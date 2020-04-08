Why Did Iran’s President End the Quarantine and Ignore the Catastrophe of Coronavirus Expansion?

Details Published: Wednesday, 08 April 2020

While the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Health said that the COVID-19 situation in no city in Iran is white as of yet, the regime’s president Hassan Rouhani announced on the same day that offices and businesses will be opened soon.

What is the reason for this?

From 4 April 2020, some departments in Iran began their activities, while Kianoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Rouhani's Ministry of Health, said: "No province is in the white state of the coronavirus, not even a province, but no part of Iran is in the white situation."

The lifting of the quarantine happened under the name of “smart distancing.” It has led to protests by many of the regime’s officials.

State-run website on 5 April wrote: "The government is in a state of complete confusion and hesitancy. It wants to be both, the shutdown, to control the situation and a not to be a shutdown that doesn't have a commitment to a lot of unemployed people."

In another reaction, in a letter to Rouhani on 5 April, the Minister of Health sharply criticized the decision of the Ministry of Industry to continue the activities of production units and wrote that the decisions by "fire at will" taken by some agencies, "hurts the health system, as well as the country's economy."

"If we want to completely free the economic activity, we will face a catastrophic scenario in the management of the coronavirus (outbreak), and one million Iranians will die because of the coronavirus," said Alborz University of Medical Sciences deputy director of treatment.

But why is the regime’s president ending the public quarantine?

This can be examined in several ways. First, if the quarantine continues, like any other country, the government is responsible for meeting the public needs of citizens and it must provide them with livelihood packages, especially those that are more vulnerable and part of the lower class of the society. And while the regime will end up with the support of its proxy units and the money that is flowing to them, so the continuing of the quarantine is impossible and unacceptable for the mullahs.

Furthermore, by making the situation worse the regime is trying to put pressure on the US through the international community to lift sanctions, which the regime was not able to do despite its enormous efforts and propaganda.

And the third reason is because of the devastation of the regime’s economy. Despite Khamenei’s slogan like “Production boom” and “Production leap”, he is well aware that no one of these slogans will ever happen, because of the regime’s false economy policies. The regime economy is like “scorched earth”. Nuclear, missile and, most importantly, regime’s regional adventures have put the regime in a position where its economy, contrary to what its leaders say, has nothing to say, and it remains like someone who is waiting for its death.

This deadlock is well reflected in state media.

Mohammad Hosseini, a member of parliament, revealed that "the government had little money for Eid (Persian new year) and provided 180 trillion tomans from the National Development Fund."

Hamdeli state-run daily wrote on 7 April: "There is now a belief in public opinion that the government has chosen security at a crossroads between the health of the people and its own security."

On the same day, Jahan Sanat wrote: The lives of human beings are not the first priority of the government. The government's move, which could lead to the large-scale death of people, is a resumption of business. Although this policy is economically beneficial to the governments, it kills many people ... The current actions of the government will cause a massive outbreak of the coronavirus.”

Aftab Yazd wrote: “Abhari, a government expert, warned that 'the ominous effects of the lift of the quarantine will be clear in a few days and said’: ‘Senior managers are doing this with economic and market vigor, and the health of the people does not matter to them at all.'”

Expressing the discrepancy between economic activity and people's health, which has made the issue more complicated than usual, the same source expressed concern about people's dissatisfaction and wrote: “In any case, there are livelihood problems that can lead to people's dissatisfaction, but the government has not a high financial capacity. He is not able to provide the necessary support. We need to make sure that people's dissatisfaction is reduced.”



Fearing the same dissatisfaction and anger of the people, the state-run Resalat newspaper warned Rouhani's government that during the Corona and post-Corona crises, “The slightest ill-considered move would cause irreparable damage to the country.”

The head of the Research Center of the parliament warned that the country would most likely be affected by the disease by the end of the year, and warned, “We must be prepared for its social, political and economic consequences ... In the post-corona era, we will face a political-economic and social crisis.” (Tasnim news agency, 7 April)

The regime’s main concern is not the future of the people but the future of itself, which many of his figures and the media predict that the deadly effects of the Corona crisis will be felt in the future in the form of various crises and, most importantly, uprisings.

Read More:

Which Is Threatening the Lives of Iran’s People, Sanctions or the Regime?

Citizen Report Reveals the Iranian Regime's Plundering in Marvdasht Town