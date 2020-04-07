Over 20,400 Coronavirus Deaths in Iran

Details Published: Tuesday, 07 April 2020

The Coronavirus death toll in Iran has risen to 20,400 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to sources of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) from 245 cities in all Iran's 31 provinces.

These are the death tolls per province as of that time:

Tehran 2,430+

Gilan 1,700+

Isfahan 1,660+

Mazandaran 1,630+

Khuzestan 870+

Golestan 860+

Alborz 730+

Zanjan 370+

Fars 360+

Qazvin 320+

East Azerbaijan 335+

Ilam 160+

South Khorasan 55+

Hormozgan 42+

West Azerbaijan 430

Ardebil 445

Bushehr 40

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 82

Khorasan Razavi 1800

Semnan 350

Qom 2050

Kurdistan 340

Kerman 345

Kermanshah 630

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 122

Lorestan 510

Markazi 300

Hamedan 560

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani wants to get people back to work, insisting that the virus is on the decline, something that has again sparked infighting among the regime.

Parliament deputy Ahmad Moradi said that when he heard Rouhani’s comments about labeling Hormozgan virus-free, he could only think of two reasons for that. Either Rouhani was given the wrong information or Rouhani was lying. Moradi believes that the second option is closer to the truth and that “the president’s decision and argument are wrong a hundred percent”.

The economy is struggling in Iran. It was struggling before the coronavirus and before the US sanctions, but the regime should focus on protecting the people’s health and saving lives.

After all, the mullahs have hundreds of billions of dollars tucked away ready to be sent to suppressive forces. Yet all they offer the people are aid packages of $12 to $36 and loans of $60 to $120 for four million low-income families when 80% of the country lives below the poverty line.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said: “The money meager aid by Khamenei and Rouhani to cover the massive blow by Coronavirus to three million deprived families is less than a day’s wage paid to Iraqi and Afghan mercenaries of the terrorist Quds force.”

She continued: “The insulting gesture reflects the regime’s fear of an uprising. Khamenei and Rouhani have left millions of helpless Iranians without protection in the face of Coronavirus outbreak, while the wealth of the country controlled by the IRGC and its affiliates, the Mostazafan Foundation, The HQ to Execute Khomeini’s Order, Khomeini’s Relief Committee, the Martyrs Foundation, Astan-e Quds Razavi Fund, as well as other major economic organizations can easily pay the wages of workers, office employees and unemployed so that they can be quarantined.”

Rajavi added that the people’s stolen wealth must immediately be put at the disposal of the Iranian people.