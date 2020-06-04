Iran Regime Coronavirus Cover-Up Implodes

Details Published: Thursday, 04 June 2020

The Iranian regime forced people to return to work whilst the coronavirus (COVID-19) was still raging across the country, downplaying the number of infections and deaths in order to make it look like they had the situation under control.

Now, the crisis had gotten so bad that even regime officials are admitting it.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry said that there had been 3,117 new cases in the previous 24 hours, four times the number in early May, and almost equal to the highest figure ever recorded in Iran, which was 3,186. Of course, it is likely that even these are far below the true numbers.

On Monday, the head of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT) in Tehran, Alireza Zali said: “The Coronavirus danger has not been eliminated whatsoever from the country, including in Tehran Province.”

Meanwhile, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), which has been monitoring the crisis from the start, announced that over 49,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Iran, which is seven times the figure given by the regime.

It is clear that the coronavirus crisis in Iran has gotten so bad that regime officials are now breaking the enforced code of silence established by supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, who created a policy to arrest and imprison people for “rumor-mongering” when they tell the truth about the coronavirus and the regime’s negligence and inaction

As part of their campaign of deception, mullahs blame US bioterrorism and the Iranian people for the coronavirus, so to hide the fact that they spent weeks covering up the crisis in order to increase turn out at their revolution anniversary rallies and their sham parliamentary election. Even when the regime did admit to the crisis, after people had already died, they downplayed it and refused to implement a national quarantine.

Eventually, the regime did quarantine people, but they not only instituted it too late, but they also refused to pay the people to stay home, which pushed them more into poverty and starvation. The regime feared that they would face a nationwide uprising, so tried to save itself (and the economy that pays for terrorism and warmongering) by sending people back to die from the coronavirus. They even opened religious sites to increase the regime’s income.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote: “The regime was aware of the possible consequences and rising number of coronavirus infections and deaths, yet the mullahs again prioritized their interests and prolonging their grasp on power over people’s lives and wellbeing.”

The regime is stuck, surrounded by multiple crises, and the only solution they saw was to force the people to choose between starvation and coronavirus so that the people would be too busy trying to survive to overthrow the system.

Even state-run reports that there will be “major social upheaval” following the coronavirus.

Read More:

600 Iranian Prisoners Exposed to Coronavirus: Human Rights Defenders