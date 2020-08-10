MEK Report on 86,200 Coronavirus Deaths

Details Published: Monday, 10 August 2020

The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported on Sunday that at least 85,500 people have died from coronavirus in Iran, while the regime is deliberately downplaying the number of death and claiming a death toll of 18,427.

The MEK, which has been reporting accurate death tolls since the pandemic began, reported the following death tolls for the province:

5,932 in Khuzestan

3,994 in Mazandaran

3,607 in Gilan

3,482 in Lorestan

2,696 in Sistan & Baluchistan

2,332 in Golestan

2,090 in Kermanshah

1,749 in Kurdistan

1,287 in North Khorasan

1,030 in Bushehr

811 in Zanjan

680 in Ilam

567 in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari

These are in addition to death tolls reported previously by the MEK.

Of course, the regime has attempted to once again blame the people for the continued spread of the disease, with President Hassan Rouhani claiming that abidance by the health protocols dropped from 77% to 17%, resulting in a third wave of the virus. Of course, the MEK pointed out that this is nonsense and that the real cause for the increased death rate was the regime's deliberate cover-up and inaction in the first place and sending people back to work far too soon.

The MEK cited Mohammad Reza Mahboubfar, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, as saying that the regime concealed the virus at the outset and have been faking the true death toll numbers. They also cited Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi as saying that the true number of victims was twice that officially announced, although the MEK are reporting figures five times higher than the regime.

The MEK then wrote about Minoo Mohraz, a member of the National Covid-19 Task Force, who said Sunday that it would be impossible to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the annual mourning ceremonies during August, even if all attendees wear masks.

She said: “The mourners weep and sweat, masks get wet and will no longer be of any use. It is impossible to impose social distancing protocols in such ceremonies. “

Mohraz further said that Tehran is facing large Covid-19 cases, with hospitals full and patient numbers in the hundreds per day because of the regime’s loosening efforts around the virus, which has not at all reduced in severity. She further said that the number of patients in the ICU is also rising, with the virus sometimes causing death before the medical staff can do anything. She predicted that things will get worse in the autumn, as other seasonal illnesses, come into play.

Of course, the regime will continue to lie about all of this, even when presented with the unquestionable truth. Thus, the MEK has been presenting the world with the actual facts about the depth of the coronavirus crisis in Iran.