General Major Concerns Over Evolution of Coronavirus Crisis in Iran

Details Published: Saturday, 21 March 2020

The Coronavirus health crisis in Iran is still running rampant across the country. Thousands of people have already died and more are to be expected. Information about the situation is hard to come by because the Iranian regime is covering up the reality of the crisis and officials continue to contradict each other.

The latest reports indicate that graves are being dug in the hills at the bottom of the Khajeyar Mountains in order to cope with the number of bodies that have to be buried. Yet official announcements about the situation state that only five cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the area, proving once again that the regime is concealing the facts.

The images circulating of the graves being dug is very concerning to the people. Panic is ensuing and the upcoming weeks are looking very uncertain for many.

Political prisoners across the country are also facing uncertainty and their treatment has been even more horrific than usual. Amir Hossein Moradi, one of the protesters that was imprisoned after being arrested during the November 2019 uprising has been put under immense pressure by prison authorities. He suffers from a condition called Paralyse and is having increasing nervous attacks because he was told that he would be imminently executed. On top of this, he was told, falsely, that he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

An interrogator from the Intelligence Ministry said to Mr. Moradi that it was not economically viable for the prison to spend money on treatment for his condition. This is deeply worrying about psychological torture, though not surprising.

There have been more than 8,200 deaths across Iran and the number is continuing to rise at an alarming rate. These figures have been gathered by the main opposition to the Iranian regime – the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) – that has been working tirelessly to report accurately on the situation given that the regime cannot be trusted.

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus started, the Iranian regime has failed to communicate clearly and honestly about the way forward. This is absolutely essential in order for the outbreak to be contained.

The presence of the virus in Iran was announced on 19th February but it has become clear that the Iranian regime knew about it for several weeks already at that stage. It held off admitting that cases of Coronavirus had been detected for selfish reasons. Firstly, it did not want to admit the truth because it was scared it would affect the pro-regime rally and the parliamentary elections.

Secondly, the regime has been concerned about unrest in the country. It is fearful of another great uprising following months of significant unrest and it knows that its neglectful mismanagement of the health crisis would spark even more anger.

The situation in Iran is concerning and it is imperative for the international community to take urgent action to not only protect the people of Iran but also to protect the wider region and the rest of the world.

Read More:

The Coronavirus, a Gift for the Iranian Regime and a Calamity for the People

‘Biological Attack’, the Iranian Regime’s Excuse for Concealing Suppression and Crime

Add to Phrasebook No word lists for English (USA) -> Persian... Create a new word list...

Copy