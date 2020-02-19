General Iran Regime Begs for High Voter Turnout Whilst Admitting Process Is Rigged

Details Published: Wednesday, 19 February 2020

The Iranian regime is desperate for a high voter turnout in the parliamentary elections on Friday, but the people are threatening to boycott the elections en-masse in order to protest the rigged elections process and once again throw their support behind regime change.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has even acknowledged that the elections are prone to fraud in comments about people voting with the identification documents of dead people, fake IDs, or even multiple times at different polling stations.

However, he fails to note that this sort of voter fraud is not widespread in an actual democracy. The regime actually allows this because they can use the artificially high voter turnout in their propaganda to pretend that the regime is legitimate.

Not that the regime doesn’t already inflate their voter turnout numbers anyway. In some cases, they’ve had national voter turnouts about 90% with some polling stations recording above 100% voter turnout.

Rahmani Fazli then explained that the regime feels “under attack” as the protests by the Iranian people grow and warned that the leaders of the protests are well known by the police, military apparatus, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Senior Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, are expressing concern over the election boycott, with Rouhani even holding a press conference on Sunday to beg Iranians to vote, even though most of the candidates from his faction were disqualified from the race and he’d previously condemned the election.

He denied calling the elections a “selection”, saying that he was referring to elections before 1979, which is obviously a lie. Then, he encouraged people to vote for whoever the Guardian Council chooses to allow on the ballot.

Of course, Rouhani is far from the only official forced to beg people to vote. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has also been imploring people to vote because the regime is facing many domestic and international crises, so they need a high voter turnout in order to pretend like they have popular support at home, which would serve as a mandate to continue its destructive policies inside Iran and across the world.

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: “The Iranian people have cast their real vote during the November 2019 and January 2020 uprisings. This vote is summarized in the slogans of ‘down with the principle of velayat-e faqih,’ ‘death to Khamenei,’ and ‘death to Rouhani.’ And on this basis, the people will boycott the mullahs' illegitimate parliamentary election more than ever before.”

