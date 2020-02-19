Don’t Believe Iran Regime’s lies 

Details Published: Wednesday, 19 February 2020

The Iranian regime’s officials are natural liars, even if it's really easy to disprove these lies.

Struan Stevenson, the Coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change, says that this deceptive nature can be traced back to the regime’s founding in 1979, when Ruhollah Khomeini named himself God's representative on Earth and instituted a constitution based on the absolute rule of the clergy with the goal to make the entire world his caliphate.

At that time, Khomeini declared that anyone challenging his authority would be guilty of waging war against God; something that has been used to systematically murder the regime's opponents, mostly members and supporters of the People's Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), who are merely calling for a secular government, democratic elections, and universal suffrage.

Khomeini ordered the eradication of the MEK for their calls for freedom, saying “they have no right to life" and since then, they’ve been the principal victims of the regime both inside and outside Iran.

Roughly 120,000 of its members and supporters were executed, including 30,000 in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, while dozens more have been assassinated abroad. The execution, imprisonment, and torture of the MEK and their families continue to this day. They’ve even tried to bomb MEK gatherings in Western countries.

Stevenson, a former member of the European Parliament and chairman of the Friends of a Free Iran Intergroup, wrote: “Needless to say, following their long history of lies and deception, all of these murders and assassinations are routinely denied.”

Let’s look briefly at some of the Iranian regime’s biggest lies. These include:

The MEK supported Saddam Hussein and conspired with him to attack the Iraqi Kurds

The MEK were terrorists, an allegation that meant the MEK landed on the terrorist blacklists of several Western countries until numerous court trials showed there was no basis for this

The Ukrainian airliner shot down by the regime’s security forces in January crashed due to a mechanical failure

The regime definitely didn’t blow up oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz

The regime didn’t fire miss iles at Saudi oil installations

Stevenson wrote: “With such a rich history of double-dealing and duplicity, the 80 million angry and oppressed citizens of Iran can expect fake results from the sham parliamentary elections to be held on Friday, where only hand-picked candidates loyal to Khamenei will be allowed to stand… Sensible Iranians should boycott these bogus polls.”

Read More:

Khamenei’s Lie About the Statistics of Child Labor in Iran

Iran: The Lies of a Turbaned Charlatan