this is typical of Zarif, who is an accomplice to the regime’s crimes over the past 41 years. He has previously given his full support to the regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), after it was designated by the US as a “foreign terrorist organization” in April 2019, and given diplomatic cover to the regime’s terrorists abroad.

The Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran wrote: “Along with the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, its President Hassan Rouhani, and other officials, Zarif must face justice for his role in crime against humanity, as did Hitler’s Foreign Minister, Joachim von Ribbentrop.”

Read more:

Iran Regime’s Demonization Campaign Against MEK: Part 1