MEK: Iran’s President Claims Success While Over 41,500 People Have Died of Coronavirus

On May 14, the Iranian regime’s President Hassan Rouhani praised the function of his government in containing the novel coronavirus while the country practically witnesses a rising number of casualties. In this respect, he claimed that the regime has been successful in countering and managing infectious diseases.

“The organized and united measures by our officials at various levels and across the country have been among the most important factors of success in managing and controlling the deadly coronavirus,” Rouhani said. He also vowed that his government would reopen remaining businesses and crowded sites like sport and cultural centers soon.

Rouhani’s remarks were raised while many people are daily falling victim to the coronavirus and the regime’s inefficiency and secrecy.

On the same day, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced the actual number of the coronavirus’ victims is far higher than the official figure and has surpassed 41,500. The MEK started that it obtained the number through many reports from 317 cities across all 31 Iranian provinces and verified them. As the main opposition group to the theocratic regime of Iran, the MEK enjoys a reliable history in exposing the mullahs’ concealment in illegal nuclear activities and the death toll of the November protests.

“The death toll in various provinces include 2,555 in Mazandaran, 2,430 in Khuzestan, 1,245 in West Azerbaijan, 1,190 in Sistan & Baluchistan, 1,185 in Hamedan, 1,130 in Lorestan, 685 in Kurdistan, and 455 in North Khorasan. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces,” the MEK stated on May 14.

Regarding Rouhani’s hollow words, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), noted that nobody believes this Rouhani’s hollow bluffs.

“Rouhani falsely claimed today that the Iranian regime had succeeded in containing the #coronavirus. Nobody believes this charlatan’s hollow bluffs. As one of the clerical regime’s leaders, he should be held accountable for the spread of the outbreak #Iran,” Mrs. Rajavi tweeted on May 15.

Contrary to Rouhani’s claims, the situation in Iran’s southern provinces is critical. On May 12, Health Minister Saeed Namaki and the administration spokesperson laid the blame on citizens to justify their disastrous mismanagement and lifting necessary restrictions.

“The outbreak of the disease took place shortly after reopening… In the city of Ahvaz and especially its slums, population density, lack of observance, and a certain amount of tribal culture in travel and holding ceremonies of mourning and wedding, as well as non-observance of protocols were the main cause for this prevalence,” said Namaki in an interview with the state-run T.V. on May 12.

“In Khuzestan, the People’s gathering like mourning and wedding ceremonies were the main reason for upward slope. We will face a new epidemic if we move forward in the same way,” the Fars news agency affiliated with Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) quoted Rabiei as saying on May 13.

However, hastily reopening of crowded centers and resuming financial activities are the main reason for the spread of the ominous virus among residents. In fact, authorities’ profiteering policies for economic interests resulted in the amplification of the deadly virus in the southern part of the country despite the warm climate in these areas.

Remarkably, in addition to being home to a considerable percentage of Iran’s oil reserves, these provinces like Khuzestan, Hormozgan, and Bushehr are the country’s lifeline to high seas. However, the majority of citizens lack minimum supplies and suffer from intense poverty. Several sociologists believe these residents are living under the line of misery and death, not the poverty line.

