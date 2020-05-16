Coronavirus Conditions Critical, University Deans in Iran Warn

Details Published: Saturday, 16 May 2020

As Iranian officials attempt to insinuate citizens that the novel coronavirus condition has become normal in many areas,

many indicators and individuals say the country is still in a critical condition. In reality, the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani are justifying their horrible decision about returning people to workplaces and resuming financial activities by misleading the society.

In this respect, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily revealed the mullahs’ desire from reopening economic, sport, and cultural centers. “We have adopted a procedure for all the people being infected with the virus. As an outcome, stronger people will return to normal life, but weak people will be sacrificed,” Jahan-e Sanat wrote on May 12.

In line with the Iranian regime’s policy about concealing the real scope of the coronavirus crisis, the Health Ministry announced that as of May 15, merely 6,902 citizens have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease. On the same day, popular reports tallied by the Iranian opposition, People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), exposed that alone in the capital Tehran, at least 6,930 people have lost their lives of the coronavirus.

Furthermore, according to the MEK’s statement, the actual number of the coronavirus death toll is approximately by a factor of six. “Over 41,700 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 318 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces, according to reports tallied by the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as of Friday afternoon local time, May 15,” the MEK stated.

“The death toll in various provinces include 6,930 in Tehran, 2,590 in Mazandaran, 2,475 in Khuzestan, 1,230 in Sistan & Baluchistan, 1,025 in Fars, 990 in Kermanshah, 495 in Zanjan, 470 in North Khorasan, and 182 in Hormozagan. This is in addition to reports obtained from other provinces,” the MEK’s statement added.

In the past couple of days, several deans and deputy deans of medical science universities in different provinces raised alarms about the critical condition of the COVID-19.

On May 12, the deputy dean of the Kerman Medical Sciences University Seyyed Vahid Ahmadi Tabatabai talked about a significant increase in coronavirus cases across Kerman province with the state-run Mehr news agency. “On average, we have discovered more than 30 new coronavirus patients each day,” Tabatabai said.

In Khuzestan, the province that has been become the main COVID-19 hotspot after resuming financial activities, hospitals face a shortage of beds for admitting new patients. “The Razi and Taleghani hospitals and parts of the Milad and Amir al-Momenin hospitals, and one block of Sina hospital in Ahvaz have been allocated to coronavirus patients,” the state-run Hamshahri daily quoted acting dean of the Jondishapur Medical Science University in Khuzestan Farhad Aboulnejad as saying on May 12.

In Zahedan, southeast Iran, the deputy dean of the local Medical Sciences University Qassem Miri Aliabad, said in an interview with a state-run T.V. Channel, “There has been an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Sistan & Baluchistan Province during the past 24 hours.”

On May 14, the dean of Hormozgan Medical Sciences University Dr. Hossein Farshidi said, “The increase of coronavirus cases in the past week is alarming. If the rising trend of cases continues, we will have to reconsider the reopening,” according to ISNA news agency.

Also, the dean of Lorestan Medical Sciences University Mohammad Reza Nikbakht told Mehr news agency, “In the past 24 hours, 110 people have been added to coronavirus patients in Lorestan.”

On the same day, the dean of Ardebil Medical Sciences University Dr. Shahram Habibzadeh said, “From a coronavirus spread standpoint, this province is still in red [critical] status,” according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

On May 15 Tasnim news agency aired a report of the dean of Mazandaran Medical Science Seyyed Abbas Mousavi writing, “The dean of Mazandaran Medical Sciences University reported of the hospitalization of 70 new coronavirus patients.”

Furthermore, on May 14, the state-run Fars news agency quoted Massoud Mardani, a member of the national Coronavirus Task Force, as saying, “Now that the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise every day, we should not await a drop in the fatality rates… The number of coronavirus infections is rising.”

