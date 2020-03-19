2020 a Catastrophic Year for Iran’s Regime

Details Published: Thursday, 19 March 2020

The outlook for Iran’s regime in 2020 is so bleak that virtually every regime official in any position speaks of nothing other than the deadlock that the regime is facing.

Ali Saadvandi, one of the regime’s economists, said about the economic situation in 2020: “Next year, we will see inflation at its current level. Therefore, in the coming year (Persian calendar), the value of the national currency will weaken and will eventually appear in the currency market. In other words, the devaluation of the national currency will be accompanied by an increase in the exchange rate.” (state-run website Darayan, 18 March)

Another regime economist, Hamid Mir Mo’ini, said: “Liquidity will continue to grow in 2020. Entering liquidity into parallel markets is a deadly poison for the Iranian economy and will have no other result than strengthen profiteering and rising inflation.”

He added: “Subjects like the FATF will have their impact on the market in the coming year.” (State-run daily Iran, 18 March)

Jamshid Pejouyan, another economist, said: “One of the political variables affecting the economy are sanctions and our international relations. Even for some reason in 2020, our relations with the European Union and its member states may deteriorate. In a pessimistic situation, the nuclear case may go to the Security Council, and this will limit our country's economic relations.”

“For special reasons, we are facing with limited foreign exchange reserves and oil revenues in 2020 and this is affecting the number of foreign exchange reserves in the country. In other words, the country's foreign exchange reserves will gradually decrease, and we will have a more limited income.” (State-run website Darayan, 18 March)

Mohammad Reza Mahbub Far, another regime expert, said, “100 percent of small and service businesses in the country are affected by coronavirus and more than one million people of the community’s workforce have been expelled from economic and commercial activities so far.”

He added: “This is just the beginning, as the social consequences of coronavirus and the management of the disease in the country in the next two months, in April and May 2020, will appear as a massive influx of workers fired from small and service jobs.”

He further linked the economic-social crisis of coronavirus crisis to the crisis of social explosion and the threat of the regime to be overthrown and said: “While describing today's economic conditions, Iran's economic and social situation will be more difficult in the near future, and this may cause some discontent. The post-Coronavirus era will be a difficult one for everyone and it is not possible to return to the previous state of affairs.” (State-run daily Arman Meli, 18 March)

Javad Emam, another regime expert, expressed concern about the people's explosive anger over the regime’s inaction in response to the coronavirus disaster and said: “What has emerged well beyond the initial layer of this crisis is the gap between the sovereignty and the people.” (State-run daily Etemad, 18 March)

Said Moidfar a regime expert, added: “Wrath and chasm have increased in the last ten years, each year the gap has been widened by poor management. We have been experiencing constant wrath since 2018 that it really not possible to return from this path soon. Just look at the story of the November protests (flamed because of the gasoline price hike) and then the plane crash (Ukrainian passenger plane downed by the IRGC) and then the results of the people's turnout in the recent election, you will notice this constant wrath.” (State-run daily Hamshahri)

