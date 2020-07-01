Stevenson: Iranian Arrest Warrant for Trump Is “Risible”

Details Published: Wednesday, 01 July 2020

The coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change (CIC) has described the Iranian regime’s arrest warrant for Donald Trump on murder and terrorism charges as “risible” in a press release,

because of the regime’s decades of crimes against the Iranian people and the world that should see them brought before an international tribunal at the Hague.

This includes the 2018 Assadi bomb plot and the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners, which we will go over in more detail below, as well as many others. The regime figures responsible for this should be tried for crimes against humanity.

Struan Stevenson, a former Member of the European Parliament, explained that Trump was in no danger of being arrested by the regime, its agents, or Interpol, the body that the regime asked for assistance from, over the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the terrorist Quds Force in Iraq in January.

After all, Soleimani was an international terrorist, guilty of thousands of murders. If anything, the US drone strike at Baghdad Airport prevented more deaths.

Stevenson explained that the regime appears to have forgotten that a court case involving one of their senior diplomats, Assadollah Assadi, and three other Iranian ex-pats on charges of terrorism and attempted murder for their attempt to bomb an opposition rally in Paris in June 2018 that had over 100,000 people in attendance.

He wrote: “The mullahs have spent the past two years frantically trying to repatriate Assadi by claiming diplomatic immunity. They have even threatened retaliation against the Belgian authorities but to no avail. Assadi’s trial will be a major embarrassment for the clerical regime, exposing their strategy of intimidation, violence, and murder, authorized from the highest levels of government.”

Stevenson then spoke about the “horrific” massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, which he described as “one of the worst crimes against humanity of the late twentieth century”.

He wrote: “The mass execution of these political prisoners, most of whom were supporters of the main democratic opposition Mojahedin e-Khalq (PMOI-MEK) organization, was ordered by the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and involved special death committees, whose active participants still hold many senior government positions to this day. The UN is now investigating the 1988 massacre and many of these figures may soon find themselves subject to Interpol arrest warrants, facing trial in the European International Criminal Court in The Hague.”

