The Mullahs Preserve Their Rule at the Expense of Iranians’ Lives

Details Published: Friday, 31 July 2020

These days most countries in the world have succeeded in containing the novel coronavirus partially. They also managed to record an acceptable function in the Covid-19 second wave and prevent more deaths.

However, the increasing number of the disease death toll in Iran indicates further deterioration and the mullahs' inability.

The horrific casualty figures leaked in various ways have proven that the novel coronavirus has become a major national catastrophe. Growing casualties and new cases have deprived mainly the leaders of more concealment and lying. In this respect, public hatred has forced several officials and media outlets to reveal a part of the truth.

"From the very beginning of the disease, the situation became dire by concealment, denial, and later insisting on not closing the crowded centers– by the country's main decision-makers. As a result, the crisis extended to the most remote parts and kills many people," wrote the state-run Mostaghel daily on July 28.

The daily admitted to the dominance of "chaos" in the country and the death of more and more people. "Most officials have never received training for these days... Basically, having expertise as the most important condition for becoming a manager had never been considered," added the daily.

As a result, "policymakers, observers, and executive chiefs" have no "specific plan for this catastrophe" and have "let go of the situation."

Earlier, on July 23, Resalat daily, affiliated to supreme leader Ali Khamenei’s faction, blamed the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani for his ignorant decisions as to the head of the National Covid-19 Task Force. “One of the existing problems is that unfortunately, individuals with no expertise are in professional posts, such as the President!” Resalat wrote.

However, Rouhani showed his intention to draw the country to an endless calamity by repeatedly insisting on holding crowded Muharram rituals despite apparent risks. “We must hold mourning ceremonies everywhere for Imam Hossein [the slain grandson of Prophet Mohamed], in villages and cities, and in areas where we say are in code red, yellow or alarming conditions. Whatever it may be, these mourning ceremonies must be held,” Rouhani emphasized at the National Covid-19 Task Force’s session on July 25.

Read More:

Infection of 200 Medical Staff With COVID-19 in One Hospital in Tehran

Rouhani’s remarks prompted well-known figures and health officials to slam him and openly announce their complaint. On July 26, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said, “The status quo is not good at all… nearly the entire country is in code red conditions,” according to the state-run Entekhab website. On July 24, he had highlighted the deadly result of lifting restrictions and admitted that the death toll has increased by 50 percent after removing preemptive measures.

On the same day, Masih Mohajeri, former presidential advisor and manager of Jomhuri Eslami daily, wrote, “Mr. President! As the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, you are responsible for people’s lives. It is clear that the new decisions of the task force will deal the same damage that the lifting of coronavirus restrictions did.”

A day later, the state-run Khabar Fori website quoted Dr. Minoo Mohraz, a member of the science committee of the Coronavirus Task Force, as saying, “We’re still in a very steep incline of coronavirus cases and many provinces are in a red state... Crowds who attend mosques for mourning ceremonies will cause serious threats… people who haven’t contracted coronavirus until now… will surely contract the virus in such crowds.”

Also, Massoud Mardani, another member of the science committee, added, “Due to the current situation in the country and the resurgence of coronavirus case, any assembly is not justified.”

However, the Islamic Republic’s main decision-maker is the supreme leader, and Rouhani is merely an implementer of Khamenei’s orders despite his all objections and cynical claims. “The president in the Islamic Republic is like a janitor,” the regime's former president Mohammad Khatami said.

In this respect, Ahmad Marvi, the caretaker of the Astan-e Qods Razavi Foundation, said, “Our understanding from the statements of the leadership (Ali Khamenei) is that mourning ceremonies must not be canceled,” according to Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary on July 27.

Additionally, Alireza Aarafi, the secretary of seminaries, said that Khamenei has stressed that “this flame (of Muharram mourning) must be kept alit,” Khabar Fori website wrote on the same day.

In conclusion, the Iranian regime’s authorities whether “reformists, moderates” or “principlists, hardliners” are deliberately spreading the virus among citizens. They see the novel coronavirus as an instrument for maintaining power. “Governments and people may be united in the fight against coronavirus, but in Iran, the regime and the virus are united against the people,” said former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the Free Iran Global Summit on July 17.

.@stephenharper at #FreeIran2020 Rally

“In #Iran, the regime & #coronavirus are united against the people. No country was so quickly overwhelmed by the virus. The regime’s priority is the backing of its terror network & its nuclear program."https://t.co/5L1PhoPinl — IranNewsUpdate (@IranNewsUpdate1) July 17, 2020

“Today, after two months, everyone can see that the Velayat-e Faqih regime has adopted the strategy of mass human casualties to build a barrier against the danger of being overthrown by popular uprisings. Buy this barrier will one day collapse and come down on its head,” said Ms. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on June 4.