MEK: Don’t Lift Arms Embargo on Iran 

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has issued a statement on the pressing need to extend the international arms embargo on the Iranian regime, accusing the mullahs of attempting to criminally use the coronavirus pandemic to extort favors from the rest of the world and sure up their dictatorship.

The arms embargo on Iran’s regime is one of the main topics of the international discussion on the country ever since the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), led by the US, imposed it in 2015, as part of the provisions of the nuclear deal with Iran.

The nuclear deal, or as it is formally known the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was supposed to stop the Iranian regime from being a threat to peace and stability in the Middle East, but it failed, the MEK says, because “the Ayatollahs avoided abiding by the international accord despite uncountable economic and political privileges”.

This was not something that happened as time went on, but rather, what the mullahs had planned all along. Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran revealed this in an interview in January 2019, where he says that prior to destroying tubes in the reactor, they had purchased and hidden replacement tubes, with the full knowledge of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The MEK wrote: “These remarks along with the previous attempts of the Iranian regime for achieving nuclear weapons since 1986 demonstrate that the mullahs have always been hiding and continuing to cover the Possible Military Dimensions (PMD) of their nuclear program.”

So, we know that the regime has cheated on the nuclear deal, to the point where the US pulled out and the other signatories have warned Iran about its behavior, which is reason enough to keep the arms embargo on the country. However, there is another, more pressing, reason that the MEK argues that the regime should not have its embargo lifted.

The MEK wrote: “Over the past four decades, the Iranian regime continuously faced public protests in its oppressive rule. The regime, however, has responded to any cry for fundamental rights and basic freedoms with blind violence. The evidence disclosed that state the Iranian security forces used helicopters and heavy weaponry to kill protesters.”

This is nothing new, has happened since the beginning of the regime, but it has happened in several of the most recent protests or uprisings, including:

the November 2019 uprising where the MEK reported that 1,500 protesters were killed, 4,000 were wounded, and 12,000 were arrested

January 2020 protests over the Revolutionary Guards ’ (IRGC) downing of the passenger plane

In addition, the regime sends weapons to terrorists across the region.

The MEK wrote: “For years, the mullahs’ regime has been sending weapons of mass destruction to its proxy forces, across the region including the Hezbollah terrorist group, which has become more limited with the start of UN sanctions, but can be exacerbated by the lifting of sanctions.”

The regime is doing nothing to help the Iranian people during the crisis and the MEK says that lifting the arms embargo will only make this worse.

