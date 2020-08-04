Iran’s Regime: God, Save Us From This New World

Details Published: Tuesday, 04 August 2020

In a world that has been called the 'information-driven world', every user and audience with its capacity enters the arena of the battle of ideas, political, social, and cultural strategies.

In this new world, capacity means acquiring content and democratic structure. With such a capacity, the world is becoming a challenge, and of course the biggest and most dangerous enemy of the dictators. Why?

Before the arrival of the internet and the free world of communication, all communications and all the media in Iran were in the hands of the dictator and was driven by him. The structures and systems that made the dictator's physical operations against his opponents possible, simple, and always available to him.

Now, however, these structures, systems, and equipment are not fully accountable to the dictators. Every user is now a journalist, a photographer, a writer, an enlightener, a whistleblower, an activist, an influencer, an information source, a witness, and an observer of the manifestations of life, politics, economics, culture, and art.

The Iranian regime as one of the worst dictators in the 21st century is facing such a challenge. Which has now destroyed its many years of constructions in repression. The regime angry about this situation is calling it, “worse than a nuclear bomb”, and cannot tolerate it anymore.

Read More:

Iran’s Critical Situation, Regime’s Extreme Fear

“The experience before us in the American coup and the sedition of 1988 and the seditions that followed shows that the enemy has invested the most in cyberspace. Media in cyberspace such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. play a key and pivotal role in seditions. These media have the greatest capacity in producing and directing the crisis and challenging the country's security capabilities, and they have far-reaching destructive effects far beyond the atomic bomb.” (Javan state-run daily, 29 July)

It is clear that such things are just simple applications but what the regime fears here is not the application itself but the enlightening which is behind such applications.

In all the writings and speeches of the state media about the power of the Internet and the fluidity of communications, the fear of the people gaining power and promoting awareness against the absolute domination of the system is growing every month and every year. The main essence of this fear is what they are addressing it, the characteristics of a country prone to the insurgency, and the potential to overthrow the regime:

“The analysis of the data related to the sedition of 2009 and the incident of November 2018 shows the fact that the enemies of the Islamic Revolution pursue the shaking, overthrow and of the Islamic Republic and follow their most important goal in the framework of soft war and media strategy. The Islamic Republic is the target of the most bombings in cyberspace. We witnessed the culmination of this goal in the managed sedition of the events in November 2018.

“All these cases have sounded the alarm and warning about the emergence of more complex and difficult seditions than the previous seditions, which, no doubt, neglecting them we will face bigger and more dangerous challenges in the future.” (Javan daily)

Addressing its main concern, this daily added: “Thousands of fake news are produced daily in cyberspace by the cyber center (Mojahedin MEK/PMOI) in Albania and other enemy cyber centers, and unfortunately, due to the lack of media literacy in the same space, they are reflected and republished by the local forces and help the enemy's goals.”