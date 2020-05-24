Ten Percent of Iran's Population Contracted Coronavirus: Health Ministry

Details Published: Sunday, 24 May 2020

In an interview with the state-run Moj daily on May 23, Kianoush Jahanpour, the Iranian regime’s Health Ministry spokesperson, admitted that the actual number of citizens infected with the novel coronavirus disease is between one to ten percent of the population.

“The number of cases is far higher than one percent of the entire population… However, as the Health Minister said, the number of cases in our society has yet to reach the ten-percent mark,” Moj quoted Jahanpour as saying.

Since the coronavirus emerged in Iran, authorities constantly tried to understate the real scope of the contagion. They pursued this path to avoid providing necessities for quarantine measures.

Previously, the regime’s president Hassan Rouhani had rejected the quarantine method, describing it as “outdated.” “We have no such thing as quarantine at all. It is rumored that in Tehran or some cities, some stores and some jobs have been quarantined. There is no such thing at all,” said Rouhani on March 15.

In this respect, on the same day, Tehran’s mayor Pirouz Hanachi revealed the for non-quarantining Iranian cities, saying, “We could have quarantined in normal and good economic conditions, but future quarantine plans, such as a supply of goods and compensation, cannot be implemented in the country, and therefore quarantine measures cannot be fully implemented,” the state-run Mehr news agency quoted the mayor as saying.

Additionally, a member of the Parliament (Majlis) Health Commission Heidar Ali Abedi earlier highlighted the regime’s incapability in providing essential supplies during quarantines. “If we want to quarantine cities, the public needs of people will be in trouble, and in Iran, quarantine conditions have their own definitions, and this should not be compared with other countries. People need to understand that the current situation is not good with the spread of the coronavirus,” Abedi said.

As a result, despite their huge wealth, Iranian authorities, particularly the supreme leader Ali Khamenei, decided to lift restrictions and send millions of people back to work. For instance, analysts estimate Khamenei’s office to control a $200-300 billion trade through his affiliated institutions.

On September 21, 2019, the former Minister of Heavy Industries Behzad Nabavi said, “The institutions affiliated with Khamenei including Astan-e Quds Razavi, Mostazafan Foundation, Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter, and the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) control 60 percent of Iran’s total economy,” the state-run Tabnak website quoted Nabavi as saying.

On the other hand, Khamenei and Rouhani’s insistence on resuming financial activities and reopening workplaces, government offices, as well as cultural, sport, and religious centers, practically triggered a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Critical Conditions of Coronavirus in Warm-Climate Provinces of Iran

Popular reports and officials’ remarks display the condition in warm-climate provinces is critical. “Contrary to the past where only 4-5 percent of the tests were declared positive, today, more than 50 percent of tests are positive, and this shows a growing trend of illness in Bushehr province,” the officials of Bushehr Medical Sciences University said on May 23, according to a report by the state-run IRNA news agency.

Also, according to the Health Ministry spokesperson, “Khuzestan Province remains a red area.” In Sistan & Baluchestan province, “Following the rise in coronavirus cases in the cities of Iranshahr and Chabahar, these two areas are now classified as ‘red zones,’” the state-run Tasnim news agency quoted dean of Iranshahr Medical Sciences University as saying on May 22.

On May 21, the state-run ICANA news agency, affiliated with the Majlis, quoted Ahmad Moradi, an MP from Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, as saying, “The people of these two counties [Bandar Khumir and Hajiabad] are still waiting for the launch of the medical center.”

In conclusion, the regime’s criminal policy about returning millions of people to sites contaminated with the coronavirus is the flipside of their secrecy about the date of the virus’s entry into the country and the real dimensions of the coronavirus outbreak until now.

Following these criminal concealments, officials claimed that as of May 23, the number of COVID-19 fatalities was 7,359. However, on the same day, the Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), announced, “Over 43,800 people have died of the novel coronavirus in 320 cities checkered across all of Iran’s 31 provinces.”

Iranian opposition group PMOI/MEK announced as of May 23, more than 43,800 citizens have died of the coronavirus in 320 cities across all of Iran’s 31 provinces

